What Is Amazon PIP?

Amazon has previously implemented several staff-related policies. Most of the policies worked out the way they wanted. However, on the other end, it kept on increasing the burden on the employees. So, many people (including me) came to the conclusion that Amazon is not a better place to work. It had the least concern for its employees. This has been the opinion of the ex-employees, policy criticizers, and some employees still working. Now, Amazon has come up with a new policy for its employees. It has been called as Performance Improvement Program. What is PIP? Will it benefit the employees in any way? What is the main goal of this program? Has Amazon considered if the program bears any adverse effects on its employees’ mental and physical health? Well, to know answers to such questions, continue reading this article.

What Is Amazon Performance Improvement Plan (PIP)?

It is a performance enhancement program framed by Amazon management for its employees. However, the employees can skip PIP if they review and do corrections on the items listed in the development list. In case, you are included in the Performance Improvement Program, the management expects you to show improvement in the course of 1 or 2 months to avoid termination. If you are terminated by Amazon, it will pay you for the past month you worked. Keep reading the article, I will provide more information regarding the PIP in this article for a better understanding.

How Is the Performance Improvement Plan Helpful for Amazon Management?

The Performance Improvement Plan is helpful to Amazon management in multiple ways. They are,

It will help them identify the areas where the employees display inefficiency in their work.

They mend the harmful behaviors exhibited by the employees at the workplace.

It will help them find ways to increase the productivity rate of the employees.

Take note of new talents present in the company.

On the whole, the management aims to improve the efficiency of the workforce and its operations.

How Does the PIP Work?

The PIP is designed in a way to save employees from immediate termination and give them time to work on their performance issues. The Performance Improvement Plan splits the Performance review into three categories. They are,

Meets Expectations

Occasionally Misses Expectations

Needs Improvement

Firstly, those classified as “Meets Expectations” are employees who regularly meet the expectations of the workforce management. Secondly, we have the category called “Occasionally Misses Expectations”. Amazon expects the employees who are under this classification to improve their performance. In other words, not happy with the performance but satisfied. Lastly, Amazon feels that the employees under the category “Needs Improvement” cannot meet the expectations. Hence, they want these employees terminated.

If an employee belongs to one of the first two categories, Amazon will give them some time to show signs of improvement. They will be monitored closely during this period, and the employee should show signs of improvement in performance. If he/she is not able to succeed, the management will push him/her to the third category. This means that they are at the end of their employment with Amazon.

Amazon takes various parameters into account while evaluating an employee. They are the knowledge of company policies, cooperation with co-workers, attendance, and on-the-job performance.

How Long Will Amazon Give an Employee to Improve His Performance Under PIP?

Generally, Amazon provides a two-month time window to employees who are under either of the first two categories of PIP. Within the time window, the employee has to prove that he has worked on job performance areas where he was weak. In case, he fails to make a good impression within the time window, he will be terminated by the company.

Why Is the PIP Plan Considered Controversial?

Ever since the PIP program was implemented, the employees of Amazon are under constant turmoil and fear. Among the Amazon workforce, we have both supporters and opposers of the program. Those who are opposing the job fear that they might lose their job. While the supporters have built a good opinion of the PIP program.

The majority of employees have expressed that the PIP is not fair towards everyone. They complain that only certain employees receive either coaching or training. Another surprising comment came from some Amazon employees. According to them, both the rookie who has worked less than a year or 6 months and the employee who had been working on Amazon for more than 5 years were asked to improve their performance or leave.

One of the ex-employees of Amazon has told in the social media “Medium” that the PIP is exerting more stress on all employees. Both those who are under the PIP and other workers are experiencing mental pressure. Employees under PIP has to make sure that they save their job. This will increase their worrying. In the case of people who are not under PIP, they want to make sure they don’t get categorized as PIP employees.

How Many Percentages of Amazon Employees Are Working Under PIP?

Literally, every 10 out of 100 employees are working under PIP. That is 10 percent of the total Amazon workforce. Industry experts consider this rate very high. For example, the retail industry has a PIP rate that ranges between 0.5% and 3%. Just, look at the difference. This again pushes my conjecture that Amazon is not friendly towards its employees. It is very important for an organization to treat and take care of its employees well.

Will an Employee Receive Severance Pay if He Was Terminated Due to PIP?

The PIP doesn’t affect Amazon’s policy regarding Severance pay in any way. Like employees who were terminated due to other reasons. The employees terminated due to PIP are also eligible to receive severance pay. However, the employees should have worked at Amazon work at least one month to become eligible for the severance pay. If an employee meets this criterion, he will get his Severance Pay from Amazon.

How Does Amazon Notify if an Employee Has Been Placed on a PIP?

The supervisor of the Amazon warehouse will send a notification to selected employees. The notification will carry the message that the employee has to improve his performance and a date for completion.

How Should an Amazon Employee Keep Him Far From the PIP?

As an Amazon employee, you should never be satisfied with your performance. You should nag around your supervisor asking what areas you perform badly. The next step is to work on your weakness after receiving the feedback.

The managers will prepare a Development list for the employees. If you get a development list, You should take note of the things they have mentioned in it. Later, start asking your manager about your mistakes and how to correct them. If you follow all the mentioned things in it, you more probably will not get receive the PIP.

Final Thoughts

Whatever policy Amazon comes up with for its employees has been disadvantageous to the employees. Moreover, the policies don’t seem to have any concern for the hardships faced by the employees. The key goal of most policies is to increase the productivity of the workforce. How does it achieve it? Well, it keeps filtering its employees. The employees with low productivity rates are kicked out. The management hopes to retain only the fittest of all. I am sure Amazon will be able to achieve the productivity rate aimed for. However, this will only turn the company boring and monotonous. Well, what Amazon fails to understand is that people are not the same everywhere. Not everyone in the world is Japanese to be a workaholic dude. I hope you reconsider your employment policies.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – What is Amazon PIP

1. Does PIP have gained a positive note from the Amazon employees? No. In fact, it has received mixed reviews from the employees. However, the majority of them dislike the PIP. Most employees say that the PIP is disturbing their peace of mind while working. 2. What does “Needs Improvement” mean on Amazon? The employees who are considered classified as “Needs Improvement” will be terminated as they don’t meet the expectations of the management. 3. Is the 10 percent PIP rate of Amazon high or low? It is very high when compared to its competitors. The PIP rate of retail chains never crossed 3 %. 4. Who will notify you that you have been placed in PIP? Your supervisor at the warehouse will send you a notification with all details.