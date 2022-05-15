Walmart inc. is a gigantic corporation in its scale. Walmart is so huge in its revenue that it has been ranked no.1 on the global Fortune 500 list. The retail giant’s prevalence in America is such that it has become a part of your common man’s everyday life. The share of the whole America’s and some other countries’ retail market is nothing to be scoffed at.

Apart from your neighborhood Walmart stores, there’s also the Walmart supercenters that are basically mini shopping malls. There are a total of 4,742 Walmart stores in the entire world, from which 3,573 of those stores are Walmart Supercenters. It shows that Walmart supercenters play the most important role in Walmart corporation.

If you’ve come here to know, What is a Walmart SuperCenter? Or to know details regarding Walmart’s supercenters, then search no more cause you found the right source. After doing some research, I was able to find a lot of information that is relevant to Walmart supercenters. Just continue reading to know all of it.

What Are Walmart Supercenters?

Walmart’s supercenters are nothing but a chain of so-called hypermarkets, which are way larger compared to your normal Walmart neighborhood stores. In addition to the merchandise Walmart supermarkets offer, there are other wide varieties of products and merchandise offered at Walmart supercenters. Apart from the normal grocery sections that Walmart stores accommodate, Supercenters also have separate supermarkets dedicated to baked goods, meat and poultry, frozen foods, delicatessen, dairy products, and also fresh seafood.

Walmart Supercenters belong to one of the 4 retail divisions, with the other 3 being Walmart Neighborhood Market, Walmart discount stores, and Sam’s club. Walmart’s supercenters are the most significant of the retail division of Walmart Inc.

What Are the Various Products That Walmart Supercenters Offer?

As per Walmart’s website, there are a total of more than 35 million products offered at combined Walmart stores and its online shopping website or app. Although not all products are available at Walmart’s supercenters, they have nearly an assortment of more than 120,000 the departments and sections that they contain are no less than your local mall.

Here’s a list of product departments that Walmart supercenters have

Groceries

Household essentials

Pet supplies

Sports & Outdoors

Stationary & office supplies

Home furniture

Clothing

shoes and accessories

Books

movies & TV shows

Video games

Music & vinyl

Arts, crafts, sewing & party supplies

Auto, Tires & industrial material

Patio furniture and garden supplies

Toys & outdoor play

Electronics

Baby supplies

Beauty products

Personal care products

Pharmacy, Health, and wellness

Product departments in this long list are all present at Walmart’s supercenters. Apart from these, Supercenters also have service stores that are standard in nature. Most of the Supercenters in America also have

Optical centers

Garden centers

Pet shops

Tire & Lube express

Pharmacies

Instant Photo processing labs

Nail and Hair salons

local bank branches

Video rental stores

Portrait studios

Fast food outlets (McDonald’s, KFC, etc.)

The large number of provisions and services offered at affordable prices at Walmart is the reason it’s so famous and successful.

How Big Are Walmart Supercenters?

Supercenters vary in size across the country. But a typical Walmart supercenter size ranges somewhere between, 6400 – 24,200 square meters. The largest Walmart supercenter with a size of 24,200 square meters divided into two floors is located at Crossgate Commons in Albany, New York.

With an annual revenue crossing $500 billion each year, it makes sense for Walmart to establish huge stores. Walmart’s supercenters spread across Puerto Rico, the District of Colombia, and 49 of the total 50 states in America, except for Hawaii.

These Hypermarkets or Supercenters are big to accommodate the many departments and other stores it contains. In fact, Walmart’s CEO Doug McMillan himself has admitted in an interview with PBS Charlie Rose that, and I quote, “We just found out how big was too big, you know, and some customers don’t want to walk all that far”. This huge size of supercenters may be a bit overwhelming to shop for people just trying to buy groceries.

Keeping this in mind, Walmart’s management decided to scale down a bit in supercenters size when establishing them elsewhere in the future. All in all, generally Walmart’s Supercenter is huge for a retail market.

What Are the Timings of Walmart’s Supercenters?

