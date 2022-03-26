What is a Super Target?

You must have been to the target stores more often to buy groceries and essentials, clothing and electronic items, etc. Now you must be wondering what is Super Target? Super Target is just the larger version of the Target store in terms of the area and holds a comprehensive variety of products to meet the customer’s requirement. Super Target has many sections that include a dedicated grocery section, a bakery that sells freshly baked items, a deli counter, and the garments section for all genders and ages along with the household items. It is generally spread over the area of, 175000 square feet which makes it more spacious with a wide range of products that are well organized. So Super Target offers you a wide range of products and goods under one roof.

Super Target in the United States

Target stores have been in existence since 1962, but the first Super Target was opened in Omaha, Nebraska in 1995. Later, after two years, the corporation decided to name all the larger stores as Super Target. Today, there are 239 Super Target across the US, and it accounts for only 13% of the total Target stores. You can find the Super Target across the different states of the US that includes

Alabama

Colorado

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

North Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Mississippi

Missouri

Minnesota

Largest Super Target

Super Target has become more popular recently due to the availability of a broad spectrum of products and the large size of the store. Though there are a number of stores across the US, the most significant and the largest Super Target is located in Hoover, Alabama over an area of 191,000 square feet (4.5 acres) having a wide range of commodities. Whereas, the largest Target store is in Annapolis, Maryland in an area of around 200,000 square feet.

What is Super Target famous for?

Shoppers revealed that Super Target is similar to Target but provides a wide range of products. Additionally, Super Targets have an on-site Bakery that offers freshly baked items that attract customers and a deli counter that allows the customer to select from a wide variety of cold cut meats, sliced cheese, sandwiches, bread, and salads. Super Target is famous for providing a diverse selection of meat, which makes it different from Target stores.

Difference between Super Target and Target

There are not many differences between Super Target and Target except for the fact that Super Target are extensively large in the area with every necessary product under one roof, be it grocery, meat, kitchen tools, garments, household items, or stationery. All these are available at a reasonable price. On the other hand, Target stores can’t accommodate such a wide variety of products due to its space constraints. Target also consists of products that are cheap with good quality. Customers may now start visiting Super Targets over Target, as they may find every necessary item under one roof.

Inside Super Target

Super Target is a retail store that deals with products from groceries to clothing. You can find all your favorite brands at a competitive price at these stores. When you enter the store, the first section may consist of the groceries and food items. There are plenty of shopping categories in Super target which include toys, housewares, furniture, automotive products, etc in addition to grocery and clothing. And the good thing about Super target is that you can easily find the goods you are looking for as each section is clearly labeled with a sign above it. All you can enjoy while shopping is the delicious and freshly baked items from its on-site bakery and its deli counter makes it different from the regular target store. Some Super Target stores also have pharmacies and photo studios.

Super targets also have a wide range of famous brands that include:

Starbucks Coffee

Target Optical

Target Pharmacy

Target Mobile

Pizza Hut Express

Taco Bell Express

Wells Fargo

U.S. Bank branch

Though people are impressed over the services at Super Target, some Target stores also provide such brands and services.

Super Target or Target?

While there are stores displaying the Super Target logo on the stores, the company has rebranded it to Target saying that big or small, their stores have one thing in common, they are all ‘Target’ in 2015. This unifying rebranding of Target also means that they don’t build new Super Target stores, instead continue with regular Target branding.

Is Super Target available online?

Though there are Super Target stores available across the US, there is no separate website for it. You can shop online on Target.com which provides a wide range in category section that includes Groceries, Clothing, Shoes and accessories, Baby, Home, Patio and Garden, Furniture, Kitchen and Dining, Toys, Electronics, Video Games, Movies, Music, and Books, beauty, Personal Care, Health, pets, Household Essentials, Luggage, School and Office Supplies, Party Supplies, etc. You can just scroll on the category options to buy the products you want and get them delivered to your home.

Does Super Target provide 24 hrs service?

What could be better than having the option for shopping for the entire 24 hrs? It just gets easy as we can shop anytime and don’t have to rush thinking about the time. So speaking about the Super target and Target stores, few stores do provide the 24 hrs service whereas other stores have different opening and closure timings that can be 7 am to 9 pm, 8 am to 6 pm, 7 am to 8 pm. But most of the stores are open from 7 am to 10 pm.

History of Target and Super Target

Target store in 1960s

Dayton Company opened its first Target stores on 1 May 1962, which was designed as the discounted version of the Dayton’s Department stores in twin cities Roseville and Minnesota. Dayton attracted customers by advertising quality products at low and discounted prices, free parking, air conditioning, and fast and easy self-service shopping. The store consisted of 75 departments ranging from groceries to clothing and all on one floor. It was reported in 1965 that 51% of women shopped from a target store in Hennepin County. Later in 1969, Dayton expanded its department store and merged with J. L. Hudson company to become the Dayton-Hudson Corporation. They later acquired two more retailers, called Mervyn’s in 1978 and Marshall Field and Company in 1990. By 1975, Target had become the leading revenue producer for Dayton and Hudson and in the year 1979, their annual sales reached $1 billion.

The first Target Greatland store that offered a wide selection of merchandise was opened in 1990. Five years later, the company opened its first Super Target store in Omaha, Nebraska which consisted of full-service grocery, a photography studio, a pharmacy, and restaurants. Dayton-Hudson then changed the name of the company to Target corporation in 2000 to focus more on the Target store and sold Mervyn’s Marshall Field and company in 2004. By the 20th century, Target stores had distinguished itself from others by providing attracting offers and excellent service to the customers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

