In an age where everything is digitalized, it is no wonder that you can buy any item you want online and get it delivered to your door. There are many online retailers in the world and America, the largest of which is Amazon. There is no bigger online retailer than Amazon. But now there are many other retailers that are providing online shopping platforms. Amazon may be the largest online retailer, but Walmart is the largest physical store retailer. But to combat Amazon, Walmart has also launched its own shopping website and app. You can buy almost anything from Walmart’s website. And if you don’t want to get it after ordering it, you can always cancel the order. You may notice that it will show cancellation pending on your order, so, What does Walmart cancellation pending mean? That is the question to which this article will give an answer.

We all at some point have canceled an order, either because we changed our mind or for some other reason. There are also times when Walmart cancels our order by itself. This cancellation feature is not unique to Walmart, almost all online retailers have it. This is done to make the shopping experience more convenient for the customers. By providing the cancellation feature, customers will not worry if they don’t want to have the item they ordered anymore. This will give a good impression on the online shopping platform, making it more likely for them to order again.

So, What does Walmart cancelation pending mean? How to resolve the cancelation pending issue? How long does the refund take after your cancelation is confirmed? Why does the company sometimes cancel the order? If you want to know the answers to these questions, then read the article.

What Does Walmart Cancellation Pending Mean?

When you cancel an order in the Walmart app or website, you will get the update as cancellation pending. This means that your cancellation is being processed and will take some time to approve. There are plenty of people that use the Walmart app or website to get goods and groceries, but sometimes they cancel that order due to some reason. When you are ordering something from a major online retailer like Walmart, you will get the option to cancel it most of the time. But sometimes the retailer cancels your order because of some issue like product shortage, payment error, etc. Once you get the notification that your order has been canceled, you will receive the refund in your account or in the mode of payment that you used.

How Long Will the Cancellation Take?

Usually, the cancellation of your order will be processed swiftly, but there may be some delays a few times. But you can expect the cancellation to be completed in 1 to 3 days, after which you will receive the refund within a week. If the confirmation for your order’s cancellation takes longer than 3 days, then I suggest you contact customer support on the app or website. They will check out the problem you are facing and resolve it as soon as possible. Once the cancellation is confirmed, you may get the refund immediately or within a week’s time.

Why Was Your Order on Walmart Canceled?

As I have mentioned before, sometimes Walmart itself may cancel your order because of some reason. You can find many people complaining about Walmart canceling their orders sometime after they placed them. This issue is more common than you think. Here’s a list of reasons why Walmart cancels orders.

Out of Stock

There are times that the item you order is out of stock. The employees are responsible for updating an item’s availability, and sometimes they tend to forget if an item is out of stock. In such a case, the retailer will cancel your order and refund your money. When you order something, sometimes you will see a note that only 1 or 2 are left below the item. This means that there are no more items than a few. If two or more people order that item at the same, the person who first got the order placed confirmation will receive the item. While the other person’s order will be canceled.

Price Listing Errors

The prices in Walmart usually change on a regular basis. When the retailer lists the price for an item, it may be different from what is shown in the warehouse. If this happens, your order will be canceled. As the ones who change the prices are humans, there are bound to be human errors. If the price of an item is listed wrongly or is different from Walmart’s pricing of it is, then the order will be canceled, and you will receive a refund and an apology for the inconvenience in your mail or app.

How to Resolve Walmart’s Cancellation Pending Issue?

There are reports from people who state that their cancelation process took a long time or did not get canceled at all. If this happens to you, then contact customer support, and they will resolve the problem you are facing. And if your cancelation is processed and has not received the refund within a week, use the customer support interface on the website or app and state your concern. There may be some delays in the cancelation process because of some glitch or error in the server. That may be the reason for the cancelation pending.

What Are the Reasons for People Canceling an Order?

People cancel orders because of many reasons. Canceling your order on an online retail website like Walmart or Amazon. I myself have canceled many orders on Walmart’s app. When you are thinking to buy something, that desire to purchase may change after a day or two. When that happens, you won’t want that item anymore. By placing an order on an online shopping platform, you will have the option to cancel it. In such a case, you won’t have to feel disappointed about buying an item, as you simply cancel or return it. Here’s a list of reasons why people cancel orders placed on Walmart.

There may be someplace else that sells the same item for a cheaper price than what you paid at Walmart.

People change their minds about purchasing the item due to some personal reason.

You may also cancel the order if in case you will be out of town on the date of delivery, and no one is there to pick up the order for you.

There is no need for the item you ordered anymore.

If in case you placed the order by mistake.

All these may be the reasons why people usually cancel their orders not only on Walmart but any other online retailer. So, I suggest you think twice before placing an order.

How Long Do You Have to Cancel an Order at Walmart?

You cannot cancel an order once it has been dispatched for delivery. In case you wish to cancel an order, the sooner you do it, the better. Usually, Walmart only accepts cancelation within an hour or two after placing an order. If the item you ordered shows that it’s out for delivery, then you can only receive it. Once you receive the order, you can select the return option.

Conclusion

When an order shows cancellation pending on the Walmart app or website, it means that your cancellation request for the order you made is being processed. If, in case, your order is placed is showing cancellation pending for a lot longer than it’s meant to, then contact customer support. They will resolve the issue without any complications. Once your cancellation is confirmed, you will receive the refund within a week. Again, if you do not receive the refund within a week, then just raise a complaint with customer support. There are many people that actually cancel the order for one or the other reason. When you cancel an order, it is either because you don’t need it anymore or you found the item in some other place.

Sometimes, Walmart itself may cancel your order because of the item’s unavailability or due to some error in the price listing. If that happens, then you can always buy the item at some other online shopping platform like Amazon. But if your order is showing cancelation pending for a long time, then contact customer support and state your concerns.

FAQs – What Does Walmart Cancellation Pending Mean?

What does Walmart cancellation pending mean? It means that the cancellation process is still undergoing. Once your cancellation request has been processed, you will receive the confirmation. How long does it take to get a refund? Once your cancellation has been confirmed, you will receive the refund within a week. If you don’t get the refund by that period, then contact Walmart’s customer support. Does Walmart charge you any cancellation fee? No, Walmart does not charge any cancellation fee. You don’t need to pay anything when you cancel an order on the retailer’s app or website.