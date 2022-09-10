Americans love Uniforms, that is an unarguable fact. That is why there is a particular dress code for employees in the government. Seeing the uses of having a dress code, many companies and retailers require their employees to flow their dress code guidelines. Having a uniform or dress code makes the employees appear professional and customer-friendly. They also help customers identify the store’s staff in case they need some assistance. All most all retailers in America have a set dress code for their in-store employees. Aldi is one such retailer that also has a dress code for its employees, even though it is a German company. So, What is Aldi’s employee dress code as of 2022? Can Aldi employees have tattoos? What are Aldi’s rules regarding piercings and hair dye? What kind of clothes are Aldi employees supposed to wear? Read the article to know the answers.

What is Aldi’s Employee Dress Code?

The dress code for Aldi employees is simple in nature and is not eye-catching. There are 3 main things that are a part of Aldi’s dress code. Employees working at Aldi stores need to wear polo shirts, that have Aldi’s logo on them. For pants, employees have to wear basic trousers that have a neutral color. One important thing that store workers need to wear is steel-toed boots. These are the 3 main components of Aldi’s dress code. As the German retailer tends to lean toward a conservative style of business, the employee is needed to project that image. Although there are no particular restrictions against having tattoos, hair dye, or jewelry, the company expects employees to have them in moderation and nothing excessive. If you want to know more in detail regarding Aldi’s dress code, then continue reading the article.

What Shirts Must Aldi Employees Wear?

As I have mentioned, Aldi employees have to wear polo shirts with the Aldi logo on them. But polo shirts are not the only ones Aldi employees can wear. They also have other dark-blue shirts and jackets that have the retailer’s logo on them. The key thing about the dress code is that employees need to appear professional and approachable to the customers. As the company’s logo is stitched onto those shirts, it expects its employees to be professional and reflect the image of the retailer. The type of shirts employees wear is also different for various locations. In cold climate store locations, employees can wear Aldi jackets over their shirts or t-shirts. While in warm locations, they wear simple Aldi polo shirts and half-sleeve shirts.

Which Color Pants Do Aldi Store Employees Have to Wear?

As per the dress code guidelines of Aldi, you will have to wear neutral color pants. But in fact, the company suggests that its employees wear black pants, as they are both neutral and go well with dark blue shirts. Black color is a professional dress color for workspaces, and this includes retail stores. Black color is both simple and refined at the same time, whose appearance gives a professional look and feel to the customers. That is why it will not be easy for you to find an Aldi store employee wearing any color of trousers other than black.

Why Does Aldi Require Its Store Employees to Wear Steel-toed Boots?

There are more than 2200 Aldi locations in the United States. Millions of people visit its stores every year, to purchase a wide range of products that the retailer has to offer. Some of these goods can be heavy to lift and may cause harm to the employees when picking and organizing them. That is why, as per the official dress code of the retailer, employees have to wear steel-toed boots. Those boots both protect your feet and also make it harder to slip and fall. As the workers need to move constantly and do manual labor, they put on these shoes to not hurt themselves or their toes in any way. If you are looking to work as an employee at an Aldi store then be prepared to wear these boots.

What is Aldi’s Stance on Employees Having Tattoos?

Aldi does not restrict its employees to have tattoos. They hire people even if they have tattoos covering their arms. You also don’t have to cover up the tattoos, as long as they are not offensive in nature. It is up to the individual store managers to decide whether to hire people with tattoos or not. But it is different when it comes to facial tattoos. As facial tattoos appear unprofessional and make it a bit uncomfortable for some people to interact with employees having them, most stores don’t hire people having them. It is not different in the case of Aldi too. So, as long as you don’t have excessive tattoos on your face and neck, and also are not offensive in nature, then you won’t have much problem getting hired at Aldi.

Can Aldo Employees Have Dyed Hair?

Yes, Aldi employees can have dyed hair. Aldi has nothing against its employee dyeing their hair in different colors. But the retailer does encourage employees from wearing unnatural hair colors like pink, green, blue, etc. As I have said previously, the store employees need to appear professional to the customers. And having different hair colors does particularly fit that requirement. But there is no issue with employee dyeing their hair in natural colors like black, blond, ginger, etc. As a lot of people in the United have these 3 colors of hair, it will appear normal if employees have their hair in any of these colors.

Does Aldi Have Rules Against Employees Having Piercings?

There are no rules against store employees having piercings. As ear piercings are highly common, employees can have them without facing any issues. But facial piercings on the nose and eyebrows are not common to see. It is up to individual district and store managers to decide on whether to hire employees having piercings or not. It is not much of an issue when the stores are in liberal parts of the country. But Aldi stores in conservative locations and states do not encourage their employees to have piercings. If you are unsure about getting a facial piercing, then ask the store manager first, to get his/her opinion. Based on that, you can decide whether you want the piercing or not.

Can Aldi Employees Wear Jeans and Shorts?

When it comes to jeans, store employees can wear them as long as they are in black or other solid colors. The jeans pants should not have any designs or be torn. Employees have to put on jeans that fit them correctly, they should not be unnecessarily baggy or tight. Those jeans must be around the waist and not below it. The best thing about jeans is that you don’t have to wash them as regularly as you do with trousers.

As for shirts, Aldi’s dress code does not specifically permit wearing shorts. As it is a conservative retailer, you won’t find many store employees wearing shorts, as it is unprofessional in a business setting. Employees are allowed to wear them only if the climate is hot or if it is summer.

Does Aldi Allow Its Employees to Wear Jewelry to Work?

Yes, employees can wear jewelry to work as long as they are tasteful and not excessive. There is nothing wrong with wearing earrings, small necklaces, bracelets, etc. But the retailer does not recommend its employees to put on heavy jewelry, as they may get in the way of working. As the store workers must do a lot of manual labor, it is not safe for them to do that work wearing heavy jewelry. So, if you are wearing jewelry at an Aldi store, make sure it does not make it harder for you to do your work.

Conclusion

Aldi’s employee dress code is similar to most retailers in America. Aldi store employees need to wear dark blue shirts that the company’s logo. When it comes to pants, they must have a solid color like black or any other neutral color. They are also required to wear steel-toed shoes to keep their toes and feet safe when doing the heavy lifting. The retailer does not have any rules against its employees having tattoos, piercings, hair dyes, etc. as long as they are not excessive and do not make the employee appear unprofessional or shoddy. These are the basic thongs of Aldi’s dress code.

