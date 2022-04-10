What Is a Walmart Visa Gift Card?

Everyone faces this dilemma in the selection of gifts, be it birthdays, anniversaries, engagements, and tons of occasions in our dear one’s life. We constantly hope to surprise our close ones with the best gifts, but the question is will they like it or not? We usually go with things that are in trend as we want it to be unique and most importantly to be liked by the person we gift. Walmart, one of the biggest retail stores in the US, has come up with this amazing idea called the Walmart Visa gift card. This gift card can be said as a satisfying option for both the sender and the receiver, as it gives the opportunity to the receiver to buy gifts according to their desire.

I think it’s a great idea to opt for a Walmart gift card as it will reduce the stress of gift selection, additionally, the receiver can buy gifts of their choice. A Walmart visa gift card is basically a gift card similar to a debit card. You can also check the balance on the gift card and choose gifts accordingly. Let’s have detailed information about this Walmart visa gift card

How Do You Activate Your Walmart Visa Gift Card?

You have to activate your Walmart visa gift card either online or through an automated phone system if you wish to shop online. Your card is automatically activated at the time of purchase for store shopping at the store. If you want to register and shop online, you can do that by visiting walmartgift.com. Alternatively, the gift card can be activated by following the instructions on the sticker either on the front of the card or on the back. Now, let’s take a look at the activation of the Walmart Visa Gift card through the online process.

Walmartgift.com- Register Card

You can activate and register your Walmart visa gift card online, by visiting the website www.walmartgift.com. In order to register online, follow the process

Visit the website www.walmartgift.com.

Click on the Register tab at the top of the homepage.

Enter the Gift Card Number, which is the 16-digit number available on the front of the gift card.

Then enter the 3-digit Security Code on the back of the card and the expiration date present on gift card.

After entering all the above details, click on the Continue tab.

You will receive an activation code via email

Enter the activation code to get your card activated.

Once the activation process is complete, your card is ready to use and shop online. But in certain cases, you may be required to wait for 24-48 hours to use your card.

How Can You Find Your Walmart Visa Card Balance?

You can check your Walmart visa card balance at any Walmart register. Additionally, you can also check the balance online from walmartgift.com and by calling 1-866-633-9096 using the Automated Phone System. If you wish to check the balance online, it is very easy

Just visit the website www.walmartgift.com

On the home page, you can see the Check your Gift Card Balance option

Below it, you have to enter the 16-digit Gift card number, 3 digit security code, and expiration date on the gift card.

Then click on Continue to get the details of your card balance.

Once you get the balance details, you can continue shopping accordingly.

Where Can You Use the Walmart Visa Gift Card?

The best thing about the Walmart visa gift card is that it is not restricted to shopping only in Walmart. Walmart visa gift cards can be used anywhere in the 50 states of the US and the District of Columbia where Visa debit cards are accepted. However, you can’t use the gift cards outside the above location, excluding Puerto Rico and other US territories. So if anyone gifts you a Walmart gift card, then you can shop anything at all the stores that accept Visa debit cards. Also, note that the Walmart Visa gift cards can’t be used at the stores that accept the manual card inputs.

What Are Some Pros and Cons of Walmart Visa Gift Card?

Gifting a Walmart visa gift card to your loved ones can be a good option when you don’t know their choice and are running out of time. This can be satisfying for the one who is gifting and the one who got the gift. This can be considered an advantage, but as every coin has two sides, let’s have a look at both the pros and cons of the Walmart Visa gift card.

Pros of Walmart Visa Gift Card

Here, you can find the pros of using as well as gifting the Walmart Visa Gift that are as follows

Gifting a Walmart visa gift card will free you from the dilemma of choosing the perfect gift for your loved ones.

It is easy to purchase and even mail to the one who lives far away.

There is no rush to use the gift card, as you can buy anything just before its expiration date, which is present on the card.

Walmart visa gift card is not restricted to Walmart.

Walmart visa gift card is acceptable within the 50 states of the US and the District of Columbia, at all the stores that accept the Visa debit card.

You can also use this gift card to purchase online at Amazon.

Additionally, you can have tasty bites at various stores like McDonald’s, Starbucks, etc. that accept Visa debit cards.

Also, there is an update, and now you can use a Walmart visa gift card for the purchase of groceries as well.

You can buy Walmart visa gift cards in various fixed and variable denominations in the range of $25 to $500

Even if you lose a gift card, you don’t have to scramble to notify the banks. Additionally, you don’t lose anything apart from the balance on the Gift card.

Cons of Walmart Visa Gift Card

The cons of gifting and using the Walmart visa gift card are as follows

Gifting a Walmart visa gift card to your dear ones who are sensitive about the money value of a gift is not a great option as it lets the recipient know the exact amount of the gift card. In that case, it’s better to gift something other than a gift card.

It’s not a good option to gift a Walmart Visa gift card to one that doesn’t enjoy shopping.

Once you use the entire balance on the Walmart Visa gift card, you can’t reload it or add money to it.

You have to pay a purchase fee to buy a Walmart visa gift card which will vary depending upon your purchase.

Also, monthly maintenance fees will be required if you don’t make any purchase within the 12 months.

How Can You Buy Walmart Visa Gift Card?

If you want to buy a Walmart visa gift card for your loved ones, let me tell you about the two options that you can opt. You can buy a Walmart Visa card offline by locating the store that offers the service. To locate the store from where you can buy a gift card

Visit the website walmartgift.com.

Click on the tab Where to buy on the top of the homepage.

Enter the name of the city, state, and zip code to find the nearest store.

Once you find the store where you can buy a Walmart visa gift card, you can visit the store and select the amount for the gift card and get the gift card physically by making the payment.

Secondly, you can also buy a Walmart visa card online by signing up at WalmartMoneyCard.com.

How Can You Cancel a Walmart Visa Gift Card?

Generally, once you buy a gift card, you don’t cancel it. But under certain conditions, when you don’t agree to Walmart’s terms and conditions, you may want to cancel the gift card. Also, if you gifted the Walmart visa gift card to your loved ones living in Connecticut, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, or Vermont, then it’s just a waste of your money as it’s not intended for the residents of those places. Under such scenarios, you have to cancel the Walmart visa gift card within 30 days of purchase by either visiting the website www.walmartgift.com or by calling toll-free 1-866-633-9096.

Why does My Walmart Visa Gift Card say Invalid?

Your Walmart visa gift card may read as invalid if the card is not activated. Also, there are various reasons that include the insufficient balance on the gift card, if the merchant runs a wrong transaction, or if there is a problem with the credit card processing machine. Additionally, if you use the gift card at certain places where it is not accepted, it may show invalid.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

How do you activate your Walmart visa gift card? You can activate your Walmart visa gift card either online by visiting the website www.walmartgift.com or through an automated phone system if your card is not activated at the time of purchase. How can you find your Walmart visa card balance? You can check your Walmart visa card balance at any Walmart register. Additionally, you can also check the balance online from walmartgift.com and by calling 1-866-633-9096 using the Automated Phone System. Where can you use the Walmart visa gift card? Walmart visa gift cards can be used anywhere in the 50 states of the US and the District of Columbia where Visa debit cards are accepted. What are the values in which you can purchase a Walmart visa gift card? Walmart visa gift cards are available in various fixed and variable denominations between $25 and $500.