Most people love to start their day with some coffee, and that is the same for me. Coffee is so much in demand that America consumes 400 million cups of coffee every day. We all drink coffee to get our day starting or get it going. A significant number of people prefer to get their coffee at some coffeehouse instead of making their own. And we all know that Starbucks is the most famous coffeehouse brand, not only in the United States, but the world. Starbucks offers many types of flavors and ways to consume coffee. They enhance the taste of your drink with many add-ons. One of the best ways to drink coffee, at least per me, is to add a nice amount of heavy cream to it. It enhances the flavor and texture a lot. But What kind of heavy cream does Starbucks use? Continue reading to know.

Starbucks has currently 41 drinks on its menu and offers more than 80,000 combinations for you to try. The baristas at the coffee house brand use heavy cream to make the drink creamy and flavorful to your palate. Heavy cream is also an excellent source of nutrients that have vitamin A, vitamin D, and calcium. But it also contains copious amounts of fat, so it should only be taken in limited quantities. The quality of the heavy cream also depends on its brand. There are many brands of heavy cream in America that are supplied to many stores and coffee houses, including Starbucks.

What Heavy Cream Brand Does Starbucks Use at Its Outlets?

There is no single heavy cream brand that Starbucks uses, each of its outlet’s brands varies as per their locations. The company relies on local dairy vendors and suppliers to get its heavy cream and other milk products. So, there are no definite types of brands that the coffeehouse company uses. Each brand of heavy cream changes as per the region. Starbucks uses Borden dairy products like heavy cream, milk, etc. in some parts of the United States. In the case of another country like Canada, Starbucks uses the Dairyland brand.

When you go to a Starbucks outlet and order a coffee, you have the option of adding heavy cream to it. This will make your beverage extra delicious and flavorful. Heavy cream also has a good amount of calories, which may give that extra energy you need in addition to satisfying your caffeine needs. But remember that it also has a large amount of fat content, so if you are trying to reduce weight and cut down your calorie intake, then I suggest you tone down on the heavy cream. I am sure you don’t want to risk making your pants tighter just by putting cream in your coffee.

What Is the Cost of Adding Heavy Cream to Your Drink at Starbucks?

It doesn’t cost you any extra amount for adding heavy cream to your drink. Although, if you want a lot of it in your beverage, then Starbucks employees may ask you to pay an extra charge of 25 to 50 cents. If you want your beverage creamy once in a while, then make sure to add the right type of cream. There are different types of cream that the coffeehouse company offers at its outlets. Continue reading to know what they are.

Which Types of Cream Does Starbucks Have?

In case you want to add cream to your beverage, then you should know what types of cream Starbucks provides. The flavor, texture, and even the nutritional quantities change as per which type of cream you choose to have. Here are the 4 types of cream that Starbucks outlets have.

Whipped Cream

Now, there is no one who doesn’t know about whipped cream. It is one of the tastiest dairy products we have. The whipped cream at Starbucks is a combination of heavy cream and 7-9 pumps of vanilla syrup. This cream is used as a topping for many drinks.

Heavy Cream

The heavy cream as the name implies is a highly dense form of a cream that is rich in fat content. This dense, fat-rich type of cream is what makes it flavorful. It is made by skimming the top layer of milk, which is then whipped and processed into heavy cream. Don’t take this cream in large quantities regularly, it will only make your clothes tighter.

Half – Half

If you tend to visit Starbucks regularly, I am sure you must have heard of this cream. Half & half is nothing but a combination of equal quantities of milk and heavy cream. It is lighter than heavy cream in terms of texture and also contains less fat than it.

Sweet Cream

This cream has a sweeter taste than all the other creams that I mentioned. It is made by mixing vanilla syrup, 2% milk, and heavy cream in it. Sweet Cream is added to enhance the flavor and sweetness of your drink. You can taste the vanilla flavor in your beverage when you add this cream. As I have a sweet tooth myself, this is my preferred choice of cream whenever I have a hankering for Starbucks.

What Are Some Substitutes for Heavy Cream at Starbucks?

As I’ve mentioned, adding heavy cream to your beverage on a regular basis is not a good health decision. If you are trying to lose weight or maintain the weight that you are now, then it’s better to use some other kind of dairy product in your drink. There are many substitutes that you can put in your drink, to achieve that creamy flavor that you create. Here are some substitutes for heavy cream at Starbucks outlets.

Nonfat Milk

Whole Milk

Sugary Cream

2% Milk

Almond Milk

Coconut Milk

Oat Milk

Soy Milk

Take note that the availability of these substitutes for heavy cream varies from each outlet. In case you want to have a healthier option, then I suggest that you go for the Almond or the Soy Milk option. They have high nutritional values and do not have anywhere near the fat content of heavy cream. Be sure to add one of these to your drink the next time you visit your local Starbucks.

What Are the Nutritional Values of Heavy Cream?

Although it is not good to consume heavy cream regularly, it has many nutritional values that benefit your health. The main thing to remember is that even though heavy cream is rich in vitamins, it is also a very high source of fat. So, be sure to consume it only in moderate and sufficient quantities. Here are the nutritional facts about heavy cream.

Nutritional values for one and a half cups of heavy cream Quantity/ percentage Calories 400 Protein 3 grams Carbs 3 grams Fat 43 grams Vitamin A 35% of the Reference Daily Intake (RDI) Vitamin D 10% of the RDI Vitamin E 7% of the RDI Calcium 7% of the RDI Choline 4% of the RDI Phosphorus 7% of the RDI Vitamin K 3% of the RDI

As you can see, heavy cream is rich in both fats and vitamin A. There are various other nutrients that are beneficial to your health. But as you can expect from cream, the fat content it has makes it not worth it to consume it on a regular basis. Finally, I suggest that you add heavy cream to your drink at Starbucks maybe once or twice a week and not any more than that.

Conclusion

Starbucks does not have a fixed supplier of heavy cream. The company gets its heavy cream from the various local vendors in the region of its outlets. In some parts of America, its heavy cream is supplied by Borden dairy. But Starbucks claims that it only uses quality cream from the suppliers of that location or country. There are more than 34,000 Starbucks spread across 80 countries, each of these locations uses heavy cream that is supplied by their local vendors.

There are 4 types of cream that you can add to your beverage to make it more tasty and flavorful. Choose whichever cream you want, depending on your preference. But if you wish to have heavy cream, make sure that you consume it in moderate quantities. As heavy cream is rich in fats, it is not healthy for you to take it regularly in large quantities.

FAQs – What Kind of Heavy Cream Does Starbucks Use?

