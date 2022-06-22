What Does Parcel Select Lightweight Mean in USPS?

Do you own an e-commerce business? Do you run a logistics company? Does your company ship numerous items a year? Whatever may be the case, you may be involved in, you should get to know about this service offered by USPS. By using this service, you can save a lot of money for sure. By now, various questions would have popped into your mind regarding this USPS’ Parcel Select Lightweight service. So, what is this service? How to make use of this service? In order to know the answer to these questions, continue reading this article.

What Is Parcel Select Lightweight?

This is a ground delivery service that is being offered by the federal postal wing, USPS. Medium and large-scale companies can use this service to send bulk packages, with each unit weighing less than 1 lbs. The cost of service will be in terms of bucks per ounce. As a result, you can transport your goods using this service at a low cost when compared to Priority Mail, FedEx, and UPS ground services. If you are sending your goods through this service, it will take from 2 to 9 business days before they reached the destination. I will give a detailed explanation regarding the Parcel Select lightweight. Keep reading to know the ins and outs of this USPS service.

What Is the Reason for the Low Cost of Parcel Select Lightweight Service?

USPS brought came up with this ground delivery service to transport the packages that enter the supply chain of USPS in bulk and those that enter at destination facilities. In other words, the service was implemented to help large and medium-sized shipping companies. Especially the companies that ship more than 50,000 packages in a year. (Please note that the USPS has not set any limit on the number of packages). The Parcel Select Lightweight is much cheaper when compared to USPS’ own Priority mail delivery.

So, what is the difference? Well, a normal mailer would give his letter or package to a letter carrier. In another case, the person would submit the package at the post office. However, this isn’t how the Parcel Select mailers do. They presort their parcels (goods to be sent) and hand over the shipping pieces at a destination facility that is nearby the delivery location. In this way, the parcel select mailer saved half of the work of USPS. Hence, those who use parcel select service using this service pay less postage to USPS.

To put it in a nutshell, the cooperation between the shipping company and the USPS is the reason for the low price of Parcel Select’s lightweight service. As for as, the USPS is considered, they are letting the private medium and large-scale companies take advantage of its supply chain.

What Does Parcel Select Lightweight Mean to USPS?

The Parcel Select lightweight is one of many delivery preferences provided by the Parcel Select service. We can call it a USPS lightweight service. If you choose the USPS lightweight service, the weight of a parcel is expected to weigh between 3.5 ounces (0.13 kg) and 16 ounces (0.6 kg). You will be able to hand over these parcels or a load of parcels to one of the three USPS locations. They are,

Destination Delivery Unit (DDU)

Destination Sectional Center Facility(DSCF)

And lastly, Destination Network Distribution Center(DNDC)

The factors deciding the price are distance and weight. The size doesn’t really matter in this case. The parcel will reach its final destination in 2 to 9 days. This is the case if the destination is present within the contiguous 48 states of the USA. In another case, if the destination is present in states like Alaska or Hawaii, the time of delivery may extend beyond 9 days.

How Much Will USPS Lightweight Service Cost?

There is no standard price because the price is influenced by various factors. With the information about the kind of product you are trying to deliver via USPS lightweight service, we can estimate the cost of delivery. Let me list the factors that affect the price. They are as follows.

The price of the delivery service purchased from a third-party vendor like Stamps.com will be different from the same USPS lightweight service purchased directly from the USPS.

The total weight of your parcel. (if the parcel piece’s weight is near 1lb (ca. 454 g) the cost will be more).

The frequency of sending your packages using this service. The higher the frequency, the lower will be the price.

The main difference between the similar services offered by USPS and other shipping companies like UPS and FedEx is the way a parcel is charged. Though both the parties charge based on weight, the USPS charges per ounce while the other parties weigh per pound. This is seen as the reason for the cheaper price of USPS’ service.

Let us see what is the price difference between the two parties. First, let us consider the USPS. If you are sending a package whose weight is 1lbs, it will cost you between $1.38 and $3.20(if you are using USPS lightweight service). Now let’s discuss the price charged by other parties.

If you are sending a package of the same weight via FedEx, or UPS, the shipment cost ranges between $5 and $7. Even the least amount charged by other parties is twice the maximum price charged by the USPS. Hence, the service of the former is the best option for you.

What Size Is Considered the Size of Parcel Select Lightweight?

Any parcel piece that you are sending through the USPS Lightweight service should be less than 16 ounces (ca. 605 g). If the size of the parcel piece is taken into consideration, the size combining the length and girth of the parcel shouldn’t exceed 108 inches (ca. 274 cm). Again, let me remind you that even though the USPS lightweight service restricts the size of the parcel piece, the shipping cost will not be influenced by size. The shipping cost is based on only two factors, which are weight and delivery distance.

How Long Will It Take to for Your Package to Reach Its Final Destination?

If you are sending anything via USPS lightweight service, the usual delivery time is between 2 and 9 days. Your package will reach its destination within the time period I mentioned if the location of the destination is present in the contiguous 48 states. In case the location is present in states such as Alaska or Hawaii, the delivery time can be either 10 days or even 14 days.

Is It Possible to Buy the USPS Lightweight Service at the Post Office?

No. In order to purchase the USPS lightweight service, one has to approach online PC postage vendors such as Stamps.com. Moreover, you can reach out to any USPS authorized by the business partner.

What Is the Advantage of Using Parcel Select Lightweight?

The USPS lightweight service is particularly advantageous to companies who want to ship either 50,000 lightweight parcels or more than that every year. Other options such as FedEx and UPS are available are expensive. Comparatively, you will be able to save up to 50% of your money. Hence, the companies that ship lightweight parcels have but one factor that is enough to consider USPS lightweight service, which is money.

What I Have Said in This Article? (Recap)

I started this article by giving a brief introduction about what is Parcel Select lightweight. Following that, I revealed the reason behind the low cost of USPS lightweight service. While answering the next query, I listed the number of services offered by USPS and lightly touched upon the policy structure of USPS services. Later, I gave an estimated price of USPS lightweight service and talked about the factors that affected the price. In the following queries, I disclosed the size and delivery time of a package that is sent using the USPS lightweight service. Lastly, I explained the key advantage of using the USPS lightweight services by companies that ship lightweight parcels.

Final Thoughts

The USPS lightweight service is a wonderful opportunity for medium and large-scale companies that ship more than 50,000 lightweight parcels a year. This is their best option when compared to any other options such as FedEx or UPS. Even the USPS’s own Priority Mail will be an expensive option. So, if you own shipping or any company and want to ship a great number of lightweight parcels, you should definitely check out this service. I hope the information provided in the article regarding the Parcel Select Lightweight service was useful to you. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Parcel Select Lightweight

1. How long will it take for USPS lightweight service to deliver my parcel to the destination located in Alaska? Since Alaska is not one of 48 contiguous states of the USA, the package will reach the destination anywhere between the 11th or 14th day from the day of shipment. 2. How much will it cost to send a 1lb (ca. 454 g) package using the USPS lightweight service? The price will vary based on the distance. However, if you need an estimation, the cost can range between $1.38 and $3.20. The longer the distance, the higher the price. 3. What is the maximum weight of a lightweight parcel piece? The maximum weight of a lightweight parcel piece is 1lbs or 16 ounces.