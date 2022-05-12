Costco deals with a variety of electronic items such as mobile phones and accessories, TVs, Security cameras, Audio/Video devices, Video games, Batteries, etc. in its store as well as online. Also, the various famous brands that Costco sells include Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Vizio, Philips, Atomy, Verizon, etc. While shopping at Costco for electronic items, you have a number of options available. So, if you are planning to buy AirPods or AirPods Pro at Costco, you must be interested in knowing the price offered by Costco to its customers. Additionally, you may also want to know the return policy of Costco, if in case you are not satisfied with the product. To get details on AirPods Pro’s Costco price and its return policy, keep reading the article.

How Much Do AirPods Cost at Costco?

Costco provides a great deal on its electronics items at stores as well as online. So if you want to buy AirPods at Costco, you must be interested in knowing the different models available and their prices. At Costco, you can buy AirPods ranging from $119.99 to $199.99.

If you want to buy Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case, you can buy it online from Costco for $199.99. This AirPods has various features that include noise cancellation, transparency mode, sweat and water resistance, Spatial audio, effortless setup, quick access to Siri, etc.

You can also buy Apple AirPods with charging case (2nd generation) for as low as $119.99 and Apple AirPods (3rd generation) for $169.99 at Costco. The 3rd generation AirPods also have features such as spatial audio, Adaptive EQ, sweat and water resistance, long battery life, etc.

So, you can buy the AirPods Pro at Costco for $199.99 at the store or can also order it online from its website. Also, the prices keep changing on sales and special days.

What Is Costco’s Return Policy for AirPods in 2022?

Costco accepts the returns of the AirPods at its store as well through shipping within 90 days of the purchase or delivery of the AirPods in 2022. Costco will verify your purchase either through the original receipt or the Costco membership card. Once the verification of purchase is done, it also checks the condition of the AirPods, its accessories, and box prior to making the refunds. If everything is successfully verified, you may get the full refunds in the original mode of payment used at the time of purchase.

Furthermore, if you want to know more about Costco’s AirPods return policy, the process to return AirPods, returns without a receipt, return of AirPods that are gifts, etc. keep reading the article.

What Is the Process of Returning AirPods at Costco?

You can return AirPods at Costco within 90 days of purchase by providing proof of purchase at the Costco store or can return them through the mail. To make it easy for you, let’s discuss both processes in detail.

Returning AirPods at Costco Store

You can return the AirPods purchased at the store or online from Costco.com to the Costco store. For making returns to the store, you need to carry some important things that include.

AirPods in its original packing with accessories.

An original receipt or proof of purchase.

A Valid photo ID issued by the government

The original mode of your payment that is a Debit or Credit card.

Once you collect the above-mentioned things, visit the Customer service desk of the nearest Costco store during operating hours to request your returns.

Returning AirPods Through Mail

You can also return the AirPods purchased online at Costco.com by shipping them through the mail. To return your AirPods through the mail, follow the instructions below.

Visit the website Costco.com and log into your account by inserting your credentials.

Once you are logged in, locate the ‘Orders and Returns’ and select the product you want to return.

After selecting the AirPods you want to return, click on the ‘Return Item’ option available next to the product listing.

You may see an option of either a full refund or replacement of the AirPods. Select Refund if you want to return the AirPods.

Now, download and print the return label.

Add all the accessories along with the AirPods to the original packaging box and attach the return label to it. Make sure your packaging is good and secure.

Now drop this package at the nearest Courier service such as UPS or USPS.

Once Costco receives the AirPods, it performs certain checks and starts processing the refund in your original mode of payment.

Can You Return AirPods Without a Receipt at Costco?

Costco accepts the returns of the premium items only when you provide the original receipt, proof of purchase, or the order confirmation number. If you don’t have any of the proof mentioned above, the representative at the customer service desk will try to locate your purchase either with the transaction details or the Costco membership number. You can call the Costco store before you visit and ask them to locate the purchase by providing the membership number. If your purchase is located by Costco, you will be provided a full refund if you returned the AirPods within 90 days. The refund will be processed in the original mode of payment used at the time of purchase.

Also, note that if you want to return the AirPods without a receipt, the person who bought them should only visit the customer service desk at Costco for returns. Otherwise, your request for returns may not be processed.

In case, Costco can’t track your purchase, they may deny your return request as returns can’t be processed without proof of purchase.

Can Gifted AirPods Be Returned to Costco?

Yes, you can return the AirPods received as a gift to the Costco store provided you have the original receipt and the returns are made within 90 days of purchase. You can also return it if you have the membership number of the person who purchased it. You will be provided a full refund if your purchase is verified by Costco.

In some stores, you may not receive cash but Cash cards in the form of a refund. Cash cards are similar to gift cards but can be used only in stores. Also, if you are a non-member, you may be provided temporary membership to enable you to shop various items in-store through Cash cards.

What Is the Refund Policy at Costco?

Costco refunds the full amount, including the shipping fee, if you have the original receipt or proof of purchase within 90 days of the purchase or delivery.

Refunds For Returns At Store

If you return the product at the Costco store, your refunds will be initiated as soon as your request for a return is processed into your original mode of payment. If you have purchased using cash, you will be immediately provided with cash at the service desk. In case of payments through Debit/ Credit cards, it may take 48 hours for the refund to reflect in your account.

Refunds For Returns through Mail

If you have opted for returns through the mail, then it may take up to 2-3 weeks for the refund to reflect into your original mode of payment. This is because Costco will initiate the refund after they receive the product and verify it.

Conclusion

Costco accepts the returns of the AirPods at its store as well through mail within 90 days of the purchase or delivery of the AirPods in 2022 if you have proof of purchase in the form of the original receipt, transaction details, or the membership card number to locate the purchase. Also, you can return the AirPods purchased in-store and online at the Costco stores. You can also initiate your return through the mail if you don’t have Costco stores near your location.

Also, you can return the AirPods without a receipt, in case they successfully locate your purchase in their system, otherwise, you may be denied the returns. AirPods received as gifts can also be returned within 90 days if you have the original receipt or membership card number of the purchaser. Lastly, the refunds are initiated as soon as returns are processed. In the case of in-store refunds, it may reflect in your original mode of payment within 48 hours, whereas it may take up to 2-3 weeks for returns through mail.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What is the time period to return AirPods at Costco? You can return the AirPods within 90 days from the date of their purchase or the delivery. What is Costco’s return policy for AirPods? Costco accepts the returns of the AirPods at its store as well through mail within 90 days of the purchase or delivery of the AirPods, if you have proof of purchase in the form of the original receipt, transaction details, or the membership card number that can prove your purchase. Can you return AirPods without a receipt at Costco? Costco will accept the returns of AirPods without a receipt if they can locate the purchase with the help of membership card numbers or transaction details. In case your purchase is not proven, you may be denied of any returns.