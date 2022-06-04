Home Depot is the largest home needs supply retailer in America, with its headquarters in Cobb County, Georgia. Its services extend to supply tools, materials, and appliances for construction. Home Depot is popular for its services and known for giving 100% customer satisfaction. It is liberal on returns, refunds, and exchanges by its customers. With this kind of return policy, Home Depot would stock up on products returned to them. Did you ever wonder what Home Depot does with all the returned products?

The returned products and overstocked items at the store are put up in a liquidation auction by Home Depot. Liquidation is the process of selling off the excess inventory and customers returned products at bigger discounts. Customers can bid on the products at lesser prices compared to original retail prices.

What Does Home Depot Do With All the Returns It Sees?

All the products and used items returned to Home Depot are considered B-stock and are sold through auctions at liquidation marketplace websites. They are sold in bulk lots by truckload or palette. These are bid at low prices compared to their original costs. Home Depot even sells furniture and non-electronic products at reduced discount prices in their store. The items sold like this have no returns. Some items at Home Depot that aren’t sold are thrown away by them.

What Are the Different Places That You Can Buy Home Depot’s Returned Items?

Home Depot puts up all their returned stuff at the liquidation marketplace websites. Customers can bid on the products from there at discounted and reduced prices. Marketplaces advertise the current lots with the current bid price, Number of bids placed, cost per unit, and the current location of palette and truckload.

Purchasing these bulk orders can be beneficial for resellers. They can fetch profits by buying them at a lesser price than in the market. There are 4 liquidation warehouses in the U.S. right now.

Some well known Home Depot liquidation marketplace websites are listed below

liquidation.com

Bstock.com

liquidationbuying.com

directliquidation.com

What Is liquidation.com?

liquidation.com is a legitimate platform for liquidity services. It is a marketplace where customers and resellers can find bulk orders being sold at low prices compared to retail costs. These websites help in the auction for the items which are returned to the store and are not been able to get sold at stores. Resellers can find assorted customer returned items from Home Depot on this website.

This is the largest B2B marketplace across North America, providing merchandise at 70% to 90% off. Liquidation website offers lots in 3 major categories, namely – Housewares, Tools & Machinery, and General Merchandise. It has 2 lot sizes, pallet, and truckload.

Please Share Details About the Liquidation Site and Its Policies

liquidation.com is an official site whose direct sources are from retailers like Home Depot, Staples, and Sony. The palettes they offer at auction are of different sizes, shipping options, and product conditions. Resellers or customers can buy lots based on their desired size-Packages, palettes, and truckloads.

The products or items once sold are not taken back for exchange or refunds. If the customer wants to return any item, then they have to file a dispute. This site offers items at 90% off of the retail price. They have warehouses across the country and buyers can pick up the items at the desired location. PayPal, credit card, and wired transactions are available options for payments. Shipping charges are estimated and provided, but they are subjected to changes.

Are Some of Home Depot’s Returns Thrown Away?

There will be a huge number of returns to Home Depot every day. Not every item returned to Home Depot can be resold. Some items returned to Home Depot are not eligible for reselling due to safety reasons. Many online workers at Home Depot reported that items like plants are often returned to the seller, or the seller just asks the Home Depot to throw them away or destroy them.

Other items such as tools and other non-electronic appliances can be resold easily at huge discounts in Home Depot stores, which are not accepted for returns.

Are There Any Return Exceptions at Home Depot?

Most of the items purchased from Home Depot can be accepted for returns for 180 days from the date of purchasing them. But certain products have different time frames and return policies.

Home Depot had imposed 30 days return policy on some items at the store like

Television and Air conditioners

Gas-powered appliances

Furniture

Tractors

Commercial Generators

Additionally, all the appliances returned to Home Depot are checked in the store or after delivery. Defective and damaged items can be returned within 48 hours.

Plants can also be returned to Home Depot. If the customers receive a dead or defective plant, then Home Depot agrees to exchange it within 3 days from the date of purchase.

Customers can return paint bought from Home Depot within 30 days with a valid receipt. It can be returned or replaced based on the customer’s choice.

Non-returnable Items at Home Depot

There are a few listed products/ items which are non-returnable under the Home Depot return policy. They are

Major appliances

Store credits and Gift cards

Household and Business generators

Services provided for Labor, Installation, repairs, and Delivery charges

Utility trailers

Cut flowers and floral arrangements

Custom pieces

All the items shipped but Home Depot but sold by third-party marketplace sellers are eligible for returns to the seller itself based on their own return policies.

What Does Home Depot’s B-stock Mean?

All the items/ products returned to the Home Depot are called B-stock. Even if the items are unopened and in their original packages, they cannot be sold by Home Depot as new items. Home Depot has to get rid of those returned products, so it lists them on liquidation websites for auction. B-stock is sold in bulk to make profits, and the buyer is also benefited by purchasing them at discounts. The B-stock items which are not eligible for reselling are got ridden by throwing them away.

What Is a Home Depot Liquidation Auction?

Home Depot sells most of the returned items on the liquidation online auctions. They can only auction in the warehouses that are fulfilled by the Home Depot liquidation across the country. As all these auctions are held online, the shipments are sent to you by Home Depot within 3 business days after the payment is done. Home Depot doesn’t provide unloading services, and the buyer has to do it. Additionally, buyers cannot collect the auctioned package.

What Items Can You Buy in Home Depot Auctions?

Home Depot sorts the return items and packs them according to the size for auctions. There are 2 auction sizes available, palette and truckload. Almost all the auction start their bidding at $50 and are increased depending on the market interest and the available products in them.

Home Decor, Hardware items, Electrical and lighting, doors and windows, etc. are some items available for the customers to buy at the Home Depot auctions.

Conclusion

Home Depot is the biggest retailer of home improvement supplies. It promises 100% customer satisfaction and is open for returns. All the returns of Home Depot cannot be resold or shelved back for safety purposes. These are called Home Depot B-stock. All these are sorted and packed in palettes or truckloads to get auctioned on liquidation sites. The resellers can get these products at discounted prices which are much lesser compared to the retail prices. There are 4 liquidation warehouses in America.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does Home Depot throw all the returned products? No, all the return products at Home Depot are called B-stock and everything is not thrown away. Only some of the products which are not eligible to resell are thrown away with the permission of the vendor. What can we buy at auctions at Home Depot? There are many category products that you can buy in the Home Depot liquidation auction. Some of them are home decor, doors & windows, electrical and lighting, etc. What are some websites for Liquidation? I mentioned some popular liquidation sites in the above article. I have researched some other liquidation sites for you named- Bluelots, Bulq, Direct Liquidation, and American Merchandise Liquidators What can we buy at auctions? What returned products are thrown away by Home Depot? Many workers from Home Depot reported that plants are thrown away or destroyed with the vendor’s permission.