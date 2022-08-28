Amazon is a multinational company dealing with many departments. It is the biggest e-commerce website and is also loved by many people. Amazon is founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994. It is also offering its services in digital streaming, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing. Also, Amazon is a part of one of the companies in the Big Five. Big Five is a group of 5 big corporate companies. They are Apple, Alphabet, Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft.

Amazon is loved by many customers and the leading e-commerce website, it has some security parameters. Did you ever wonder why Amazon asks for an OTP while you log in or signup with them? This article can clear your doubt about Amazon OTP. Also, it will deal with other questions like how the OTP works, and also the verification codes. So, kindly read till the end.

Know Everything About Amazon OTP in 2022

OTP is the short form of One Time Password. Amazon asks for OTP as it has to layer its website with extra security. This is a mandatory step for Amazon for some of their deliveries. Some of the items that need this Amazon OTP are jewelry, electronics, furniture, technology, etc. Generally, Amazon sends the OTP to the customer’s email ID provided initially. Also, the customer has to read out the OTP to the delivery driver while they are making the delivery at their house.

What is the Reason Amazon Asks for OTP?

Amazon is well known among its customers as they provide all the products which their customers need. Also, customers regularly shop with Amazon. They make quite a few million deliveries on a daily basis. Some of them might be worth very high. So all the orders which are costly should be verified both by Amazon and the customer for obvious reasons. For example, the general domestic order of groceries or vegetables which cost less than $30 will not require an OTP from Amazon. However, if you order electronics that are costly and jewelry you might get an OTP which needs to be provided to the Amazon delivery driver.

Additionally, the robbery changes are high for Amazon packages in the United States. Every day there are nearly 1.7 million packages are lost. This is also a reason for Amazon to prioritize their customer’s package safety and security. Also, receiving an OTP is easy and is not time-consuming.

Amazon has a great customer service system that ensures its customers of their packages and delivery. So, it is great that Amazon has been prioritizing its customer’s security and sending OTPs for verifying the package they receive. This makes it easy for both the customers and Amazon.

Amazon sends an OTP for orders which are worth more than $500 for security reasons. This will be sent to you via email which you have to provide to the delivery driver. Also, this OTP has multi-level authentication to make sure the delivery is successful. So, for costly orders, it is better to get OTP to your email.

What is the Purpose and Action of an OTP?

The OTP is for security reasons and offers multi-level security. You will receive an email that includes an OTP in it. This OTP has to be provided to the delivery driver while he visits you with the package for you. You just have to read out the OTP from the email to the delivery driver. This is quite similar to the passcode you receive from the website for security reasons. The OTP sent by Amazon has 6 digits in it. You can even view it even throughout the tracking of the package.

The 6-digit OTP does not expire till the scheduled delivery date and once the delivery is made the OTP expires. The OTP is just to cross-verify your identity with the delivery driver.

But, if you are not living at the delivery address Amazon does allow you to forward the mail to someone else. This way you can allow someone else to get your package for you from the delivery address. But you should not share your OTP with anyone you do not believe. OTP is for security reasons and should not be shared with a lot of people.

Is There a Way You Can Turn Off Your Amazon OTP?

Not all Amazon deliveries require an OTP during delivery of the package. Only a few of them mandate the OTP based on the product that the package contains. However, you cannot turn off the emails from Amazon which contain OTP for the deliveries. They cannot be turned off for deliveries, and they require the receiver’s signature. The signature is a mandatory part for Amazon for every delivery which includes OTP. However, you can turn off the OTP for login to the Amazon Account, and it will distinguish the OTPs with the delivery passcodes.

Amazon generally has a two-step verification process. Even for their account registration, they have been known to take this 2-step verification authentication. After creating an account you might also get the OTP authentic verification sometimes while you log in to the Amazon account. Also, you will be verified every time you log in to your Amazon account on a different device other than yours. This step to eliminating the risk of doubt of an unauthorized device.

However, you can limit the OTP to just some devices which can be authorized by you. Also, you can give Amazon an alternative sign-in for a different device. The following are the steps through which you can do it.

Log in to your Amazon account with your credentials. Enter your account. If your account shows you an error code that states your email and password for the account are incorrect, or it is on a new device. Then you will surely receive an email or a text message containing a security code. This security code has to be attached to the end of the Amazon password and enter into your account. (if the security code is xyz and the Amazon password is abc1 then you have to enter abc1xyz) Submit.

What is the Meaning of the Verification Code That You Have Received From Amazon?

You might receive the Amazon verification code for 2 reasons. They are as follows:

Amazon sends it to ensure the login is done by you even if it is a different device for security reasons. Cross-check your orders and deliveries but not all. This is done only for orders which are expensive (they include electronics, jewelry, etc.)

If you receive an OTP or a verification code then it is certain that you are going to get your order delivered which is expansive and needs your signature and verification. Also, it reminds you that you need to provide this code to the delivery driver during the delivery.

Or else, if this is not the case then the code might indicate you are logging into a new device or someone else is trying to. If at all this happens you need to change the password of the Amazon account to make sure the Amazon account and your personal information in it are safe. As it will contain all your details, order information, and address, and also you will receive further verification codes for the account.

Final Thoughts

Amazon OTP is a one-time password. It is for security purposes and to verify the order. This is quite common for Amazon to send out OTP for all the expensive orders which include jewelry, electronics, and other expensive products from them. Amazon always had great customer service and works for the safety of the customer.

This OTP has to be provided to the delivery driver for them to authenticate and verify your identity during the date of delivery. Finally, you should not share the OTP with anyone else which will risk your Amazon account.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is an OTP and what does it contain? An OTP is a one-time password used by many websites and retailers to verify their customers. The Amazon OTP has 6 digits in it. Where can I see the Amazon OTP and provide it to the driver? Amazon sends its OTP via email to the customer. The customer has to read the OTP out to the delivery driver while receiving the package. When does the OTP expire? The OTP does not expire till the delivery is made successful to the customer. Is the verification code and OTP the same? No, both serve different purposes. A verification code is made while the customer signup and logs in to their account.