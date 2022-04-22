What Is a Costco Business Center?

You would have been a long-time customer and purchaser at Costco retailer. The variety of products sold at the store would have definitely amazed you. You can buy almost every product that you use on daily basis. We can say that the Costco store has got everything that a family requires. However, can Costco help you in running your business? Does it have an option for that? Does Costco Business Center have got anything to do with your business? I will give you a detailed answer to these questions, continue reading to know it.

What Is Costco Business Center San Jose?

Costco Business Center is a place where you can buy things that are not easily found at the Costco store. In fact, more than 70% of products that are sold at Costco Business Center are different from the products sold at Costco store. This place is especially suitable for buying products in large volumes that can benefit your business. Be it whatever your business, there is a large variety of products sold at Costco Business Center. However, the Costco Business Center is not restricted to business people. It is open to regular Costco store purchasers as well. In case, the purchaser has the idea of saving money by buying products in bulk. I will elucidate further on how the Costco Business Center function. Keep reading.

What Is the Difference Between a Typical Costco Store and Costco Business Center?

As I mentioned earlier, the products sold at a regular Costco store and a Costco Business Center are different. In addition to that, the facilities found at Costco stores such as Pharmacy, gas stations, and photo centers are not present at Business centers. The types of customers visiting both these places are different as well because both the place offer different types of products and services. For example, people who want to buy supplies for their business would often visit the Costco center. Similarly, people who want to buy products for their family would visit the typical Costco store.

What Type of Products Can You Buy at Costco Business Center?

You can buy unique products at Costco Business Center that are normally not found at any of the retailers. Some product categories sold at Costco Business Center are,

Office Equipment/Machine

The electronic and electrical products needed for an office are sold here. In addition, you will also find accessories necessary for the functions of these products. Some electronic products and electrical products found at Costco Business Center are Calculators, USB webcams, customized keyboards that have cushioned wrist support, backup batteries, fax machines, dual monitor arms, scanners, laser printers, ink, and many more are sold.

Office Furniture

If you are opening a new office, and you want to set up, the Costco Business Center has all the furniture you may require. You can find products such as chair mats, file drawers, computer desks, storage cabinets, office chairs of different sizes, conference tables, and many more. This could be your one-stop destination for buying the furniture products you need for your office.

Grocery

The centers sell a wide variety of grocery products. Grocery products such as dairy, eggs, milk, butter, yogurt, packaged meals, cereals, rice, pasta, artificial sweeteners, sugar, canned foods, and many more. Furthermore, Fresh produce such as fruits and vegetables are sold as well. Lastly, frozen foods such as waffles, chicken nuggets, desserts, pizza, Turkey meat, Alaskan Salmon, etc. are available.

Sanitary Supplies

An important part of running an organization is, keeping the place clean. In order to do that, you would require various sanitary products such as disinfectants, carpet, floor cleaners, detergent, hand sanitizer, brooms, floor wipes, dust mops, sponges, and many more. Some of the products I have mentioned could be bought on a large scale to prevent visiting the center often. However, products like dust mops, brooms, and carpets will last for a long time. You don’t have to buy them often.

Beverages

Organizations try to reduce the stress on their employees by providing breaks. However, for a refreshing respite, beverages play a key role. For example, if I am working in the office, the best way I enjoy my recces during the break is by having a cup of coffee. The caffeine hits the sweet spots in my brain and melts all my stress away. However, people have different choices. For some people, it could be beverages such as Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Sprite, and Mountain Dew. Doesn’t matter what your employees prefer, you can get everything at the center.

Safety Equipment

Firstly, a safe working environment is necessary for employees to work peacefully. You should stock different safety products that would thwart disasters. The Costco Business center sells various safety equipment such as step-ladders, utility cards, slip-resistant floor mats, and hand trucks. It sells personal protective equipment such as face shields, safety goggles, and respirator masks as well.

Is It Possible to Buy Products From Costco Business Center Online?

Yes. In addition to online, you can contact the Costco Business Center via phone and fax as well. In either of the ways, the purchase would be delivered to you. As far as online is considered, the Costco Business Center website is available 24/7. You can buy products online at any time and get them delivered. However, you have to pay a fee in case your order costs less than $100. You should pay around $10 for that. The probable delivery period is between 2 and 5 working days.

When Are the Opening Hours of a Costco Business Center?

The function hours of a Costco store and Costco Business Center are different. During the weekdays from Monday through Friday, a Costco business center is open between 7 am and 6 pm. On Saturdays, it would function between 7 am and 4 pm. The center would remain closed on Sundays. However, if you want to purchase from Costco Business Center at any time, you can order the product via Costco Business Center, which functions 24/7. Your purchase would be delivered to your doorstep.

Will I Need a Special Membership to Purchase From Costco Business Center?

No. However, you should have a Costco membership to access the Costco Business Center. When you visit the center, they would ask for your membership. You can show it before entering the Costco Business Center.

What Are the Benefits of Buying Products at Costco Business?

There are numerous benefits that you don’t usually find at Costco Stores. Firstly, you don’t have to wait for a long time in queue. Secondly, you can purchase products in large volumes. Thirdly, you will find business-specific products sold at cheap prices. Fourthly, the saving events run by Costco Business centers help you save money without any coupons. Another advantage of the saving event at Costco Business is that you will get to know about the event 14 days beforehand. Lastly, ranging from small to large purchases can be delivered to the doorstep.

How Can I Get a Costco Business Membership?

You have two options to apply for Costco Business Membership. You can apply for it either in-store or online. In order to apply for this membership, you need to provide proof of your business. Any three documents related to your business can be submitted. For activating the membership, you have to go to a Costco Warehouse. In there, you should meet Costco staff who would verify your documents. Once you get the membership, you become eligible to resell the products you bought from Costco Business Center.

Does Costco Business Membership Provide Early Access to Costco Business Center?

No. In order to get early access, one should be a Costco Gold Member. The Costco Gold Membership would cost you around $120 per year. However, you can avoid the queue by being an early bird. Please note that the Costco Business Center would open much before a typical Costco service.

Conclusion

Costco has opened a store that is dedicated to people who buy products in large volumes. It includes both normal people and business people. While regular people would utilize the product for themselves, the business people resell them. This Costco Business Center could be your one-stop destination if you are going to purchase items needed for your office. In this article, I have discussed the difference between a regular Costco store and a Costco Business Center. Later, I have listed the categories of products that are sold at Costco Business Center. Furthermore, the function hours, benefits, and membership of Costco Business Center have been explained. I hope the information presented in the article answered your questions. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Costco Business Center San Jose

1. Can I resell the products brought from Costco Business Center? Yes. However, you should have Costco Business Membership for that. 2. Is office furniture sold at Costco Business Center? Yes. A wide spectrum of furniture products is sold at Costco Business Center. 3. When would the Costco Business center open? From Monday through Saturday, the centers open at 7 am. However, the hours vary according to day.