Amazon being one of the largest companies in the world is also one of the largest employers with 1.3 million employees alone in the US. And it constantly keeps hiring associates and also tech graduates for their new extended ventures. Though Amazon is a great place to start your career, you must be aware of the different benefits, policies, and the terms and conditions of Amazon for its employees. Also, getting termination from the employer is nothing less than a nightmare. So if you are interested in knowing about Amazon’s employee termination policy, and avoiding certain things that can save you from termination, then keep reading the article. ‘

What Is Amazon’s Employee Termination Policy in 2022?

Amazon’s employee termination policy hugely depends on the point system, as they judge the performance of their employees through the point system. Getting higher points here may land you in danger. Amazon is reported to terminate the employees if they reach up to 6 points. You must be wondering what are these points for? You get points when you constantly reach late to the workplace, take unapproved time off, improper behavior during your shifts, leave the shift early, etc.

To know more about the various reasons that can get you higher points and to know in detail about why and when Amazon can terminate you, just stick to the article.

What Is Amazon’s Point System And How It May Result In Termination of Employees?

Amazon has adopted the point system to maintain discipline in the workplace by minimizing or avoiding tardiness, unexpected leaves, unprofessional behavior, unapproved leaves, etc. The Point system is basically a part of the attendance policy. So, if a person arrives late or doesn’t show up without any notice, then he may receive points depending upon the severity of the issue.

For example, if an employee arrives late or leaves early, he may receive a half-point, or if he doesn’t show up without any application on normal days, he may receive 1or 2 points. But if the employee remains absent during holidays, he may receive 2 to 3 points. If you are arriving late or absent due to illness or valid reasons, then Amazon may consider it and not provide you with points.

In order to stay away from the point system, you need to be extremely careful with your work and actions at Amazon. Once you hit 6 to 7 points within the 90 days period, there are possibilities that Amazon may terminate you.

Do You Receive a Severance Pay When You Are Terminated From the Amazon Payroll?

When you are terminated from Amazon, getting severance pay is entirely the choice of the employee. Amazon offers $5000 as severance pay, but if you opt for it, you can’t reapply for any job at Amazon in the near future.

So, if in any case, you take the severance pay from Amazon, you become ineligible to apply for jobs and work with Amazon in the future. Accepting the severance pay is not recommended if you plan to reapply at Amazon in the future.

If you have a plan to work at another company and have opportunities then, you can surely go with the severance pay offered by Amazon and leave the company forever.

What Are Some Different Reasons That Can Get You Terminated From Amazon?

Amazon expects its employees to strictly follow the rules and regulations set by them for the employees. Disregarding any of these rules may land employees into trouble, initially through the point system, which can even lead to termination. Let us now have a look at some of the reasons that may land you into trouble or even get you terminated from Amazon.

You are restricted from wearing lipstick and heavy makeup that may be sold on their website when you are on the warehouse floor. Doing so may either get you a few points or get terminated.

Chewing gums are not allowed in the warehouse and if you are found with one, then that may cause you trouble.

During your shift, you can just drink water and no other beverages or drinks like lemonade, soda, etc. Also, your water bottle must be transparent to recognize the liquid in the bottle is water.

As employees are trained to use the correct amount of tape and wrapping paper for proper packing of the products, using excessive tape or improper packing of products is not acceptable at Amazon.

Amazon has scanners that track the workflow of the employees, if you are tracked to work slow then you may get terminated.

If you arrive sick at the workplace and work slow due to your medical conditions, you may get fired at Amazon.

Amazon provides 7 minutes of buffer for your in and out time. Beyond that, you may get points or may get terminated eventually with more than 6 points.

Socializing or talking too much with your colleagues may initially separate you from them, and if it continues, you may get terminated.

Watch is not allowed at Amazon to prevent any kind of theft from the warehouse.

If you show up late, you may get a half-point for being a half-hour late, one point for 1 hour, and a whopping 2-3 points if you don’t show up at all.

Some other things that can get you fired are speeding in the parking lot, fights and verbal threats, sleeping during shifts, thefts, inefficient work causing mishaps, and using drugs during shifts.

Can Amazon Terminate You Without Warning You?

Amazon generally follows the point system for terminating any employee. Also, if you are involved in any of the activities mentioned above that are restricted, you may get fired at Amazon. Although Amazon may not fire you without any warning, it is an Employer at will.

Employer at will means that Amazon can fire or terminate you at any time for any reason or without any reason. Amazon notifies you of your termination via E-mail, followed by a call with HR where you can provide justification. You can continue to work until your termination is finalized. In case, they get convinced by your justification, they may cancel your termination, which doesn’t happen in most cases. So, Amazon does inform you via Email about your termination from the organization.

What Is PTO, And Does the Amazon Termination Policy Pay Out a PTO?

PTO (Paid Time Offs) is the time duration or leaves provided by the company for which you will be paid. Amazon offers PTO to its employees and the number of PTO depends upon your employment type, whether you are a part-time or full-time employee.

So, if you have unused PTO at the time of the termination, Amazon is subjected to pay you for your balance PTO and this policy will also depend upon the state you live in.

What Is Amazon’s Rehiring Policy After Termination?

At Amazon, you can reapply for the jobs if you are terminated, but only after a particular period of time that may vary depending on the reasons for your termination. In certain situations, you may even be banned from reapplying.

Also, the time for your re-application will depend on your position and the department you worked for or want to work for. So, Amazon may rehire you either after 90 days or after a year, depending on your termination reason.

Additionally, if you have opted for the severance pay after termination, you will no longer be eligible to apply for a job at Amazon in the near future.

What Are Some Pros and Cons of the Amazon Termination Policy?

Some pros and cons of the Amazon Termination policy are mentioned below

Pros of the Amazon Termination Policy

Amazon’s termination basically depends on the point system, and the point system helps in maintaining discipline in the workplace.

Even after termination, you can re-apply for jobs at Amazon.

Amazon offers $5000 as severance pay to those employees who don’t want to reapply for jobs at Amazon after termination.

Cons of the Amazon Termination Policy

Amazon can terminate you any time as it follows the Employer at-will policy by proving you with a reason or even without a reason.

To reapply at Amazon after termination, you may have to wait for either 90 days or a year, depending on the reason for termination.

The point system though brings in discipline, it’s extremely difficult for the employees to survive in such a work environment.

Amazon has a lot of restrictions at the workplace such as wearing lipstick, drinking beverages, eating chewing gum, and many more that can lead to your termination.

Conclusion

Amazon’s employee termination policy hugely depends on the point system, as they judge the performance of their employees through the point system and are reported to terminate the employees when they reach a score of 6 points. Amazon has adopted the point system to avoid any kind of tardiness, unexpected and unapproved leaves, and unprofessional behavior from the employees and grants a point for each unaccepted activity.

Amazon offers severance pay of $5000 to the terminated employees with the condition they can’t reapply for jobs at Amazon. Those who don’t accept the severance can reapply either after 90 days or a year, depending on the reason for termination. Additionally, the article consists of a few other reasons for termination at Amazon, its rehiring policy and the PTO pay for the terminated employee.

Frequently Asked Question(FAQ)

What is Amazon’s employee termination policy? Amazon can terminate the employee if the employee reaches a maximum of 6 points through the point system besides not following the company rules and restricted instructions. Does Amazon offer Severance pay to the terminated employee? Yes, Amazon offers severance pay of $5000 to the terminated employees with the condition they can’t reapply for jobs at Amazon. When can you reapply at Amazon if you are terminated? If you are terminated, you can reapply at Amazon if you have not opted for severance pay and either after 90 days or a year, depending on the reason for termination.