Many Walmart supercenters tend to be open 24 hours. But in the light of the virus, Walmart is reducing the number of supercenters that are open 24/7. So, don’t be alarmed if your local supercenter is closed at 2 a.m. when you are there to buy diapers for your baby.

The new timings of most Walmart stores are from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday through Saturday. You don’t need to worry at all about them closing on festive holidays, as that is when most people come to do their holiday shopping.

Walmart Supercenters were established with the idea of keeping them open to the public 24/7. As mentioned before, this 24/7 open store policy was followed for the most part, but some measures were taken to close them at night for quelling the spread of CoVID.

What Is the History of Walmart Supercenters?

While the first Walmart store was established in 1962 by Sam Walton, The first supercenter was established in Washington, Missouri in 1988. In the early 80s, Walmart saw rapid growth and by 1987, Walmart had 1,198 stores with nearly 200,000 associates under its belt.

Sam Walton stepped down as the CEO of Walmart and was replaced by David Glass in the following year(1988), who had overseen the growth of Walmart until 2000. In his time as CEO of Walmart, David Glass made it his mission to establish Walmart supercenters.

Seeing Walmart’s Supercenter strategy, Kmart also established Its own supercenter in 1991 called Super Kmart(But was originally named Kmart Supercenter). Once Walmart got the ball rolling, many retail giants like Kmart, Target, etc. started establishing their own supercenters.

What Is the Difference Between a Normal Walmart Store and a Supercenter?

Although both Walmart and supercenters belong to the Walmart corporation, there are some major differences between them. I have stated the differences based on each section of the business and how they operate, here they are

Overview

Walmart corporation has a range of other services to offer like Financial services, Auto repair services, etc. But supercenters have a range of other stores within them dedicated to health, personal care, beauty, etc. Some of those stores are Hair and Nail Salons, Pharmacy, Vision optical, and others.

Time of establishment

The first-ever Walmart store was established in nearby Rogers, Arkansas in 1962. The first Supercenter was opened in Washington, Missouri in 1988.

Ownership

50% of the Walmart corporation is collectively owned by the members of the Walton family. While the supercenters are a subdivision of Walmart inc., which owns the supercenters. These supercenters belong to Walmart inc. You can’t say that the Walton family owns the supercenters because they have a 50% stake in Walmart corporation as a whole, not the supercenters.

Sales

Walmart stores, which also include its online shopping website, have an array of more than 35 million products, whereas each supercenter generally has less than 200,000 products.

Distribution of stores

Walmart stores and its online shopping store are spread across 27 countries around the world, Whereas Walmart supercenters are only located in 49 states of America, the District of Colombia, and Puerto Rico.

Conclusion

Walmart’s supercenters are nothing but mini-malls catered to offer goods and services at affordable prices for its customers. Their huge collection and assortment of merchandise bring in a lot of customers daily. These Supercenters play a major role in Walmart corporation as its subdivision. Thousands of people purchase their essential goods at the supercenters.

The offers and discounted prices on products provided make it a very budget-friendly option than your local supermarket. With more than 3500 supercenters across America And continued growth and success have proven to be a very successful strategy for Walmart corporation.

The huge investment, resources, and time put into expanding these Supercenters has certainly paid off. Only time will tell if these supercenters will become less successful in the future, but seeing their growth and success, that scenario seems highly unlikely.

FAQs – Walmart Supercenters

What are Walmart Supercenters? While your local neighborhood Walmart supermarkets sell groceries and other essential items, A Walmart supercenter sells a whole range of other products. Apart from Groceries, supercenters also sell dairy products, poultry, meat, clothes, electronics, furniture, etc. at affordable prices. When was the first Walmart supercenter established? The first Walmart Supercenter was opened in 1988 in Washington, Missouri. Do Supercenters offer discounts on their products? Yes, Supercenter has many offers and discounts on the products they sell. The rate of discounts and offers depends on the products and the season. They offer heavy discounts during festive times like Christmas, new year, Easter, etc. What is the best time to visit a supercenter? The best time to visit a Supercenter is after lunch, as most people tend to go back home by lunch. The crowd is conveniently sparse compared to when you go shopping in the morning or evening.