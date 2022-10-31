The Glossary of parcel and freight companies can be complicated and confusing. I have found myself stuck with sentences that made zero sense to me. Later, I realized that is because I knew less about how the supply chain of UPS or any other email services worked. I am guessing you are riddled with the term “Exception” used by UPS. You probably would have noticed this term on the UPS tracking tool. Therefore, you should be wondering, “What Does Exception Mean at UPS?”. Well, keep scrolling to find the answer to this question.

What Does the Term “Delivery Exception” Mean at UPS?

If you are seeing “Delivery Exception” on your USPS tracking notification, it means that your package delivery has been rescheduled. Various situations would have caused this, such as damage to the shipment, mislabeling or missing, and the address being unreadable. Much later, if you receive a notification saying “action required”, it is time for you to contact UPS. You will more probably be asked to give the required information which you failed to give before. If you want to know more about the term “Exception”, you can resume reading this article.

What is Delivery Exception as Defined by UPS?

A delivery exception is sent to the client as a tracking notification or update. UPS is letting know the client that his/her package has been delayed. The UPS defines the “Delivery Exception” as the status of the package in the UPS network. You will know the reason for the delay if you check the tracking details page on the UPS website. You will find it under the section “Shipment Progress’. It is a policy of UPS to update the status as quickly so that the clients know the status of their packages all the time.

What Are the Kinds of “Delivery Exceptions” Will You Witness at UPS?

Numerous reasons could be attributed when you receive this tracking update. Some of them are federal holidays, customs delays, damage, inclement weather, no one receiving the package, and missing labels. It can go on like this. However, in most cases, it can be limited to these four cases.

Increased Demand Exceptions

This happens when the UPS supply chain is crammed with packages. During the holiday season, UPS will be handling packages that are above their capacity. Now is not really the time to test the patience of the employees working at the warehouse. Hence, in order to avoid further delay, make sure you fill in the correct information. Your package may get sidelined or ignored if you have given the wrong information. During this time, the main priority will be processing the packages that have all the necessary details.

Damaged Address or Label

It is one of the common reasons for the delay of packages at any mail and freight service. Either the address you entered is incorrect or damaged, making it unreadable for the employees at the Warehouse who are processing the package. After such an encounter, the employee will not be able to process your package. However, you can easily avoid it by making sure you have entered the correct address, and that you have attached the label securely.

Pick-Up/ Delivery Exceptions

This is the case when the last-mile courier is not able to locate the “address” mentioned as the pickup location. It particularly occurs to the one shipping the package. The best way to avoid this is to use an easily accessible address. The case of “Delivery Exception” is very common and several reasons such as traffic congestion, inclement weather, and many more.

Loss And Damage Exceptions

This rarely happens, but can be a pain in the ass when you experience this. Loss and Damage exception literally means that your package has been lost while in transit or the package has been damaged. Either way, it is very bad news. On top of all, this is not your mistake and there is nothing you could do about this.

What Does the UPS Term “Exception Action Required” Mean?

Did you receive an Exception notification that mentions “Action required”? In that case, you should immediately communicate with UPS. In most cases, people get this “Action required” when the address is missing on the package. Also, when the address present on the package is invalid or incorrect. When UPS confronts such hurdles, it seeks the help of the package sender. In other words, UPS requires your help to resolve this. Sometimes UPS will also ask for your help when the courier is not able to deliver the package as he is not able to locate the destination.

You can contact the UPS customer care service unit by dialing 1-800-742-5877 and a UPS representative will be answering your call. Now, let him/her know that you have called to talk about the “Delivery exception”. In case, you don’t wanna talk with anyone, you have another way of giving the required information to UPS. You just have to create a UPS My Choice account that requires no fee. After creating the account, you can enter all the information through your account.

How Can I Resolve the UPS Exception?

Don’t fret, as soon as you see receive an “Exception” notification from UPS. It is common to assume that your package may not arrive when you wanted it. However, most times, this isn’t the case. You can easily settle this and resume the journey of your package in the UPS network. Moreover, you will be relieved to know that most exceptions will be fixed in a day or two by UPS if you cooperate.

However, you should be quick and dynamic when you get an exception from UPS that requires your participation. You will easily get to know this if you note the term “Action required”. The only thing you are expected to do is to give the missing information or the correct address if you had entered the wrong address on the package. If you are not clear about what to do after receiving the Exception notification, you can visit the UPS website and seek help via online chat. You also have a customer service hotline where there is always a person on the other end of the phone waiting to help you resolve your issue.

Is UPS a Better Option Than Usps?

It depends on what type of package you wish to send. In case, you want to send a valuable product and larger packages, there isn’t a better option other than UPS. However, you cannot rely on UPS for sending hazardous materials. For the last case, USPS would be a better candidate. However, you should research more before you finalize your choice.

Final Thoughts

UPS has an impressive supply chain network and has built a pragmatic tracking system. However, the term it uses for providing location updates is quite confusing. If you have to comprehend and understand the terms, you should know how your package travel on the UPS network. This is why I have tried to explain how the packages are transported on the UPS supply chain while explaining the meaning of the terms you receive on tracking updates. I hope the detailing and explanation help you in following the location updates that UPS sends you via mail. Don’t forget to contact the UPS customer care service, if you have further doubts about the Exceptions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – What Does Exception Mean at UPS?

1. How can I contact UPS customer care service? The customer care service of UPS hosts a hotline to help customers. Hence, you can contact them via 1-800-742-5877. A member of the UPS customer care team will answer your call and help you clarify doubts. Another way is to visit the UPS website, and you will find a robot chat box. It is just my opinion that the former option is more helpful. 2. Should I worry If I am getting an “Exception” notification from UPS? There is no reason for you to worry about the “Exception” notification from UPS. It is just a tracking update from UPS. You are expected to act only if you receive an “Exception” notification that says “Action required”. 3. Is there a chance of a delay in delivery if you don’t enter all the information? UPS requests its clients to fill in all the required details. If you fill in the wrong data, or you haven’t provided enough data, your package may experience a delay. In the worst case, your package can get stuck until you provide the required information.