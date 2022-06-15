IKEA is a Swedish company. Its headquarters is located in the Netherlands. IKEA is specialized in furniture which is modernized but has simple designs. It is the largest furniture retailer in the whole world since 2008. It has stores in 59 countries.

Like most of the major retailers in the world, IKEA is also providing loyalty cards for its customers. A loyalty card includes various benefits such as free tea/ coffee each time you visit the store café, various discounts on foods, free birthday gifts, and other special discounts. This card also allows customers to earn reward points.

Want to know more about IKEA family cards? Then dive into the following article, in which I have included answers to questions related to the IKEA family card.

What Is an IKEA Family Card?

IKEA card is one of the cards provided in the loyalty program of the store. It is different from other IKEA cards as it offers special discounts and prices for customers who have this account. It also allows customers to visit the store’s exclusive workshops and member-only events. The card provides many benefits whenever you visit the store. Customers can also earn and redeem points on every purchase they make here using this card.

What Are Some Common Benefits of an IKEA Family Card?

There are several exclusive benefits that are included in this card, for the customers who sign up for this loyalty program. I am listing below all the benefits and programs offered through the IKEA family card

Free beverage on every visit to the store in their food court. Extra playtime for children in the IKEA play area, Småland. Exclusive discounts and prices. Price protection in which you can get a refund for an item purchased, and the price is dropped within 90 days of purchase. Exclusive tutorials, workshops, and members-only events. Free birthday gifts IKEA gift card of $100 every month. Chance to win a prize in the monthly draw Earn points with every purchase made Eligible for all deals and special discounts through IKEA Family partnerships 10% on all the purchases made at the store

Does IKEA Provide Free Shipping With Their Family Card?

No, IKEA has no such thing mentioned in their family card benefits. IKEA does not provide any kind of free shipping with their family cards. The shipping charge for any furniture solely depends on the size of the item.

IKEA charges $5.99 for small packages to be delivered. Whereas, it charges $69 for a large package delivered to a specific room at your house. This is not a fixed price range, it can vary depending on the package size and the distance to be traveled.

Are Purchases Eligible For Any Kind of Free Insurance Under the IKEA Family Card?

IKEA provides “oops assurance” for all the purchases under the IKEA family membership card. It is provided against any kind of accidental damage for the purchases at IKEA. Customers can get a replacement for accidents, but they have to provide valid proof of purchase with IKEA. This can be availed at the cash register counter.

Does the IKEA Family Card Include IKEA Magazine?

IKEA provides its magazine for free to all the exclusive members of their loyalty family card. The magazine is named IKEA Family Live. The family provides this magazine along with the furniture catalog. The customer gets all the 4 magazines printed in a year. This is delivered to you by IKEA free of cost to your home. This magazine includes furniture designs, ideas for your room/ home, and additional information. IKEA also has an online version of this magazine provided on their website.

What Is the Eligibility Criteria When It Comes to the IKEA Family Card?

There is no particular rule to be a part of any family to have an IKEA family card. But one has to be above 18 years of age to apply for an IKEA family card. Even if you have an existing IKEA account, it can be upgraded to an IKEA family card. It can be done both in their store or official website.

Additionally, you need to possess a valid email address to apply for an IKEA family card. All personal details and contact information can also be updated through their website.

What Is the Application Process for the IKEA Family Card?

There are many ways to get an IKEA family card. Customers can register for an IKEA family card on their official website.

For that, they have to visit the IKEA website and sign up. The sign-up can also be done at a digital screen provided at the IKEA stores. Enter all the required information to register successfully. Provide a valid email and set a password for the account. Login to the IKEA profile on your device and get access to the digital IKEA card. Customers can also get access to the family card on their website along with the IKEA app. Use this card to avail benefits mentioned above and make purchases.

What Is The Price Of An IKEA Family Card?

IKEA family membership card is totally free of cost. IKEA is providing it through their loyalty program and is offering great discounts and additional benefits for customers who sign up under this. It is just a few clicks away to get an IKEA membership card and can be done through their website and app. The digital card can be accessed and presented at the checkout counter while making a purchase.

Can You Use This Family Card Online?

IKEA does not allow its customers to use their loyalty program (family card) online. It is allowed exclusively at their stores only. The IKEA family card can be downloaded or accessed online in any of their stores. It has to be shown at the cash counter to avail of any existing or exclusive offers. However, this membership card only allows its customers to use it at the IKEA stores. It cannot be used on their website or mobile app to make purchases.

What Kind of Discounts Are Provided With an IKEA Family Card?

A customer who registers with an IKEA family card can get additional benefits at their store. They are eligible for exclusive programs and prices on items at the IKEA store. If customers see any product or furniture with an IKEA family price tag which is a blue label, then they can avail of the discounted price by scanning their card. This IKEA family price tag can be seen both in their stores and online.

For instance, the price of the LAGAN Top-freezer refrigerator, white, 13.9 cubic feet is price $669 on their official website. But, the IKEA family price tag may office this refrigerator a price of $479.

Not only this product, but many furniture units, home appliances, and other related products may also have differing prices under the IKEA family card discounts.

The online products are also shown with a blue tag indicating that those products are eligible under the IKEA family price discount. Customers just have to scan that blue tag and get the original and discounted price for them on their screen. The card can be swiped at the register to get that item at a discounted price.

Conclusion

IKEA is providing family cards in its loyalty program through which members can avail of exclusive offers, discounts, and other additional benefits. It is absolutely free to sign up for and requires no other essentials for doing so. Customers can even upgrade their IKEA cards to a family card. There are several benefits under this card, such as free beverages, discounts on food and drinks, birthday surprise discounts, oops assurance, exclusive workshops, tutorials, and store events. IKEA also provides 10% off on purchases every month for family card members. However, the IKEA family card does not provide free shipping and is based on the package.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Where can I apply for an IKEA family card? IKEA family card can be applied on their website by signing up for the loyalty program. You can use a digital card or can use a physical card at their store. Can I use my IKEA family card online? No, IKEA does not allow the members to use the card online. IT can only be used in their stores physically by scanning them at the cash register. What kind of insurance can I get when I have an IKEA family card? You can get exclusive insurance under IKEA called oops assurance, which covers furniture accidents. You can even claim free replacement. What are the eligibility criteria to apply for the IKEA Family card? You have to be above 18 years and have a valid email address.