Amazon has grown beyond our imagination and has stepped its foot into different businesses. Using its expertise as an e-Commerce retailer, Amazon has expanded its branches into various fields. One of the biggest platforms it is currently competing with is digital services. In this article, I have explained what is Amazon Digital Charge and have given various other details as well.

What Does Amazon Digital Charge Mean?[Brief Answer]

The digital services provided by Amazon include Prime, Kindle, Audible, and many more. Therefore, if you are paying the Amazon digital charge, you are paying for using either of the aforementioned digital services. You can find the digital charges on your Amazon account under your transactions. The fee is usually between $0.99 and $119. I will provide additional details such as where to look for this charge, how to avoid these charges, etc. Continue reading to know the answer.

What Are Amazon Digital Services?

There are various Amazon Digital charges, and I am listing the popular Amazon subscriptions here. Please take a look at this.

Amazon Prime

When you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you will get priority while delivering packages. Apart from that, you can stream audio and videos.

Amazon Prime Video

This is a video streaming application launched by Amazon. You can use this platform without any fees for initial 30 days during the trial period. The trial period can get extended up to 6 months for a student. Once the trial period is finished, you have to pay $119 for a one-year membership. However, students have to pay only $59. It is called the Prime Student membership. If you are looking for a monthly subscription, you have to pay around $12.99 per month. Similarly, a student has to pay around $6.49 per month.

Amazon Music Subscription

Amazon is no longer offering this service to new people. Those who have already subscribed for this can use it.

FreeTime Unlimited

This Digital service was launched by keeping kids in mind, whose ages range between 3 and 12. When you subscribe to this, you will gain access to books, audiobooks, games, TV shows, educational apps, and movies that are specific to kids. Furthermore, there are radio stations and other types of kids’ materials. Depending on the number of kids, the monthly subscription fee varies. The monthly subscription for a single child is around $4.99 while for four kids the fee is $9.99. In case you are prime members, the monthly subscription fee is $2.99 for a single child and $6.99 for three children. You also have annual subscription plans. You have to pay $119 if you are not a prime member. In case, you are a prime member, the annual fee is $83.

Amazon Audible

Like Amazon Kindle, you can access audiobooks using Amazon Audible as well. Furthermore, you will get access to different audio materials. When you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you would receive access to Audible materials. You get 30 days of free membership, and you will be able to download 2 audiobooks and 2 Audible Originals. There are around five different plans you can choose from. You have two yearly plans for $149.50 and $229.5. The former is a gold yearly plan, while the latter is a Platinum yearly plan. Similarly, for gold monthly and platinum monthly plans, you have to pay around $14.95 and $22.95 respectively. Additionally, you have another monthly plan for Amazon audible, whose subscription fee is around $4.95.

Amazon Software Subscription

If you have subscribed for this, you can purchase a wide range of software products. The platform also helps you manage the software applications that you have purchased at the software Library. In addition to buying software products, you can also download the latest updates. Lastly, you can use this platform to trial some popular software applications.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited

You can gain access to millions of digital books and audiobooks if you subscribe to Amazon Kindle. The monthly subscription fee for this is $9.99. Initially, you will get a 30-day free trial.

Amazon Drive

It is an Amazon cloud service that allows you to upload and save your data on its cloud drive. You will get a 5 GB memory space on its cloud drive for free of cost. However, for more space in Amazon’s cloud drive, you have to pay fees. You will get 100 GB of space if you pay $11.99 each month. Similarly, there are different annual plans as well. If you pay $1799.70 you can rent 30 TB of space for one year. For 1 Tb and 10 TB, you have to pay around $59.99 and $599.90 respectively. Lastly, you have a 20 TB annual plan. For that, you have to pay around $1199.8.

Where Can I Find the Amazon Digital Charges?

You can find this in your Amazon account. Sign in with your account either on the web or Amazon app. There you will find the option called “Payment and Transactions”. In case you have been charged, it would appear below the option. The amount will be deducted from the account that is either linked to Amazon using your credit card or debit card. Most times, you will not be subjected to any charge when you haven’t subscribed to any of the services. In another case, if you have subscribed for the trial version, make sure you cancel the subscription before the trial period ends.

How Much Would It Cost?

There isn’t any fixed fee for this. It varies according to the service you have subscribed to. Furthermore, it also depends on the level of membership you have selected. Let me give a few examples of types of Amazon Digital Charges.

$119 for subscribing to Amazon Prime for one year

$9.99 for subscribing to Amazon Kindle Unlimited for one year

$8.75 for renewing the Hulu membership when the trial period is over

$6.99 for Kindle FreeTime fee four around 4 children

$2.99 is the monthly prime fee for Kindle Spare time

$0.99 is due to unidentified charges for using Amazon applications

The list can expand beyond this. For example, the Amazon digital charges may include downloading software such as Adobe Photoshop, Microsoft Office, and Turbo Tax from Amazon. It can include video games as well.

How to Stop Paying Amazon Digital Charges?

You don’t want to pay any Amazon digital charges? Well, you can avoid the Amazon digital charges if you closely watch your subscriptions and memberships you have registered for through Amazon. You could have subscribed to various Amazon digital services. If you want to stop paying for any of those services, the first thing you should do is cancel the subscription to that respective service. Amazon will always send updates regarding your subscription. Therefore, check if the mail ID linked to Amazon is the current email ID you are using. Finally, you should reconsider using the one-click checkout option because there are chances that you may order some digital content accidentally. Even in case of an accidental purchase, you don’t have to worry because Amazon would cancel the purchase after checking your case.

Will I Be Able to Access the Amazon Digital Service After Canceling the Subscription?

Yes. You will be able to access the subscribed Amazon digital service until the subscription is expired. However, you will not be able to avail the service after that. For example, let us assume a subscribed annual plan, and you canceled the subscription in the mid-year. You can utilize the service for the remaining six months. If you want to continue the service beyond that period, you have to renew the subscription again.

Amazon is offering plenty of Digital services. If you have subscribed to multiple Amazon digital services, it is important for you to keep an eye on them. Otherwise, you will manage the subscription fee. In this article, I have listed various digital services provided by Amazon. Additionally, I have explained where to find the digital charge and how to cancel the subscription. Finally, I have cleared some doubts regarding subscription cancellation. I hope the information provided in this article was helpful to you. Thank you for reading this article.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – What is Amazon Digital Charge?

1. Can I cancel my Amazon Subscription at any time? Yes. You are allowed to cancel your subscription at any time. However, there would be no refund, instead, you can use the service till the end of the subscription period. 2. Can I subscribe to multiple Amazon digital services at the same time? Yes. You can subscribe to different Amazon digital services at the same time. 3. What is the minimum memory space I would get for free on Amazon drive? You can get 5 GB of space without any fee on Amazon drive.