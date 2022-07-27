When you think of a Wireless network service provider in the United States, there are many companies to consider. Out of all the companies, Verizon ranks second, only to AT&T. There are more than 120 million Verizon network users in this country. This shows how large of a company it is. The company earned more than $133 billion in the country. Being such a successful and large company, it offers various deals for customers who use its services. In a competitive industry like wireless network services, every major company has to provide an incentive to people to keep using their network services. Verizon is no different from the others, in order to retain its customers, the company provides various deals and offers that customers can take advantage of. So, What deals does Verizon provide for existing customers? Read the article to know the deals that Verizon provides for its customers.

Does Verizon Provide Deals for Existing Customers?

Yes, Verizon provides various deals for existing customers. There are various deals and offers which will help you save money. As a Verizon user myself, I can personally guarantee that you won’t be unsatisfied with deals that you can take advantage of for being a Verizon member. Here’s a list of deals and their uses that Verizon provides for existing customers.

$700 Off on iPhone 13 Pro

Nearly 50% of the American population uses Apple mobile devices. The quality of their phone is unparalleled to the ones you can get from any other smartphone company around the world. If you are an Apple enthusiast and have a Verizon 5G Get More Unlimited Plan. Then you can save up to $700 if you are thinking of buying an iPhone 13 Pro. Even if you don’t have that plan, you can still get up to a $450 discount with some other Verizon plan.

Save Up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

By being a Verizon member, you have the option of saving $800 with a trade-in at Verizon when buying a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra phone. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is a flagship divide of Samsung, it is one of the most sought-after Samsung devices after the South Korean mobile company’s fold and flip models.

Save Up to $800 on Both Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3

The new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 are the latest foldable model phones of Samsung. Their beautiful design and stylish look are something you can’t get from Apple. And unsurprisingly, by being a member of Verizon, you can get either of them for an $800 discount by purchasing Verizon’s 5G unlimited plan. There are multiple deals that you can get by being a Verizon member, but getting an $800 dollar discount for foldable phones is one of the best.

Free Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 is a 5G phone with a powerful chip that can do any task that requires high processing power. With its powerful camera, slick design, and many other features, it is still a formidable phone even though it is an older model. You can get this phone for free, by purchasing Verizon’s unlimited 5G plan and by adding a new line. You can even get an additional $200 coupon in case you are shifting from another wireless network service provider.

Save Up to $800 on Google Pixel 6 Pro

Although Google is not an electronic device company, its Pixel series phones are some of the best in the smartphone market. There are plenty of customers for pixel phones for their fast and smooth user experience. You can save up to $800 on Google Pixel 6 Pro by doing a trade-in at Verizon. All you need to do is add a new line with the company. And just like with Apple iPhone12, you can get a $200 coupon in case you shift from another carrier.

Save $100 on the Purchase of the Apple iPad Air

Apple iPad Air is the latest model of the iPad series. It is a fairly new and undoubtedly the most formidable iPad device which has come out this year. By being a member of Verizon’s 5G unlimited plan and establishing a new line, you can get a $100 discount and an extra $180 off with a trade-in at Verizon.

Discount Up to $800 for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 ultra

One of its most successful and popular mobile series of Samsung is the Galaxy Note series. Many office goers and businessmen alike use Samsung note to conduct their operations in a more smooth and refined manner. There have been various Note phones on the market, of which the latest is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. By having a Verizon line, you can trade in your old phone and get up to $800 off on Note 20.

Get a Free Samsung Galaxy A42 5G With an Unlimited Plan

We can all admit that Samsung and Apple’s high-end phones are by far some of the most costly smartphone devices on the market. Their phones have various specs and have a high-performance rate which enables people to get them. But not all people will be able to afford them, that is where Verizon’s deals come into play. Take for example the new Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, it is one of the latest models in the mid-price range that works almost similar to the high-end phones. You can get this phone at no cost except for just a $5 a month Verizon 5G unlimited plan.

Get a free Galaxy 20 FE

The new Samsung Galaxy 20 FE is a model which provides a premium user experience at a low price. The phone has a 6.5-inch with AMOLED 120 Hz LCD screen. With a powerful Snapdragon 865 CPU chip and a minimum of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, it is one of the best phones in the current market. With a fast processing speed and refreshing display, this is the phone for people on a budget. You can get this monster for free with Verizon’s Unlimited plan and a new line.

iPhone SE 2022 for Free

There is no denying that the best smartphone maker is none other than Apple. The quality of their mobiles and the robust security features it provides is par none. We all know the usual iPhone series, nu the other popular ones are the SE series mobiles. You can get them at a lower cost than the usual Apple phones. The latest smartphone of the SE series is the iPhone SE 2022. You can get this mobile for free with the Verizon unlimited plan on a new line. You will essentially save $429 on this phone, and you don’t have to trade in your old phone either. This makes it one of the best deals that Verizon provides.

25% Off on Various Accessories

You can get a 25% discount on select products and accessories from Kate Spade, Beats, Coach, etc. This deals for people who buy stuff at Verizon. If you are getting a free phone from Verizon with the help of the carrier’s various deals, you can get various accessories at discount rates. So, check out Verizon’s website for more details.

Take note that there are various other deals that Verizon provides to its existing customers, which I have not mentioned. As the 2nd largest wireless network carrier in the country, it has to provide an incentive for customers to keep using its service. One of the ways it does this is by providing deals on smartphones and accessories.

Conclusion

There are plenty of wireless network service providers in the United States. The largest one is AT&T, after which Verizon comes next. To retain its customer loyalty and to get new customers, the company provides various deals which you can take advantage of. You can get various smartphones and tablets at huge discounts or entirely free by trading in with Verizon. All you have to do is get Verizon’s unlimited 5G plan and a new line. There are offers where you don’t even have to trade in your old phone. You can get deals, on iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone, iPad Air, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3, and various other devices. This way, not only will you get a new smartphone for free or at a steep discount, but also Wireless network service from one of the most reliable carriers.

FAQs – What Deals Does Verizon Provide for Existing Customers?

Does Verizon provide deals for existing customers? Yes, Verizon provides many deals for both its existing customers and also the new customers who are shifting from other carriers. You will get additional benefits in case of shifting from other carriers. What kind of deals does Verizon provide? The company provides various deals on smartphones and other electronic devices. When you get a new line and an unlimited 5G network, you can get huge discounts on Apple phones and iPads, Samsung phones, and even on the Google Pixel series. How reliable is Verizon’s wireless network service? As the 2nd largest wireless network service provider, Verizon has more than 120 million people using its service. That is a testament to how reliable the service is.