Amazon is a multinational company based in the United States which is providing services in many streams. It has its hub in e-commerce, cloud computing, AI, and digital streaming. It is one of the most valued and loved by its customers, for the quality services it is providing. Amazon is widely known by its customers for its online e-commerce website and streaming services.

Amazon provides prime services for individuals and businesses. The business prime is the services utilized by the companies. It provides extra benefits other than Prime benefits. But, do not provide services in some major Amazon services.

Are you also associated with business prime membership at Amazon? Then you might want to know how it works and all the other information related to it.

What Is Amazon Business Prime?

Amazon Business Prime is the membership provided by Amazon for businesses and companies. It also provides benefits similar to that of Amazon Prime. The benefits under Amazon Business Prime include all the ones which are under Amazon Prime and also additional benefits. Amazon business prime charges its users based on the number of people using the account. It charges $69 per year if there is a single user, and for 3 users they charge $179 per year. Amazon even provides 100 user subscriptions and unlimited users subscription under Amazon Business Prime.

Benefits Under Amazon Business Prime Membership

Amazon Business Prime Membership provides various benefits under it along with the basic prime membership benefits. They are

Free Shipping Exclusive/ Progressive Discounts Extended Payment Options No sales tax on certain items Amazon Work Docs one-day or two-day delivery Instant Customer Feedback Restrict some items from your staff Unlimited photo storage on Amazon Drive

Is Amazon Business Prime Free?

No, Amazon Business Prime isn’t free of cost, but it is provided for free for first-time users, that too for a month. The first month is not charged and is called trial month, which can be utilized by the new users. The trial period is 30 days. Customers can use all the benefits in this 30-day period which are given in the paid subscription.

However, this trial period cannot be extended, and the customers should pay for the subscription if they want to continue using all the benefits.

What Is the Cost of Amazon Business Prime?

Amazon business prime charges its users based on the number of people using the account. Their Business prime duo membership starts at $69 annually for a single user. Additionally, this membership needs a basic prime membership, and totally the cost can go up to $188 annually.

The other alternative option Amazon offers is for 3 users and costs $179 per year for its business prime membership.

All the membership fees (per year) are listed below with the number of users

1 user- $69

1 user (along with personal prime membership)- $188

3 users- $179

10 users- $499

100 users- $1,299

unlimited users- $10,099

What Are the Pros and Cons of Amazon Business Prime?

Below is the list of advantages and disadvantages of Amazon Business Prime.

Pros

Most effective use of B2B transactions.

Free prime account for users.

Access to Amazon Docs in addition to documents

Business prices with exclusive discounts

Business delivery

Users can utilize the FBA aspect

Cons

Can’t communicate with the sellers and their customers

Other sellers would be a competition in the marketplace

Charges will be laid based on the product and may vary from 6% to 15%. This does not include FBA charges

Differentiate Business Prime Differ From Prime

Business prime does not have benefits in Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music, and Amazon Prime reading, which are included in Amazon Prime membership. Amazon Prime has no work benefits whereas the business prime holders can get access to Amazon Work Docs, Guided Buying, Spend Visibility, etc. No grocery shopping feature in business prime. The cost of the memberships has a huge difference. Amazon Prime can hold a maximum of 2 adults, 4 teenagers, and 4 children profiles. However, Business prime can hold up to 100 based on the subscription.

How Can You Open an Amazon Business Prime Account?

One can upgrade their basic Amazon Business account to prime membership. Or else, the customer can start creating a business account from the beginning. Both the above processes need the company/ business to be verified by Amazon.

What Is the Amazon Business Prime Card?

Amazon provides all its Amazon business prime users with a credit card from the American Express. The customers can use this credit card for all the payments and get a 5% exclusive reward on Whole foods and all Amazon orders. This card is exclusively given to only Amazon Business Prime users. This card has variable interest rates, differing from 14.24% to 22.24%. Furthermore, this rate can go up to 24.99% for cash advances.

Is Amazon Business Prime Worth It?

