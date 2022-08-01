We are living in the age of credit right now. Buy something you want now, and then pay for it later. All of us use credit cards to make purchases and then pay the bills later with interest. There are many banks and financial institutions that issue credit cards for people. It used to be like that for decades until even retailers started issuing them. When you have a retailer’s credit card, you can use it to buy anything at its stores. Lowe’s is a home improvement retailer that gives its store credit card to people. When you apply for a credit card, the most important thing anyone notices is your credit score. Without knowing the credit score, retailers don’t know the risk of issuing you credit. There are many credit bureaus that provide credit history information. So, What credit bureau is used by Lowe’s?

As one of the major home improvement retailers in the country, many people visit Lowe’s stores across the country. When you need to renovate your house and do not have enough money, you can simply use Lowe’s credit cards to make purchases. But the company doesn’t give those cards to whoever asks them. They check the credit history first through a credit bureau. If you want to know what credit bureau Lowe’s uses, then read the article.

What are Lowes Protection Plans? Find out by clicking here.

What Credit Bureau Does Lowe’s Use for Getting Credit History?

Lowe’s uses not one but three credit bureaus to get the credit information they need on an applicant. To get that information, the home improvement retail company uses Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion. These bureaus collect the credit details of customers and then and them to Lowe’s for a fee. The company then analyzes those details and determines whether you are eligible for its store credit card. Lowe’s does not have a dedicated credit bureau that checks the credit reliability of applicants. That is why it relies on separate bureaus to do the credit checks on its applicants.

It is also important to know that Synchrony bank is the one that issues the store credit cards. When issuing credit cards or store cards, the bank relies on Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion to do credit checks. These credit bureaus do an extensive credit check on applicants to determine if they can pay back the debt or not.

How Hard is the Credit Check Done by Lowe’s?

Just like how the credit checks are done at banks, that is also the same for how Lowe’s does it. When you need a store card, every aspect of your credit history and score will be scrutinized. In case the company and the bank find that you are eligible for a card, then you will get it without any complications. When you apply for a store card, you need to submit information like your name, address, employment status, financial and bank information, social security number, and other details. The bureau will then check all those details and determine if you are eligible for a credit card.

What Kind of Cards Does Lowe’s Issue?

There are different kinds of credit cards that Lowe’s issues. You can apply for whichever one you want based on your preference and need. If any of those cards are for credit, you need to submit your credit card details. Based on that, you will check for your eligibility to get one. Here are the different types of cards that Lowe’s issues.

Lowe’s Business Rewards

The Lowe’s Advantage card

Lowe’s PreLoad Discover card

The Lowe’s Commercial Account

Lowe’s Lease-To-Own card

The Lowe’s Business Advantage card

These are the different types of cards that Lowe’s issues. Each of these cards has different uses and features. Go to Lowe’s website or its store customer desk to know details about each of these cards. There are plenty of people that apply for its store cards. You just need to choose whichever one meets your requirements.

What Credit Score Do You Need to Get a Lowe’s Credit Card?

When you apply for a bank credit card, you need to have a good credit score. That is also true for the home improvement retail company. Only when you have a good enough credit score will you be eligible for a credit card. You need to have a minimum credit score of 640 to get a Lowe’s store card. But If you have a higher credit score, it is more likely that you will get a credit card. That is why you must have a solid credit score if you want to get a store card without much process. The applicants need to have a satisfactory credit score to get the card. This is not only unique for Lowe’s, but also for other major retailers like Target, Home Depot, etc. The credit bureaus will check your credit score and decide if you met the credit requirements.

Please take a closer look at our post about Does Lowe’s Accept PayPal? by clicking right here.

What Benefits Will You Get by Having a Lowe’s Credit Card?

In case you need to have some home improvement equipment and only have enough money at the moment, then you can use Lowe’s credit card to purchase it. Not only will you be able to make the purchase, but also get benefits while doing so. Here are the benefits that you’ll get by purchasing stuff with a Lowe’s credit card.

You will be able to get a 7.99% APR for an 84-month payment period for as little as $2000.

By making a qualified purchase using the company’s credit cards or store cards, you can get 6 months of special financing or a 5% off every day.

There are no requirements to pay an annual fee for having the card.

You may also be eligible for exclusive events for cardholders.

These are the benefits that you can get for using a Lowe’s credit card to make a purchase. If you are a regular customer of the home improvement retail company, then having its credit or store card may be helpful for you.



Is It Difficult to Get a Lowe’s Credit Card?

Many people apply for a Lowe’s credit, and some of those applicants are rejected. The thing to remember is that you don’t need to stress, as long as you fulfill the eligibility criteria for getting a credit card. When you are applying for a store card, the most important thing that the company check is credit reliability. That is not to say that you have a low chance of getting it. You need to have a good credit score and on-time repayment history for your credit card bills. Once you have that, you will most likely get a credit card. There are people who have a good credit score but still, their applications get rejected. There are many reasons why Lowe’s doesn’t issue a card for them, which are hard to determine.

Take a closer look at our post about Lowe’s Rebate Center Explained. You might find it interesting.

How to Apply for a Lowe’s Credit Card?

It is a simple process to get a Lowe’s credit card. Many people apply for it every day across all its stores in America. You can apply for a credit card both online and in-store. When you are applying online, the first thing that you need to do is to log in to your account on Lowe’s website. Once you do that, you can search for the credit card section and begin the processor applying for the credit card. You will need to enter important details like your social security number, etc. The website will then tell if you are eligible for a credit card or not. If you are eligible, then you can start the official process of applying for a loan.

You can also go to a Lowe’s store and ask the staff there to guide you in applying for a credit card, and they will do it without any complications.

Conclusion

Lowe’s is the 2nd largest home retailer chain store company. In case you don’t have enough funds with you to purchase something, then you can simply for your credit card and buy stuff using it. But they won’t give a credit card to whoever applies. There are credit bureaus that check the applicants and declare if they are eligible to get a credit card or not. Lowe’s has multiple credit bureaus to check the credit history and score of its applicants. They are Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion. These are the bureau that verifies and analyzes the credit risk of the applicant. The company requires a minimum credit score of 640. If you have that score, then you will most likely get a credit card. So make sure that you have a sufficient credit score when applying for a credit card.

Finally, learn more about Lowe’s Appliance Warranty here.

FAQs – What Credit Bureau is Used by Lowe’s?

What credit bureau does Lowe’s use for getting credit history? Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion are the credit bureaus that Lowe’s uses to check the credit history and risk of the applicant. What credit score should you have to be eligible for a Lowe’s credit card? You need to have at least a credit score of 640 to be eligible for a Lowe’s credit card. Who issues Lowe’s credit cards? Synchrony bank is the one that issues Lowe’s credit cards or store cards.