USPS is one of the major mail carriers in America, and the only one which government-operated. The agency mails tens of billion of mail across the globe every year. The number of addresses that it mails to is in millions. With such a huge network of mailing addresses, USPS is bound to make some mistakes when it comes to delivering packages. Although these mistakes aren’t plenty, the agency tries its best to rectify them accordingly. When you track your package or envelope through the USPS website, you may sometimes see that it shows “forwarded”. Some people aren’t aware of what it means. These people have confusion regarding the mail forwarded updates they receive. So, What does USPS “forwarded” mean? Does forwarded mail take longer to reach its recipient? How to track forwarded packages through the USPS website? These are some questions to which you’ll find answers in this article.

What Does It Mean When USPS Shows Mail Forwarded?

When the USPS shows forwarded, it basically means that the package is rerouted to another address. It usually happens when the customer has changed his/her address to a new location. When you change the address, the agency will take note of it and then reroute the package to your new address. Many people do this when they locate to a new address in the country. Any mail carrier including USPS depends on a pin code to mail the package to that are of country. Sometimes USPS may commit mistakes by entering the wrong pin code on the shipping label. When that happens, the agency will send the package back to you, and you’ll have to mail it again to the correct pin code.

Every time you move to a new location, it is important that you change the address that is listed in the USPS database. Packages will be lost if people don’t change their old address to the new one. In fact, according to reports, USPS loses nearly 3% of packages and mails to wrong addresses and locations. If you want to know more about USPS mail forward, then continue reading the article.

What is USPS Mail Forwarded After a Change of Address?

Mail forwarding is nothing but the new address to which USPS will mail the packages. There are many things you need to do when you relocate to a new address. One of which is to change the address, so that the mail will be forwarded to you. This process needs to be done at least a few weeks in advance. This way, you don’t have to worry about USPS mailing packages and envelopes to the old address. The USPS provides a reminder every year if you want to change your mailing address or not. In case you have entered the wrong address, you have the option of changing it to the correct one. It is only natural for people to make mistakes. The agency provides a smooth and convenient way for you to change the address when that happens.

Where is Your Package With Forwarded Status Delivered?

The package with forwarded status will be delivered to the new address that you input on the website. Once you change your mailing address, USPS will mail all the packages in your name to that new address. In case you have input a wrong address and then find out about it sometime later, you can simply change the address. The agency will then reroute the packet to your new address. You can track the package after you change the address, to confirm whether it’s going to the new address or not.

How Do I Check if My USPS Package Was Forwarded?

If you want to check if your USPS package is forwarded to the new address, then you always have the option of tracking it. Just visit the USPS tracking page on its website. This way, you will get the latest update on your package’s status. All you need to do is go to the page and enter the tracking number of your package. The website will then show you the current live status of your packages. By doing this, you will learn if your package is forwarded to the new address. It will show “forwarded” at the top of your package’s status page. USPS will deliver the package to you without any delays.

What Types of USPS Mail Are Forwarded?

As you may already be aware, USPS has many types of mail. It depends upon your needs and usage, which mail type you wish to choose. Although USPS offers to forward your mail, it doesn’t provide this feature to all mailing types. Here’s a list of mails USPS allows you to forward to another address.

Priority mail, priority mail express, and first-class package are all forwarded for free.

USPS allows you to forward First-class mail and periodicals like magazines and newspapers for free.

Although USPS retail ground and media mail can be forwarded to a new address, you will need to pay a shipping fee.

These are the mailing types that USPS always you to forward to a new address, either for free or by paying some fee. USPS does not forward marketing mail. Keep in mind that you need to change your DMV, voter registration, and baking information when you change the address.

How to Change Your New USPS Address Online?

It is a fairly simple process when it comes to changing the new USPS address online. Here are the steps you need to take to change your address.

Visit the official USPS website, and go to the Change-of-address page.

Choose if you want to change your address permanently or temporarily. If you are relocating to a new location, then select permanent. If you are going to another place temporarily for some months because of work, then select temporary.

You’ll have to pay $1.10 as an identity verification fee.

Once you have paid the fee, the agency will then send a confirmation code to your email.

Enter the code on the change-of-address page, confirming your request. You can also enter this code if you are looking to cancel or modify your request to change the mail forwarding address.

After you have confirmed the change of address, you will receive your mails to the new address that you input. Take note that you need to select the date from which the mail will be forwarded.

This way you can change the address for forwarding your mail. You can also change the address at the post office by entering PS from 3575 found inside the mover’s guide packet that you’ll receive.

Why is USPS Forwarding the Package Even Though You Haven’t Changed the Address?

There are times when USPS forwards the package to another location even when you haven’t changed the address. This happens mostly because of some mistake by the sender when inputting the address. When sender of the package puts the wrong zip code on it, USPS will route the package to that zip code. To rectify this problem, all you need to do is inform the postal service and enter the correct address. USPS will then reroute the package and make it come to your location.

In case your roommate or family member changes the address to their new location after moving out, USPS will forward your mail to that address. If you are not receiving your mail, then better to contact the person who stayed with you before, and check if they received your mails. This way you can avoid any unnecessary trouble in the future.

Conclusion

When USPS shows “forwarded” it means that your mail is rerouted to a new address. When people relocate elsewhere, they have to change their address to the new one in many documents. That is also the case for USPS. Only when you change the mail forwarding address in USPS, you will receive all your mails. You have the option of having the forwarding address either temporarily or permanently. When you are going to some other place for purposes, you need to select your new forwarding address as temporary. You can track your forwarded packages through the USPS package tracking page on its official website. In

In case you are mail is showing “forwarded” even though you didn’t change the address. Then it may be because either roommate or a family member has changed after moving out of your house. Sometimes your mail is forwarded to some other location if the sender has entered the wrong pin code for the package. In which case, you can just contact USPS customer support and make them reroute your package to the correct address.

FAQs – What Does USPS “Forwarded” Mean?

