What Is Amazon Music? – Everything You Need to Know about it

If you are fond of music, you must have tried different apps and platforms to have access to some good songs or the songs in trend. But, are you aware of the fact that Amazon does provide music services? Yes, you heard right, Amazon provides free Music service to all its Prime members that include thousands of stations and top playlists. So if you are curious to know about the music service provided by Amazon and have certain queries about it like why Amazon Music is not working on your device, then stick to the page and keep reading the article.

What Is Amazon Music, and How Does It Work?

Amazon Music is a streaming service that is available to all its Prime members at no extra charge. Here, you can have access to millions of songs, top playlists, and podcasts. Amazon has divided the music service into two plans that are Amazon Music Prime and Amazon Music Unlimited. Both these services are available with different features and can be accessed from the Amazon app, computers, or tablets. Additionally, you can also create your own playlist, download your favorite songs and listen to them offline. Using Amazon Music you can search for music based on genre, artist, occasion, and even your mood. Also, it creates playlists based on music listeners called My soundtrack that will give you a more personalized experience.

There is much more to know about Amazon Music and the various services available in both plans. So to know more about it, keep reading the article.

What Is Amazon Music Prime and Amazon Music Unlimited?

Amazon has offered its users the two plans to have access to its music services with different functionality and features. So without wasting time, let’s just move to the features and benefits offered in each plan.

Amazon Music Prime

Amazon Music prime is available to all its Prime members at no extra cost. It also provides its prime user to access over 2 million songs with thousands of podcasts, stations, and top playlists. So if you are an existing prime member, you can also access this service and enjoy the music without paying anything extra. The music is add-free, and you can play it unlimited on all the Amazon Music-supported devices. Under this plan, you can stream the music on a device at a time. The other benefits provided under this plan are Alexa interaction and offline playback.

Amazon Music prime is basically a free music service for all its Prime members. So if you are a prime member, just access this free service instead of paying for different apps for music.

Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon Music Unlimited is a paid music service offered by Amazon. To access Amazon Music Unlimited, you don’t need to have a Prime account, but having it can save you some bucks. So this service is available at $7.99 for the prime members whereas at $9.99 for non-prime members and can be canceled at any time. It is inclusive of all the features available in Amazon Prime music, in addition to that, it has 60 million songs, thousands of stations, and hundreds of top playlists.

You can also stream music to six devices at a time with the Amazon Music Unlimited Family plan at $14.99/ month. Additionally, with the single device plan, you can use your voice or Alexa app to manage your playbacks on a single compatible device.

What Kind of Songs Are Available on Amazon Music?

Amazon provides millions of songs in different genres, some of them including rock, R&B, rap, country, and pop. Along with hundreds of playlists, Amazon Music also provides different music stations that include All Hits Radio, Platino Radio, The Metallica Takeover, etc. Also, you can add songs and create your own playlists and listen to them offline. You can also access the Amazon curated playlist that includes workout or gym playlists, party playlists, driving playlists, office playlists, etc. If you don’t find any song in the playlist, you can just search and add to it.

How Does Amazon Music Compare Against Competitors Like Spotify, Tidal Etc?

Amazon Music is quite competitive in terms of price, it is cheaper than most of its competitors like Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, etc. Amazon offers its monthly plan at $7.99 whereas it starts at $9.99 with all the other apps. Amazon Music can be considered as an alternative to Spotify and tidal, as it emerging as tough competitor to other music apps. But still, there are certain things such as music discoveries, application design, etc. that Amazon needs to improve to outstand the other services. If you already have a Prime account, Amazon saves you from spending on other music apps like Spotify, etc. But unlike Spotify, if you are not a prime member, Amazon doesn’t provide a free one-month trial service, which is a disadvantage for new users.

What Are Some of the Reasons That Amazon Music Does Not Work?

If you are using Amazon Music, you must have faced this situation where Amazon Music is not working on your device, and you get frustrated. Let’s discuss the reasons as well as solutions to this problem. So the reason can be the internet connectivity, speed of your internet, corrupted cache file, etc. So next time, when your Amazon Music doesn’t work, follow the steps below

Check whether the device is connected to the internet or not by going into the device settings.

If your device is connected to the internet and still Amazon Music is not working, then check the speed of your internet.

Restart the Amazon app, as it can effectively refresh the app and also get rid of any glitches.

If the above solutions don’t work, then you must restart the device you are streaming the Amazon Music.

Also, if your Amazon Music app crashes frequently, then it may be due to the corrupted cache files in the app. So to avoid further inconvenience with the app, just clear the Cache and Data.

What Are Some Pros and Cons of Amazon Music?

As we have discussed so much about the music and features available on Amazon Music, let’s just discuss its pros and cons that will give you a clear idea of whether to opt for Amazon Music or some other music services.

Pros of Amazon Music

If you already have a Prime membership, you don’t have to pay extra for Amazon Prime Music.

Also, Amazon Music Unlimited is cheaper than many other music services with more than 60 million songs, hundreds of playlists, and millions of podcasts.

You can also experience shows and concerts on Amazon Music, which is not offered by any other services.

One exciting feature that Amazon Music has is that you can import your existing playlist from Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Discogs, HypeMusic, LastFM, Napster, Pandora, Qobuz, Tidal and YouTube to Amazon Music

You can follow your favorite artist and get notified of their new releases.

Cons of Amazon Music

Recommendations or suggestions provided by Amazon Music are not as good as its competitors.

Though you don’t have to pay for Amazon Prime Music, it offers only 2 million songs, which is nothing compared to other services.

Amazon Music doesn’t offer one month’s free trial like its competitors. If you are not a prime member, you have to pay for the very first time to use this service.

The music discoveries at Amazon Music are not up to the mark.

What Are Some Different Platforms You Can Listen to Amazon Music on?

You must be curious to know about the different devices you can stream your Amazon Music. So here is a list of devices that you can use to listen to Amazon Music.

Any Mobile device

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire Tablets

Amazon Echo devices

Alexa enabled devices

Computer

Conclusion

Amazon Music is a streaming service that is available to all its Prime members at no extra charge where you can access millions of songs, hundreds of top playlists, and numerous podcasts. Amazon Music offers its users two plans called Amazon Prime Music which is free of cost to prime members and Amazon Music Unlimited which cost around $9.99 for individual plans and $14.99 for a family plan. Additionally, we have discussed the reasons and provided solutions if your Amazon Music doesn’t work. Also, you can go through the pros and cons of Amazon Music to compare it with other platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What is Amazon Prime Music? Amazon Prime Music is a streaming service that is available to all its Prime members at no extra charge where you can access 2 million songs, hundreds of top playlists, and thousands of stations and podcasts. What are the extra benefits you get on Amazon Music Unlimited? Amazon Music Unlimited offers you more than 60 million songs in addition to hundreds of top playlists, and thousands of stations and podcasts. Also, you can stream on 6 sixes at the same time if you opt for the Family plan. Additionally, with your single device plan, you can use your voice or Alexa app to manage your music playbacks. What are some of the reasons that Amazon Music doesn’t work? Some of the reasons that are responsible for Amazon Music not working on your device can be no internet connectivity, low speed of the internet, or the corrupted cache file in your app. What are some different platforms you can listen to Amazon Music on? The different platforms you can listen to Amazon Music are any Mobile device, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablets, Amazon Echo devices, Alexa enabled devices, and computers.