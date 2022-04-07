What Happens if I Do Not Pick Up My Walmart Order?

So, here is the situation, you ordered something from Walmart. After ordering, you either completely forgot about it or you were just too busy to go collect it, or you might have changed your mind about the purchase. So, what happens once you make the order and do not go to collect? We are here to give you an answer to this question. We will also be answering a few other common questions related to this topic, such as, what can you do to cancel the order? How long will Walmart hold your order? If you do not pick up your order, will it be refunded? Etc. So, without any further delay, let us begin.

What Happens if You Do Not Pick Up Your Walmart Order?

Now, going back to the situation you were in. So, what happens if you do not go to collect the package that you ordered in Walmart. Typically, Walmart will store the order that has not been collected for 7 days. These 7 days are counted from the original pick-up date. Any order that has not been collected after 7 days will be canceled, and you will receive a refund. Though you might get a refund, Walmart will still charge you a restocking fee. Any grocery orders that have been missed will be discarded on the allocated day if they are picked up.

What Can You Do to Cancel a Walmart Order?

Walmart pick-up orders can be canceled at any time. It is preferred if you cancel it before the order is shipped because if you do it a few days after it has been stored you will have to pay a restocking fee even though you will receive a refund. To cancel your order, just go to the official Walmart website or their application. Here you will be able to see the track order option. Select the track order option, after this, you will have to enter the order number and your email address. Once you have entered this information, you will see the cancel option, select the items you want to cancel, and hit cancel. After this, the selected items will be canceled, for which you will also receive a confirmation email.

How Long Will Walmart Hold Your Order?

As we have mentioned before, Walmart holds orders for 7 days. The 7 days start from the original pick-up date. If you do not pick up your order before the end of these 7 days, the items in the order will be canceled, and you will be given a refund and a restocking charge. When it comes to groceries, they will be discarded on the same day they were allotted. This can be avoided if you call the store and inform them about the rescheduling.

If You Do Not Pick Up Your Order Will You Be Refunded?

Yes, Walmart will refund your money in case you cancel or do not pick up your order. We have mentioned this in the previous sections. If you do not pick up your order you might get a refund, but you also be receiving a restocking fee. Once the order has been canceled, it will take about 3 to 4 business days for the refund to arrive in your bank account.

What Is the Process of Requesting a Refund?

To get a refund for your products, you will have to return them to the store within the given period of time. In Walmart, there is a refund policy that lets you return certain items in 90 days. A few products such as glasses have only 60 days in which you will have to return the products. Many third-party products from the official Walmart website will have to be returned within 30 days. To return the products, you could either use the official website or the application.

Once you have opened either one of them, you can select the items which you want to return. Next, you can choose return to store and the app will generate a return barcode. You will also receive a return confirmation email. Take these to the store along with the items you want to return. Once you have made your return, you will receive a refund for your items.

Can You Reschedule Your Walmart Order?

The short and simple answer to this is yes, Walmart does reschedule your orders. The orders can be rescheduled anytime before the cutoff. This can be done if you want to pick up your orders on some other day if you have a busy schedule. This is very helpful as it allows you to pick your order up on another day and the items will not be canceled by the company, and you will not be charged the restocking fee.

What Is the Process of Requesting a Refund?

Rescheduling is very simple in Walmart. All you need to do is go to the Walmart official website and log into your account, or you can use the application on your phone. Once you have logged into your account, go to the recent orders section. Here, you will be able to see an option called edit order, select it. Next, you will see the current pickup slot. All you will have to do now is pick a different pick-up slot and click on the change option. If the cut-off date has passed, you will not be able to change the pick-up date. In case this happens, you can choose to reorder all items.

While most items can be stored for 7 days, items such as groceries are only stored till the allotted time. If you miss the allotted time, the groceries will be discarded. To make sure this does not happen, just call the store and inform them about your time of arrival, and they will not discard your items. But if you do not make it before the store’s closing time, the groceries will be discarded. Walmart stores close by 8 P.M., but this might vary from store to store.

Conclusion

Walmart is the biggest retailer in the world. They have more than 10,500 outlets throughout the world and have millions of people working for them. In Walmart, you can order any item and go to the store and pick it up, or you can choose to have it delivered to your place. If you choose to pick it up from the store, you will have to go there within the end of 7 days of the original pick-up date. If you plan to go after that, your order will be canceled, and you will receive a refund and a restocking fee. We have mentioned details about this in the initial sections.

While Walmart holds certain products for 7 days, it holds groceries only till the allotted time, after which they will be discarded. In the above sections, we have given solutions on how you can prevent this from happening. We have also given details about the Walmart refund policy. Under this, we have discussed how one can request a refund from Walmart and the process of getting a refund. We have also given details about rescheduling an order and reordering the items in case you are running late to pick them up.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Why am I not able to cancel my order at Walmart? You might not be able to cancel the order because it might already be in the line to be packed and sent to the selected location. It is recommended that you contact Walmart and inform them about the situation, and they will definitely help you. 2. How can reschedule my order in Walmart? You can reschedule your order at Walmart very easily. The process has been given in the final sections. If you have to just pick up your groceries, and you are running late, just contact the store and inform them bout when you will reach, and they will not discard your items unless you reach after the closing time. 3. How does the Walmart pick-up work? It is very simple. Customers have logged into their account through the official website or app on their phone. Once they log in, all they have to do is select the items and then select a pick-up time from the nearest Walmart store. After this, Walmart will pack all the items that you have ordered and once you reach within the selected time, you can park in the pick-up area and a staff member will come and load the items into your vehicle.