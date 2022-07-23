Every major retailer in the country has sales days. On those days, you can get many products at discount rates. There are many retailers in the country, each specializing in selling their own variety of products. People have the option to go to whichever retailer’s store they prefer and get items at deal prices. If you are looking to buy repair tools, and construction equipment at discount rates, then you need to wait for one of those days. Lowe’s is the 2nd largest home improvement retailer after Home Depot. You can buy almost any home repair and improvement-related products at its many stores across America. They also have sales days, where many products are put sold at discount rates. So, What days does Lowe’s have sales at its stores? What kind of products are available for sales at Lowe’s? Read the article to know the answers to these questions.

When Does Lowe’s Have Sales at Its Stores?

Just like with all major retailers, Lowe’s has sales on various holidays and festive seasons in this country. Most of the major and even some minor holidays will enable Lowe’s to have sales on a variety of products at its stores. And obviously, major festive seasons like Christmas, new year, 4th of July, Easter, Good Friday, etc. are all sales days at Lowe’s. If you go to any of its stores during these times, you will find discount sales on a whole range of items. In case you are planning to buy some tools or other equipment, then I suggest you wait for the closest sales day if you are not in any hurry. Not only will you be able to save a lot of money when buying those items, but you may also find other products at discount rates that you didn’t plan to buy.

Lowe does not only have sales days during holidays and festive seasons, they also have sales days during non-festive times. If you specifically want to know which category items are sold at discount rates on sales days, then continue reading the article.

What Are the Specifics of Sales Days at Lowe’s?

As I have mentioned, Lowe’s has plenty of sales days in a year at all its stores. There may even be impromptu sales days in case Lowe’s needs to clear its items from the shelves. Each of the sales days has discounts on different categories of items. Here’s a list of holiday sales at Lowe’s for different categories of products.

The fourth of July is the best time to shop for appliances, grills and outdoor cooking, patio furniture, etc.

Black Friday sales start from 6 am on that day, and many home appliances to smart home technology products are put on sale.

The holiday season is the time to get the best discounts throughout the whole year. This Holiday season is during November and December, which allows you to buy many items before Christmas at discount rates.

Labor Day sales start a week before and continue till mid-September. You will find some good deals on patio furniture during these sales

President’s Day is the day you can save money on home decor, appliances, tools, and bathroom essentials.

You’ll find big discounts on grills, garden items, tools, etc. during Memorial Day sales.

You will get a lot of discounts on Christmas decor items before December 25th.

Even after New year, you’ll get plenty of discounts on tools and raw materials.

These are the days on which you will find discounts on many types so furniture. Keep in mind that there are sales days that aren’t during any festive seasons or holidays. On Such days, you may find discounts on a variety of products. Just check Lowe’s website to know updates about those days.

When Are Lowe’s Seasonal Discount Periods?

Apart from sales days, Lowe’s has seasonal discount periods, you will find that items are priced lower than during other times of the year. At these times of the year, you will find many items that are on sale. But not all products are put on sale during these times. Here’s some information about these seasonal sale periods, and the products that are put on sale.

If you need mulch for gardening purposes or for some other reason, then Lowe’s has them on sale during the months of March and September. At those times, you will be able to buy mulch at steep discounts sometimes.

During the summer months, which are May and April, Lowe’s puts its refrigerators on sale. Most of home improvement retailer’s stores receive new refrigerator stocks in July. So, Lowe’s would try to clear its sales during those times by giving discounts on those items.

If you want to get home appliances, then shopping for them at Lowe’s stores during September and October is the best option. As the new stock is replaced with the old ones during that time, you can get good deals on those old stock products.

These seasonal sale periods are basically clearance sales. Lowe’s stores want to get rid of old products, so they put those items on sale. There are many other products that you can purchase at Lowe’s stores at discount prices. Although you may have doubts regarding the quality of the old stock items, you don’t have much to worry about. In case you find some trouble with something you bought at sale during that period, then just return it back to the store for a refund.

When Does Lowe’s Offer Grills on Sales?

We all to have that occasional barbecue on a warm Sunday. To enjoy that, you will need to have a good grill on which you can cook your meat. Lowe’s offers sales on grills, which you can get at discount rates. The retailer offers discounts on grills during Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Fourth of July, etc. Lowe’s offers discounts on grills during the whole month of July. As that is when Amazon offers discounts on grills, Lowe’s will try to give stiff competition to the online retailer.

What is the Best Time to Purchase Flooring Equipment at Lowe’s?

You will find a lot of flooring types like vinyl, natural stone, hardwood, etc. up for sale during Christmas and Halloween seasons. You can save a lot of money by buying your flooring on those days. But keep in mind that some flooring types may not be put on sale. But generally, you will find sales on vinyl and laminate flooring for the most part. In case you want to know which flooring types are available for sales, then visit your local Lowe’s stores and check out the prices. Even if the flooring type you require is not put up for discount sales, You may find other products that you want on sale.

When is Patio Furniture Put on Sale at Lowe’s Stores?

Just like with grills, you’ll find discounts on patio furniture at Lowe’s stores during early summer and spring. During these times, patio furniture tends to sell more, which means, the retailer will offer discounts on them to increase sales. If you are looking for holidays then you can save money buying patio furniture on Memorial Day, Father’s Day, and Fourth of July. On those days, apart from patio furniture, you will find discounts on a lot of other products.

Does Lowe’s Have Clearance Sales?

Yes, Lowe’s does have clearance sales at all its stores. When the company wants to get rid of old stock, or a product with minor damage, it sells them at a big discount. You can get these items for cheap if aren’t particular about them being old stock or some minor damage like a scratch or something. Lowe’s has its clearance sales every Thursday, all year round. You will save a lot of money on a variety of items. Keep in mind that the home improvement retailer has clearance sales only on Thursdays. So, mark your calendar and choose a Thursday that works for you and go shopping.

Conclusion

Lowe’s has many sales days, where many of its items are put on sale. On those days, you will be able to get the item you want at discounted rates. The company offers discounts on many of its products during holidays and festive seasons. You will find big discounts on flooring, patio furniture, home appliances, grills, tools, etc. on those days. The best time to get something on sale is during the Christmas season. But you can also find discounts on holidays like the Fourth of July, Halloween, and many other holidays. Even on Memorial Day, Lowe’s offers discounts on many items. There are even clearance days when Lowe’s offers steep discounts on old stock and minor damaged items. The clearance sales are on every Thursday of the year.

FAQs – What Days Does Lowe’s Have Sales at Its Stores?

