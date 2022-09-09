If you are sending a package to someone, there are many mail carriers who can do the job for you. One of which is the government-operated agency called USPS. It is the oldest and most well-known mail carrier in the United States. USPS mails more than a hundred billion packages and letters every year. If you send someone a mail or if you were to receive a mail by USPS, then you can rest assured that it will reach you. The agency takes pride in the fact they deliver the packages, no matter how challenging the circumstances are for the drivers. But there are times when you won’t get your package due to some reason. One of the reasons USPS doesn’t deliver the mail, citing “No access to delivery location”. So, what does USPS “No access to delivery location” mean? Read the article to know the answer.

There are various situations that will make it hard for USPs to deliver your mail. Although it seldom happens, it does happen. With more than 100 million packages and letters in transit every day, the agency is sure to face some sort of issues in delivering them. So, if you want to know why you got the USPS “No access to delivery location” notification, and how to resolve it, then make sure to read till the end.

What Does the “No Access to Delivery Location” Notification From USPS Mean?

There are various reasons why someone may not receive their package from USPS, one of which is if the driver cannot get to your location. If the city or town you live in got a hurricane, then it will make travel almost impossible. When this happens, the driver will surely not be able to deliver your package. And if the driver cannot get to the package’s location, then you will receive a notification saying “No access to delivery location”. The driver will take back the package to its post office or warehouse. You will have to find some other way to get your mail. So, make sure your location is accessible to the USPS mailman if you hope to see your package. There are plenty of other potential reasons why you may get that notification, continue reading to know.

Why Did You Get USPS “No Access to Delivery Location” Notification?

As I have said, when your location is not accessible to the driver in some way or is not able to deliver it to your mailbox, then he will cancel the delivery, which will result in you getting that notification. There are a number of potential reasons why your location is not accessible. In fact, here’s a list of reasons about why the driver cannot get to your location.

When there are intense weather conditions like floods, hurricanes, typhoons, tornados, storms, etc. then the USPS will cancel all deliveries in those affected areas to safeguard the drivers.

If the road or bridge to your house is completely inaccessible for a USPS truck, then you can’t expect the driver to leave the van and deliver the package to your doorstep.

A damaged mailbox can also be the reason why you didn’t get your package. As per rule, USPS drivers need to put the package or letter in the mailbox. If the mailbox is damaged somehow or is in full capacity, then you may not be able to receive the mail.

Locked gates that restrict mailmen to enter your home is another way that makes them not able to access your location.

As per USPS guidelines, the drivers are not to put themselves in any kind of danger when delivering the mail to their location. So, if there is an unfriendly dog that is on the chain, then the drivers don’t have to put themselves in harm’s to deliver your package.

These are some of the reasons why the drivers may not be able to get access to the delivery location. If you want to get your mail on time, without any delays or complications, then make sure that the delivery location is accessible to the mailman.

Why Doesn’t USPS Deliver to Your Address?

There are cases where the delivery locations were accessible to the driver but still didn’t deliver the mail. Generally, when there is a new building or plot in your area, USPS needs to update that information on its servers. That may sometimes be delayed because of some reason. This may result in some errors for the driver to find your delivery location. Many people experience such an issue when there is some big building construction or plot development taking place in their area. You also need to make sure that you have the right delivery location. Even if you just change the street or house number, USPS will not deliver the mail. Your house should be clear;y added to the USPS address management system. Without that, you won’t get your package delivery.

How to Resolve the USPS “No Access to Delivery Location” Issue?

There are a number of ways to deal with USPS not able to deliver your package. You can resolve your issue in a simple manner, without experiencing any complications. If you didn’t get your package because of this reason, then choose any of these as your course of action.

Communicate With the USPS Customer Service

The best and easiest way to try and resolve your issue is to call USPS customer support. They may be able to help you with the issue you are facing. Generally, people usually call their local post office to solve the problem, but you can also get assistance from the customer support of USPS. To reach USPS customer support, call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777). This is the number that will get in contact with customer service which will provide you assistance, You can call up customer service from Monday to Friday from 8:00 AM to 8:30 PM (ET). Except for Saturday, on which they take calls only until 6:00 in the evening.

Go to Your Local Post Office

If you are not able to get much done with customer service, then you can always try and resolve the problem in an old-fashioned way. By visiting your local USPS post office, you can directly state the issue you are facing. State your concerns to the clerk and show proof of your delivery location’s accessibility with photographs. If the issue is with the address management system, then your problem will be resolved immediately. The postmaster will try and resolve your problem at a quick pace, so you wouldn’t have to waste much of your time. They will give you a form in which you need to fill in details regarding your current location and address.

Is There a Way to Avoid the “No Access to the Delivery Location” Issue?

Yes, you can avoid getting such a notification to you in the first place. All you have to choose is when you want to receive the package, instead of selecting the delivery option select gopost option. If you select the gopost option, the package will be sent to a parcel locker in the post office. These lockers are secure places that you need to access yourself in order to get the package. So, once you chose gopost, you can go by yourself and the package on time. There is also an option of renting a post office box at your local post office. You need to pay some money every month and receive all your mails in that box.

Conclusion

USPS prides itself on delivering packages and letters, even in some harsh situations. But sometimes there are instances where the drivers cannot access the delivery locations. If that happens, the party in concern will get the motivation saying “No access to delivery location”. Locations may not be accessible to drivers for a number of reasons. Intense weather conditions, road construction, a damaged mailbox, and an unfriendly dog in the compound are some of those reasons.

If you experience such an issue, then you first have to call USPS customer service to resolve the issue. They will be able to assist you with the problem, especially if the error is on their address management system. In case you are still not able to resolve the issue, then go o your local post office and state your concerns. But next time, when you are going to receive the package from USPS, make sure that your delivery location is accessible to the driver.