This can change from person to person and is based on how frequently the account is used. The complete usage of an Amazon Business Prime account can be tested by using it in the trial period and understanding all its benefits. This trial period can be utilized to compare it with other retailers and subscriptions. The benefits under Amazon Business Prime are more when compared to Amazon Prime. Whereas, the cost of Amazon Business Prime is less than that of Amazon Prime, respective to the benefits they both are providing.

What Is the Amazon Business Account?

It is a basic business account that has to be created with all the information related to your business. This can be used when you want to buy commercial items without a prime membership. It also has benefits like making purchases without any sales tax. You can buy commercial items in bulk at exclusive discounts which are included in the Business prime account.

Can You Claim Amazon Prime as a Business Expense?

The annual cost of an Amazon subscription can be deducted from the taxable amount within the United States. But, this is only applicable if the account is an Amazon Business Prime account used for commercial purposes. It is recommended to contact an IRS and professional accountant to get this tax deduction.

Can I Change My Amazon Prime Account to a Business Account?

Yes, you can upgrade a basic Amazon Prime account to a business account, but subscribe to the Amazon Business Prime Duo. However, that still needs a working business account.

Link both the accounts by logging into the Amazon business account through the email address that is already linked to your account.

Go to Your Accounts and select the Business Prime logo.

Under that, click on manage your membership and change its status.

What Is the Cancellation Process for Amazon Business Account?

Select “Business Prime Logo”

Click on “Your Account”

Select “Manage”

Click “Cancel”

Confirm

Can You Get a Refund on Your Amazon Prime Membership?

Customers can claim refunds from Amazon Prime, but might be paid partially or fully based on Amazon policies. A refund is not provided for the users if they have already started using the prime benefits after their latest payment. These benefits include free shipping, using exclusive discounts, using Amazon Docs, etc. The refund process can be checked online, and the prime account will notify you of the amount which can be refunded directly to you without any middle service.

What Is Amazon Business Prime Duo?

Amazon Prime Duo has all the benefits combined with both Amazon Prime subscription and a commercial subscription. But, this is a single-user service that is unfit for business use. The account can be upgraded to a prime duo membership for just $69, this helps you save $110 including both the costs of personal and commercial memberships. The benefits of this Amazon Business Prime Duo are

Exclusive business prices and discounts Multiple order discounts Free two-day shipping on selected items Prime Video

Does Amazon Business Prime Include Video And Music?

Unlike Amazon Prime membership and Amazon Prime Duo, Amazon Business Prime does not include the prime subscription and Prime music. These come under the entertainment feature of a Personal Amazon account and are excluded from commercial use. This subscription does not even let you use free books on Kindle. Given that, all these entertainment features are replaced with work features like Amazon docs, progressive discounts, and Instant customer feedback.

Does Amazon Business Prime Include Whole Foods?

Amazon Prime Business does not include the groceries under the Whole foods. This is an exclusive benefit for personal membership holders. Commercial membership holders can’t get hold of this service. Additionally, they cannot even use the Amazon fresh grocery deliveries through their account.

Conclusion

Amazon Business Prime is a paid service that is provided for free for the first month under the trial. This is the premium membership for all the commercial places in Amazon’s online e-commerce. They have additional benefits which include all the prime benefits also. Those benefits include access to Amazon docs, progressive discounts, bulk order discounts, no sales tax, and extended payment methods.

However, they do not get to enjoy the entertainment features such as Amazon Prime, Amazon Music, and Amazon reading from kindle. You can cancel the subscription whenever you want, but the refund may be based on the usage of the account.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How much does Amazon Business Prime membership costs? The cost of an Amazon Business Prime membership depends on the number of users of the account. Amazon offers account subscriptions for up to 100 users. The cost of 1 user is $69 per year, whereas the cost of 100 users is $10,099. Can I use Amazon Work Docs with the Business Prime subscription? Yes, Amazon Business Prime gives access to Amazon Work Docs, which can be updated with the documents and used. You can even use Amazon Work Docs without the business prime, but it would cost you up to $5 with prime. What Is Business Prime Duo? Business Prime Duo is the combination of Amazon Prime and Commercial subscription. Can use all the features from both of them. What is the Amazon Business Prime card? The business prime card is an American Express credit card that is exclusively provided to all Amazon Business Prime holders. This can be used while making commercial purchases.