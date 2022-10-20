Caffeine is a popularly accepted drug by people that induces the secretion of dopamine in our brains. The refreshing experience and the energy you get after having a cup of coffee are incredible. Due to this, many people start their day with coffee. This would give them the spirit needed for the rest of the day. People working in an office can focus on their work and enjoy it at the same time after consuming coffee. However, the taste, flavor, and caffeine content present in your coffee depends on the coffee beans used. The coffee offered at Starbucks is undoubtedly the best you can find in the USA. Have you ever wondered what coffee does Starbucks use? Well, if you want to know Starbucks’ source of coffee, continue reading this article.

What Type of Coffee Does Starbucks Use?

There are different types of coffee beans that are cultivated in various mountainous regions of the world. Starbucks specifically uses Arabica coffee beans. The coffee plantations present in Africa, Asia, and South America produce this type of coffee beans. Furthermore, Arabica coffee beans are refined, acidic, and of high quality. It is these coffee beans that have given Starbucks a unique coffee flavor. Starbucks claims that these coffee beans are ethically sourced from various places around the world. Nevertheless, you can never consider Starbucks’ coffee organic. If you have more queries related to the coffee beans used s and the coffee preparation by Starbucks, continue reading this article.

What Coffee Does Starbucks Use While Preparing Espresso?

Starbucks uses its own ground espresso roast coffee for preparing its signature flavored Espresso. Purchase and get this coffee by ordering from the Starbucks website. Do you know that the same espresso is used for preparing other types of coffee drinks such as cappuccinos, Mochas, Lattes, and many more? Moreover, many other coffee shop chains use this specific espresso form. Starbucks has stated on its website that the espresso is prepared by roasting molasses and caramelizing with sugar. It has also claimed that it hasn’t altered the method of producing Starbucks espresso. Well, that would mean that Starbucks espresso has stayed the same for around 30 years.

What Coffee is Used by Starbucks for Cold Brew?

Some people find it appalling to drink hot coffee due to acidity. Such people find shelter in Cold brew, which is way smoother and sweeter. Starbucks is offering cold brew to its customer since 2015. For this coffee drink, Starbucks uses Arabica beans that arrive from Ethiopia and Latin America. Nevertheless, as far as cold brew is considered, the role of the process is more important than beans. Hence, the source doesn’t matter as far as the beans are of high quality. While preparing the cold brew, Starbucks soaks the coffee in cool filtered water for 20 hours. This helps in lowering the acidity and makes it enjoyable for people who drink cold brew.

How Does Starbucks Prepare Decaf?

Starbucks uses Arabica coffee beans for preparing most of its coffee beverages. It has used Arabica for Decaf as well. Moreover, the flavor of the beans will match those that are fully caffeinated. When you are ordering a Decaf espresso beverage, you will be able to find hints of molasses and caramelized sugar. However, you can still differentiate the taste of Decaf from other coffee beverages.

What is the Difference Between Starbucks’ Cold Brew and Iced Coffee?

There is a similarity between these two terms, however, both are completely different beverages. As I mentioned earlier, Starbucks uses the same coffee for preparing most of the coffee beverages. The main difference lies in the way they are prepared. Similarly, Starbucks makes iced coffee and cold brew differently. We have already seen how Starbucks prepares cold brew beverages. Contrary to cold brew, Starbucks uses hot coffee for making iced coffee. After this, they add ice cubes for cooling it down slowly.

Can We Consider Starbucks Coffee Organic?

The word “Organic” has become a marketing tool for many companies. To be honest, “Organic” in the food industry has lost its meaning over time. In the case of Starbucks, its coffee is not organic. People assume it is organic, as that is what Starbucks claims. Well, if we dig more, we also come to know that Starbucks’ was certified organic. Starbucks is displaying this on its online and offline platforms.

Nevertheless, Starbucks’ sourcing says a different story, though. It doesn’t buy coffee directly from the cultivator. An intermediary helps in acquiring the coffee bean for Starbucks. This implies two things. First, Starbucks doesn’t have 100% control over how coffee beans are sourced. Second, the coffee cultivator or farmers lose a huge chunk of money due to intermediaries.

This is contrary to the ethical guidelines of C.A.F.E which were drafted by Starbucks management. Here, the C.A.F.E can be elaborated as Coffee And Farmer Equity. As a critique, I expected Starbucks to be more serious about meeting higher standards, much to its popularity. It turns out, a big organization is different from a great organization. Starbucks belongs to the former and with slight efforts, it could reach the league of the latter.

Does Starbucks Provide Gluten-free Coffee Options?

Is Starbucks considerate of people who have gluten intolerance? There are a lot of people who wish to drink gluten-free coffee beverages. Does Starbucks provide it? It seems Starbucks has quite a number of gluten-free coffee options. Starbucks’ drip coffee, teas, espresso, and various other options are available for people who are sensitive to gluten. Nevertheless, only the plain versions of the above beverages are free from gluten. With mix-ins such as syrups and powders, one cannot claim these beverages as “gluten-free”. Hence, people who are sensitive to gluten can have plain cappuccino or latte any day, but not Frappuccino or mochas. If you want to add mix-ins, make sure they don’t contain mix-ins.

How Does Starbucks Come Up With Signature Beverages?

I have always pondered over the unique coffee experience that I get at Starbucks. Initially, I thought it was due to the unique coffee beans that Starbucks uses. However, later I got to know the unique experience rendered by Starbucks beverages depends on the preparation method. Each coffee beverage at Starbucks uses the same Arabica coffee bean. These beans undergo different processes to finally produce the beverages such as Cold brew, Espresso, Decaf, and many more. There are also Starbucks coffee beverages that are sold under different names, even though the variation in preparation methods is negligible. The latter are classified based on taste. Be it whatever the name, our tongue is a better judge than the names.

Final Thoughts

Sipping a coffee beverage at Starbucks is one of the best stress-busters. Be it a morning break or when I am returning home from my work, it gives me a refreshing experience. The credit belongs to both caffeine and Starbucks. It is not an exaggeration if I say Starbucks prepares top-notch and unique coffee beverages. However, when it comes to the questioning of ethical sourcing, Starbucks still lags behind. Instead of earning certificates that shout “Our Coffee is organic”, it is better to concentrate on bringing changes in the way it is sourcing coffee beans. Someday, people will eventually find out that Starbucks coffee is not organic as claimed by Starbucks. Nevertheless, at the end of the day, I am still a fan of Starbucks and would continue to drink coffee beverages from Starbucks.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – What Coffee Does Starbucks Use?

1. Where does Starbucks source its coffee from? Starbucks gets the Arabica coffee beans that are cultivated in different parts of the world. The majority portion of Starbucks’ coffee beans come from places such as Africa, South America, and Asia. 2. Does Starbucks add sugar to Espresso? Yes. Starbucks adds sugar and molasses while preparing Espresso beverages. The molasses are roasted before adding. 3. Does Starbucks source coffee beans from farmers? No. An intermediate buy the Arabica coffee beans from the coffee cultivators and sells them to companies like Starbucks. This practice is against Starbucks’ ethical guidelines provided in Coffee And Farmer Equity, which is also called C.A.F.E. 4. Did Starbucks use a different coffee previously? As of now, Starbucks is using Arabica coffee beans for most of its coffee beverages. It has been using this for the past thirty years and hasn’t changed it anytime during this period. 5. Can you order Starbucks coffee online? Starbucks allows its customers to buy coffee beverages online.