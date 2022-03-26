What is a Manila Envelope?

You must have come across this tan-colored envelope multiple times to transport important documents between departments, and to mail contracts to clients if you have worked in an office. So these tan-colored envelopes are nothing but the Manila Envelope. The main element that makes this envelope durable is Manila Hemp, and it is derived from a species of Banana whose fibers are tough. Initially, Manila Envelopes were the thick card folders that were used to transfer important documents to avoid any damage to documents. Later these folders were sealed at both ends to create an Envelope and that’s how Manila Envelope came into existence.

What Are Manila Envelopes used for?

Manila Envelopes are made from Manila hemp, which is tough and fibrous, so these envelopes are capable of holding mailing items as thick as magazines. Manila Envelopes are extensively used by Businesses to transport important documents, cash, letters, and bills within the departments and outside. They can also be used to send keys and greeting cards. Also, you can send the jewelry and other items that do not require extra protection such as bubble-lined, padded paper, or waterproof envelopes.

Different sizes of Manila Envelope

Manila Envelope comes in a number of different sizes, your selection of the Envelope depends upon the document or the items you are planning to mail. So if you want to know the different sizes available to select the one that goes with your requirement, you are at the right place. The different sizes in inches in which Manila Envelope are available are 5.5X7.5, 6X9, 6.5X9.5, 7.5X10.5, 9X12, 9.5X12.5, 10X13, 10X15,11.5X14.5, 12X15.5, 12.5X18.5, 13X17, 14X18, 14X21, 15X20, and 22X27. The standard size which is commonly used is 9X12.

Can you use Forever stamps on Manila Envelope?

Yes, you can use Forever stamps on a Manila Envelope to mail the letter. The cost of one Forever stamps as of 2022 is $0.58. And the number of Forever stamps required will depend on the size and weight of the Envelope. For small-size envelope having up to 1-ounce weight will require only one Forever stamp and for an additional ounce, you have to add a stamp worth $0.2 up to 3.5 ounces.

For large-sized envelopes such as 9X12, you have to use two Forever Stamps up to 1 ounce and for the additional weight, you need to add a $0.2 stamp for each ounce.

Number of stamps needed for Manila Envelope

If you wish to use a Manila envelope to mail some documents or important items, then you must be aware of the stamps that are required for mailing. The number of stamps required will depend upon the size and weight of the Manila Envelope. The smaller size envelope such as 5.5X7.5, 6X9, 6.5X9.5, and having a weight of less than 1 ounce may require only one Forever stamp that costs $0.58. If the same size envelope weighs more than one ounce, then, you need to add additional stamps for each ounce up to 3.5 ounces for a 5X7 size envelope. Also, if the weight of your 5X7 envelope exceeds 3.5 ounces, then USPS also considers it under a Large Envelope, and it will be priced accordingly.

For Example, If you are using a 5X7 or 6X9 sized envelope, and it is less than 1 ounce, then you have to add only one stamp. If the same envelope weighs between 1.1 to 2 ounces, then you will need an additional stamp($0.2) to cover the weight. Similarly, if it lies between 2.1 to 3, you will have to add 2 additional stamps.

For larger envelopes, generally of size 9X12, the prices are such that

For less than 1 ounce, it costs $1.16

For less than 2 ounces, it costs $1.36

For less than 3 ounces, it costs $1.56

For less than 4 ounces, it costs $1.76

This can be explained as, for size of 9X12 and less than one ounce you just need 2 Forever stamps that cost you $1.16 ($0.58 each), and for an increase in weight by each ounce an additional stamp worth $0.2 is required.

What is a Postage meter?

Postage Meters are postage printing machines that can be rented or leased from the authorized providers for homes or offices to print First-Class postage and avail of other USPS services. If your business is spending $50 a month on mail, then getting a postage meter is a great decision. A postage meter saves your effort of going to the post office for buying the postage by weighing and printing postage accurately. The various benefits of postage meters are

Reduced time for mail processing

Accurate weighing and postage costs

Discounted postage rates provided by USPS

Personalized postage stamps.

Tracks overall mailing cost

Can you buy a Postage meter?

Postage meter can’t be bought, but can be rented and leased, as it is considered a form of currency that needs to be regulated just like the money printing machine. The rentals for the postage machines start at $20 per month for the most basic machine and can go up to $1000 per month for the dedicated mail processing stations. Apart from the rentals, the other expenses may include ink, paper, and maintenance.

Types of Postage meter

There are basically three types of postage meters available, and you can choose one depending upon the size of your business and the number of mails you send.

Small Postage Meters: These meters are suitable for the business with low volumes of mails. It has a speed of 15-40 letters per minute with an inbuilt weighing scale that can weigh up to 10 pounds. It can also create a customizable graphic for the postage.

These meters are suitable for the business with low volumes of mails. It has a speed of 15-40 letters per minute with an inbuilt weighing scale that can weigh up to 10 pounds. It can also create a customizable graphic for the postage. Medium Postage Meters : For medium to Large business, where they send large volumes of mails, this can be an option. These meters are semi-automatic and have a speed of 100-200 letters per minute with an inbuilt weighing scale that can weigh up to 15 pounds, but it can be extended to 100 pounds by adding an external scale.

: For medium to Large business, where they send large volumes of mails, this can be an option. These meters are semi-automatic and have a speed of 100-200 letters per minute with an inbuilt weighing scale that can weigh up to 15 pounds, but it can be extended to 100 pounds by adding an external scale. Large Postage Meters: These machines are best suited for large business with very high volumes of mail. It has speed of 100-350 letters per minute and inbuilt weighing scale that weighs up to 15 pounds, and it can be extended up to 150 pounds using external scale. These are the fully automatic machines.

Stamped mail Vs Metered mail

The basic difference between Stamped mail and Metered mail is that in stamped mail, we affix paper stamps on the mail whereas, in metered mail, it goes through the postage meter where the stamps are directly printed on the mail. We can know more about both methods by comparing them.

Metered mail is more reliable as it calculates the exact postage cost based on the weight of the item, whereas it’s not accurate in case of stamped mail

Metered mails are also convenient, as you don’t have to go to the post office for buying stamps every time you want to mail.

Stamped mails can be opted by those who don’t mail frequently, whereas using postage meter is beneficial to even small business where the flow of mails is moderate.

In addition to effective cost, the people using postage meter are provided with special discounts by USPS.

Also opting for Stamped mail, when the number is large, can be hectic and cause human error in cost calculation which can be avoided by metered mail.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What is a Manila Envelope? The tan-colored envelopes that are used to transport important documents between departments, and to mail contracts to clients, are nothing but a Manila Envelope. They are made from Manila hemp, which is tough and fibrous, so these envelopes are capable of holding mailing items as thick as magazines and are extensively used by Businesses to transport critical documents, cash, letters, and bills within the departments and outside. Can you use Forever stamps on Manila Envelope? Yes, you can use Forever stamps on Manila Envelope, the number of stamps will depend upon the size and weight of the mail. How many stamps do you need to mail a Manila Envelope? The number of stamps will depend upon the size and weight of the envelope. For a small envelope of size 6X9 and weight under 1 ounce, you need one Forever stamp, and for large envelopes of size 9X12, and weight under 1 ounce, you need two Forever stamps. In both cases, for each additional ounce, you have to add a $0.2 stamp for weight.