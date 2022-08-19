Despite using the USPS service for a long time, there are chances of you not knowing the meaning of “Missent”. You may feel quite confused when you receive a notification from USPS saying “Missent”. Well, there is no need for you to fret. After doing some research, I have found what USPS means if it is sending the “Missent” notification to its customer. In addition to explaining what is Missent according to USPS, I will answer explained other queries like what should you do if you receive this notification. Continue reading this article to answer queries related to USPS and Missent.

What Does the Term “Missent” Mean in USPS?

If you are seeing the term “Missent” in the tracking notification, your package is heading towards the wrong destination. There can be many reasons for your package to be on the wrong track. At the warehouse, your package may have been placed in the wrong conveyor belt while sorting or the employee at the warehouse would have loaded your package to the wrong truck. Like this, in most cases, the package is traveling on the wrong route considering due to the fault of USPS or its employees. The issue will be resolved by the USPS within a day or two, requiring no further action from you.

You may have further doubts, like What if the tracking status doesn’t change? Whom should I contact after that? Well, I elucidate further about this in this article, during which I will be answering the aforementioned questions as well. Continue reading this article for a better picture of how USPS work.

Why Does My Mail Get Missent?

Human errors are always expected from any organization, including the USPS. Moreover, it is one of the familiar issues the customer of USPS face. Before we judge the skills of USPS employees at the warehouse, we should understand the complexity of the operation using which the USPS packages are sorted and shipped. According to a popular estimate, a USPS facility handles more than 500 million mail or packages daily. In order to process these packages, Amazon uses a combination of humans and robots for performing the operation.

A machine can be nearly 100 percent accurate while functioning. However, the humans, who created the machines, will not be able to perform like machines. To err is human. This is what people say, and it is completely true in every sense.

What Are the Reasons for a Package or Mail Being to Be Traveling on the Wrong Route?

As I mentioned earlier, it is mostly due to human error. In other words, mistakes committed by the people who are working in the USPS facility deflect your package towards the wrong destination. An employee could have accidentally put your package or mail on the wrong conveyor belt. In another case, he may have loaded your package on a truck that is heading towards the wrong destination. This may seem like a concern to you. However, it is actually a good thing because the notification “Missent” also means that USPS has identified the mistake before your package got delivered to the wrong destination and is working on it. They send this notification to you to inform you about the current status of your package or mail.

Additionally, they want the customer not to panic. It seems USPS believes that giving updates frequently will calm people.

What Should You Do if You Are Seeing the Notification “Missent”?

The first thing you should not do after seeing the “Missent” notification from USPS is to stay calm. Many people get worried after seeing this notification. However, as a USPS customer, the best thing for you to do is to wait patiently. Since USPS knows the issue, it would have started its work towards fixing the mistake. That means, your package will be back on track sooner. How long should you wait? In most cases, the tracking machine will show you the Missent notification for a day or two. During this period, you can wait for the next update from the USPS.

When you are waiting, the USPS postal worker would have kept aside your package and will complete his route. After completing the route, the postal worker will get back to the facility with your package and hand it over to the facility by the end of the day. Later, the employees at the facility will load the package on the right track. By the next day, your package will be heading towards the right destination. With a day or two delays, your package will reach the destination where you wanted to send the package.

Does the Missent Notification Mean Your Mail Has Been Delivered to the Wrong Address?

You don’t have to mistake that way. You can assume that your package is not traveling in the right direction. Considering it delivered to the wrong destination is a consequence that is not possible. Once you see the notification, there are two types of conclusions that you can come to. The first one is that your mail or package is on the wrong truck. The second one is to assume that USPS is aware of the current status of your package and that it has begun the process of rerouting the package in the right direction. With these two things in your mind, you will be able to stay calm and not panic over the tracking status update.

How Can I Recover My Mail or Package That is Sent to the Wrong Address?

The chances of your mail or package getting delivered to the wrong address are very rare. This is a mistake that USPS rarely commits. Yet, if you are not feeling comfortable ever since you saw the notification “Missent”, there is a thing you can do. You have to visit the post office that is located nearby. There are certain packages that have built-in GPS. The supervisor present at the local post office will be able to track your package using this GPS. This GPS will be very helpful if your package or mail is delivered to the wrong address. Without GPS, USPS will find it hard to locate the package that was delivered to the wrong address.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – What Does Missent Mean USPS?

1. How long will it take before my “Missent” package is back on track? Usually, if your package has been loaded into the wrong truck, the postal worker will return your package to the warehouse in the evening. In most cases, your package will be loaded to the right truck the next morning. Hence, within a day, your package will be back on track. 2. How can I locate my USPS package if it has been delivered to the wrong address? In tracking status, if it shows “Delivered” but you find out the package has not reached the destination, you can assume the product has been delivered to the wrong address. In that case, you should immediately approach a USPS postal office located nearby. The employee working in the office will help you track your package. 3. How will USPS notify me if my package is back on track? The USPS uses the tracking status to let you know all the location details of your package. Once your package is back on track, they will update the location status of your package. 4. How will you make sure that USPS delivers the package to the right destination? Always keep an eye on USPS tracking status. This way, you be able to monitor the location of your package till it reaches its destination. In case, if the package is on the wrong route, you can immediately contact the USPS by visiting the local USPS post office.