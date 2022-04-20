What Is Amazon Smile Prime? – Everything You Need to Know

Do you know, that every time you shop at the Amazon Online Shopping Platform, you can make contributions to your favorite charitable organization through the Amazon Smile Program? If you want to learn more about this program then you are in the right place, as in the below sections, we will discuss Amazon Smile Prime in detail. Besides, we will provide a complete guide on how to access and use Amazon Smile Prime for customers, as well as how to change the charity selection, etc. In addition to this, we will list out some of the popular charitable organizations one can access through the Amazon Smile feature. And lastly, verify whether the customers have to pay additional charges for using the Amazon Smile or not?

What Is Amazon Smile Prime?

From the above sections, as you can understand Amazon Smile Prime is an exclusive feature offered by the Amazon Company, for all the customers who have a prime membership. Through this feature, the customers or members will have the opportunity to support their favorite charitable organization in the country. However, for this service, the customers don’t have to pay any additional charges or fees. They simply have to buy their favorite products from the Amazon Smile Tab.

And all the money accumulated through the product purchases by the company is used to contribute to the charity organization selected by the customer. Moreover, on every purchase, the company donates 0.5% of the price to charities, so purchasing more products through this feature means contributing more to the company. Besides, the products on the smile platform all have the same prices as the original products from the main shopping site.

Please Provide a Complete Guide for Amazon Smile Prime? How Does One Sign Up for Amazon Smile?

In order to use the Amazon Smile featured offered by the company, the customers must use the comprehensive instructions given below.

Go to the Amazon Smile web address from the installed web browser on their device.

Once the web page is opened, enter your phone number or email address that is linked to your Amazon annual membership account.

If not click on the “Create your Account” on the platform, to complete the annual membership registration process. Furthermore, to get the membership you must first pay the annual membership fees by adding your bank accounts, and credit/debit cards.

If you have an account on the platform already, then click the continue option, and your account password as requested by the page.

After the login process is complete, then the customers have to select from the local charity organizations to which, they want to contribute. Then the smile shopping platform is shown.

On this platform, the customers can search and order the products they are looking for and based on their total purchase amount, some part of the money is contributed to the charity organization chosen by the customer.

Can You Change Your Amazon Smile Charity Selection?

Yes, the customers who have Amazon Annual Memberships have the ability to change their charity selection, whenever they want too easily. Many people frequently change the charity selection on the Amazon Smile platform, so that they can contribute to other popular local charity organizations, which are in need of people’s support and contributions. Furthermore, the customers also have the opportunity to view how many contributions they have made, by purchasing products from the Amazon Smile online shopping platform.

Furthermore, if you want to change your charity selection, follow the step-by-step information given below.

Login to your account on the Amazon Smile platform, by adding the accurate login credentials to the requested sections.

After this click on the “Your Account” Tab in the top right corner of the page.

Now a drop-down menu is displayed, on which select the “Change Your Charity” option.

Here on this page, the customers can change the charity option according to their liking, and click the submit option.

What Are the Different Organizations That Come Under Amazon Smile?

The Amazon Smile platform showcases the quite popular charity organizations in your said location, whenever you access them. Therefore, based on your location, you can choose to contribute to the local charity whenever needed. Some of these popular charity organizations in the country right now are, Austin Pets Alive!, Heifer International, Cascadia Elementary PTA Support, American Red Cross, Feeding America, Direct Relief, Americares, Planned Parenthood, Feeding America, Samaritan’s Purse, and many more.

Besides, from choosing the shown charity organization options on the Amazon Smile platform, the customers or members also have the ability to use the search bar to find the popular charity organizations in the country. Furthermore, they can also select some of the international charity organizations if they are interested. Additionally, whatever charity organization you choose on the Amazon Smile platform does not change the number of contributions made from the purchase of any type of product made by the customer.

What Is the Amazon Smile Impact Dashboard?

As you can guess, the Amazon Smile Impact Dashboard is the home page of the said platform, where the customers or users can view all their contributions made from their previous purchases to the charity organizations across the country. In addition to this, the users can also use the dashboard of the Smile platform, to search for various different types of products available. So that they can order them online from the comfort of their homes, while also contributing to society through their purchases.

Besides, the Smile Impact platform, is the main page, from where the customers can find other popular charity organizations to contribute more money through purchases. Furthermore, the Impact Smile Dashboard can now be shared with other friends and family members through screenshots, so that they can inspire many other people from their families and friends to also create an account on the Amazon smile platform to contribute money through their purchases made on the Amazon platform.

Does Amazon Charge you to use Amazon Smile?

As explained in the above section, Amazon company does not charge any fees from its customers, for using the Amazon Smile Feature for making contributions to Charity Organizations. Furthermore, even the prices of the different types of products on the Amazon Smile platform, are the same as that of the original platform. Thus, the customer is not spending any more money on purchasing the product than usual.

Moreover, as stated above, on every product purchased from this platform, 0.5% of the original price is given as a contribution to the Charity Welfare Organizations. Apart from this, the person who purchases more products at these stores makes more contributions. Although, they must know that the Amazon Smile is only accessible to the customers that have Annual Amazon Membership.

How Does Shopping on Amazon Smile Work?

The Shopping process on the Amazon Smile platform is quite simple and similar to that of shopping on the official platform. For example, all the products, categories, as well as prices of these products remain the same, the only difference is the small contribution of 0.5% made by the customer to the charity organizations. So using this strategy the Amazon company is inspiring more customers who visit this platform to make more contributions to society easily, without spending any additional money but only through the purchases made by them on the platform.

Can Shoppers Make Direct Donations to Charitable Organizations with the Amazon Smile Program?

Yes, according to the company’s official site, the customers have the ability and opportunity to make direct donations to charitable organizations from their accounts. And not just that, if they are willing to spend some money on helping these organizations, they can also send donated products themselves through the amazing Amazon Smiles Charity Lists Program. This program can be directly accessed by the web platform or even through the mobile application without any issues.

Besides, the users who have a membership can form a group a contribute to purchase donated items so that they give them to their favorite charity organization in the country. And many people in the country have already started contributing heavily by shopping for expensive products on the Amazon platform, while also earning various perks and benefits because of the Annual membership. With these memberships, they can get amazing deals on the products, which they can use especially when they are donating the bulk of essential items to the popular charitable organizations in the country.

Conclusion

In the above article, we have explained briefly about the Amazon Smile Prime feature offered by the company on their online platform, while also listing its various functions and features. Moreover, we have provided detailed guidelines for creating an account on the Amazon Smile platform, and how to change the charity organizations on the platform. Besides, we have listed out some of the popular local, national, and international charity organizations in the country. We also talked about how much Amazon charges for the Amazon Smile Feature, and whether shoppers can donate items directly through this online Amazon Smile shopping platform.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can every Amazon users access Amazon Smile Prime? No, Amazon Smile Prime, as the name suggests, is an exclusive platform that is set up to help Amazon Membership users in contributing to charity organizations. Name some of the charity organizations, Amazon smile users can contribute to? There are thousands of charity organizations in the country, that Amazon Smile users can contribute to. Some of these organizations are Cascadia Elementary PTA Support, Austin Pets Alive!, Planned Parenthood, American Red Cross, and many more. Can Amazon Smile Users donate products to Charitable Organizations? Yes, Amazon Smile users can use this platform to share contributions from purchasing products online as well as donating items to charitable organizations.