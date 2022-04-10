Are you aware of a benefit called an OTC card? If not, then please go through the article to completely understand what exactly is an OTC card, its features and functions, and also a list of what you can get with an OTC card. This will help you apply for the benefit and also will give you an idea of whether you are eligible or not for this benefit. So let’s begin by understanding what is an OTC card.

OTC (Over the Counter) card is basically a benefit provided to the seniors enrolled with the insurance company through which they can purchase all the covered non-prescription health items that include general medicine like allergy medicine, cough drops, sleep aids, etc. Additionally, this card can be used to buy eligible healthy food items that include dairy products, meat, groceries, etc.

What Are the Features and Functions of an OTC Card?

You can apply and enroll for the OTC card at different insurance carriers. To understand the OTC card and its use, let’s have a look at its features and functions.

OTC cards are provided to the members that enroll for the benefit at various insurance carriers available.

To avail of an OTC card, you must be a member of the insurance carrier you are applying for.

OTC card is a benefit used to buy non-prescription health items.

It can also be used to buy eligible healthy food items.

OTC cards are reloaded with the benefit amount either monthly or quarterly, depending upon the plans and the insurance company you have opted for. For example, Medicare Advantage and Archcare provide monthly benefits, whereas CareOregon Advantage provides quarterly benefits.

Many retailers and pharmacies accept the OTC card for the purchase of eligible items.

You can also use the OTC card online to purchase non-prescription medicines and food items.

These OTC cards are very helpful in saving money on healthcare products as many retailers and pharmacies accept the OTC card, including Walmart.

List of Eligible Items That You Can Purchase With an OTC Card

Though, the eligible products under the OTC card vary from one insurance carrier to another. Here is a generalized list of what you can get with an OTC card

First-aid materials

Antibiotic ointment

Pain relievers

Flu medication

Cold and cough medications

Digestive medications

Sleep aids

Band-Aids

Orthopedic support

Wart removal products

Denture-related products

Sunscreens

Laxatives

Vitamins

Supplements

Oral remedies

Home health care

Facial and body acne medications

Some insurance carriers also allow you to buy healthy food items using your OTC card. Such items include

Fruits and vegetables

Dairy products

Meats

Bread and eggs

Insurance Carriers That Offer OTC Cards at Walmart

There are multiple insurance carriers that provide OTC cards to their members under different plans, but not all OTC cards are accepted at Walmart. You can also have a complete list of the insurance carrier that offers OTC cards at Walmart on Walmart’s website, which includes

Anthem Maine Health

Amerigroup MMP

Anthem BCBS

Clover Health

Empire BCBS

AD Standard

Anthem HealthKeepers

A. Care

Priority Health Medicare

Blue KC MA

Wellcare Assistive Devices

Florida Blue Medicare

UCare

Anthem BC

Allwell

Aspirus Health plan

Essentia Care

Wellcare Assistive Device

Healthy Blue

Priority Health Medicare

What Is the Process of Using OTC Cards at Walmart?

You can use the OTC card to buy the eligible products at Walmart in three possible ways which include visiting the Walmart store, using the Walmart website, and also you can order by phone. Let’s discuss each process in detail.

Using OTC card In-store

If you want to use the OTC card for your purchase at the Walmart store, you need to have information on the eligible items under the OTC card provided by the various insurance carrier. If you buy the items that are not eligible, you must be ready to pay the extra amount for the non-eligible items by separate payment option. The process to use an OTC card in store is quite simple and the easiest of all three ways.

Once you add all the eligible items to the cart, move to the checkout counter.

After the bill is generated, just swipe the OTC card to make the payment.

Payment through an OTC card gets completed just by swiping at Walmart and doesn’t require any PIN for its transactions.

Using Walmart.com and Walmart App

To shop online at Walmart.com, you need to have an account on its website. To sign up on Walmart.com you need to enter your first name, last name, email address, and a strong password. Once you sign up, you now have an account and can log in using your email ID.

Once you log in on Walmart.com, add all the eligible items under OTC in your cart.

Now, navigate to the checkout for payment.

Enter your OTC card number under the Gift card field and make your payment.

Make sure you enter the OTC card number under Gift card detail and not under the credit card or debit card option, as your transaction may fail.

Using OTC cards for online orders and store pickup can be easy for people with mobility issues. Additionally, you can get same-day delivery if you have Walmart+.

Using Phone

You can also shop using your phone by calling the number on the back of the OTC card. Once you call on the number, a representative will assist you with your shopping. Make sure you have a list of the items you wish to buy before calling the representative.

You can also call on the same number if you have any queries regarding the balance, eligible items, or even if you want to know the transaction history.

How Can You Find the OTC Eligible Products at Walmart?

Walmart has made it easy for OTC card users to find the products that are eligible for purchase. When you buy from Walmart.com, you can easily have access to all the eligible items just by searching ‘OTC benefits eligible products’ in its search bar.

Once you make a search, all the eligible items under the OTC benefit will appear on your screen. You can now add those items to your cart and make payment through an OTC card.

Where You Can Use Your OTC Card?

Though OTC cards are accepted at various retail stores and pharmacies, each insurance carrier may have different availability when it comes to location. So before visiting the stores and pharmacies, just make sure that your OTC card is accepted for payment. Some major locations where most of the OTC cards are accepted are

Kroger

Target

CVS

Walgreens

Rite Aid

Publix

Walmart

Dollar General

Family Dollar

If you are at the above stores and want to use your OTC card for the purchase of the OTC eligible items, just check with the store about your OTC card prior to shopping.

Pros and Cons of OTC cards

OTC cards do provide its user with a lot of benefits and savings, but there are a few cons that must also be remembered while using an OTC card. Let’s get into the details and find its pros and cons.

Pros of OTC card

OTC card provides you with a lot of savings on the purchase of medications and healthcare items.

You can use an OTC card at the stores as well as online for your purchase with the same deals.

Few OTC cards can be used to purchase healthy food items in addition to healthcare items.

You don’t have to carry cash if you are using an OTC card for your purchases.

Your OTC card is reloaded monthly or quarterly, depending on the insurance carrier.

Cons of OTC card

You have to use the amount reloaded within the month or quarter, and this amount reloaded is not carried forward to the next month.

You can use the OTC card for only health care items.

Not all retailers and pharmacies accept OTC, so you have to make sure the store accepts OTC before you shop.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

