What are Walmart Receipt Codes?

Have you ever noticed the receipts that you get after purchasing at Walmart? If yes, you must have seen a lot of details in it, including numbers and the alphabet. We generally tend to ignore the details and just concentrate on the bill amount. But if you notice, these receipts have a lot of information about the items, transactions, and the store. So if you are curious to know in detail and understand the Walmart receipt code, then you are at the right place. This article will give you a complete guide on the Walmart receipt code.

Walmart Receipt Codes

If you have noticed a Walmart receipt after your purchase, the most highlighting thing is the product name, followed by the unique serial code of the product and the original and discounted prices. In addition to this, you must have seen and ignored the alphabets A, B, P, R, and S that represent sales tax compliance, and N, X, and O that represent the tax status. Also, you must have seen codes such as ST#, OP#, #TE, and TR# on top of the receipt. It also has a numeral code at the bottom of the receipt, which is the receipt number. You can understand the detailed meaning of the above alphabet and codes as you go through the article.

This receipt plays an important role if you need to return or exchange any product purchased from Walmart, and hence it’s important to know the meaning of the codes. Let’s get into the detailed meaning of the alphabet on the receipt.

What Does A, B, P, R, & S Mean On A Walmart Receipt?

As discussed above, A, B, P, R, & S represents sales tax compliance which can vary from state to state and can be explained in simple terms as follows

The receipt code represents tax as

A = Tax 1 Only

B = Tax 2 Only

P = Tax 1 & 4

R = Tax 1 & 6

S = Tax 1 & 7

The numbers associated with the tax represent the type of product and the rates are different for each item as follows

Tax 1 is the General Merchandise rate

Tax 2 is the food rate

Tax 4 is the prepared food rate

Tax 6 is the wine rate

Tax 7 is the beer rate

The rates will vary depending on the location from state to state, and these alphabets are totally related to the sales tax.

What Does N, X, & O Mean on a Walmart Receipt

You must have seen N, X, & O in front of the price of the product on the extreme right of the receipt. Now, these alphabets represent the tax policy of the items where

N represents that the item is non-taxable

X represents that the item is taxable

O represents that the item is a non-taxable sale item

So, the next time you receive a receipt after purchase you will be able to differentiate between the various items that are taxable, non-taxable, or non-taxable sale items.

What Does ST#, OP#, #TE, and TR# mean?

If you have noticed the Walmart receipt you can see ST#, OP#, #TE, and TR# on the top of the receipt right above the listing of products and below the address of the Walmart store. These codes have a certain meaning that is explained below

ST# indicates the Store number

OP# indicates the cashier

#TE indicates the cash register number

TR# indicates the transaction number.

Details on the Receipt

We are now aware of the meaning of certain codes on the Walmart receipt, and now we can discuss in detail all the information on the receipt.

Starting from the top, you can see Walmart followed by its tagline. The first number you see on the top of the receipt represents the store name and its zip code. Then you can see ST#, OP#, #TE, and TR# below it whose meaning we have already discussed.

In the middle of the receipt, you can find a 12-digit serial number associated with each item and purchase. This number has importance when you have any issue with the product and want to return or exchange it. Every purchase you make has a unique 12digit serial number right in front of the product name.

On the extreme right after the price of the product, you can see N, X, & O which represent the tax policy as explained above.

Payment Details On Receipt

After the bill summary or the total amount on the bill, comes the payment details. So if you have made a payment through the debit or credit card, then you can see the ‘US debit/credit’ followed by the last four digits of your debit or credit card. If you use a chip card, you can see ‘AID’ that represents the application of the card. This information can be helpful if you return some product, to verify whether the amount is credited to the card from where the purchase has been made. Below the payment mode detail, you can find ‘APPR’, which means that the bank has approved the transaction. Also, you can see TC and a 20-digit number which represents the transaction code.

At the end of the receipt, you can see C# which is the unique receipt number and is a very important part of the receipt. A barcode followed by the exact date and time of the purchase is the last thing you can see on the bottom of the receipt.

How to Figure Out What Item Is on a Walmart Receipt?

You can easily figure out the item on the Walmart receipt, as they are represented by either the shortened name of the product or the brand name. For example, PKG means packaged, VG means vegetables, ORG means organic. For items that have high value such as phones, television, refrigerator, etc. they have serial codes.

Also, if you can scan the bar code on the receipt, using the Walmart+ app, you can get the details of the products listed with images.

Is the Walmart Return Policy on Your Receipt?

You can find the return policy on the backside of your Walmart receipt. The return policy states that you can return the product within 90 days from the date of purchase printed below the bar code on the front side of the receipt. If the return policy is not printed on the back of your receipt, you can either call on 1-800-925-6278 (1-800-WALMART) or visit Walmart.com to get the complete return policy of Walmart.

Things That You Can Do if You Lose Your Receipt

We don’t pay much attention to receipts, once the purchase is complete. But it’s the only thing that is required if you want to return or exchange any product. Now if you lose the receipt, don’t panic, Walmart can help you recover the receipt. All you need to do is provide some information to them that includes the date of receipt, the total amount paid, the ZIP code or name of the city and state of the store you purchased, the payment card type, and the last four digits of your card.

Now, if you don’t remember the purchase date, you can easily have the details of the date and amount from the financial statement of the account you made the purchase.

Once you have all the necessary data, you can access the receipt lookup facility online to reprint your receipt.

Walmart Receipt Lookup Tool

You can have a duplicate receipt by using the Walmart receipt lookup tool. Once you have all the required data, visit walmart.com/receipt-lookup and enter the zip code or select the city of the store you made your purchase. Then provide the type of your debit card with the last four digits of your debit/credit card and enter the receipt amount. After inserting all the data, confirm the captcha and press on ‘Lookup receipt’. You can now download or print your duplicate receipt.

If you have made a purchase using cash or gift cards, then you have to contact Walmart customer service in case you lose your receipt and need it.

Conclusion

Through the details mentioned above, the customers can now easily identify the product, read the different codes and understand its meaning. Additionally, you can completely understand every detail of the Walmart receipt, including the payment and return policy of items. Also, you can access the duplicate receipt in case you lose the original one through the Walmart receipt lookup tool.

Frequently Asked Question(FAQs)

What are Walmart Receipt Codes? The Walmart receipt codes consist of the alphabets and numerals that represent certain things in the receipt, such as alphabets A, B, P, R, and S represent sales tax compliance, and N, X, and O represent the tax status. Additionally, ST#, OP#, #TE, and TR# represent store number, cashier, cash register number, and transaction number respectively. How to figure out what an item is on a Walmart receipt? You can easily figure out the item on the Walmart receipt, as they are represented by either the shortened name of the product or the brand name. For example, PKG means packaged, VG means vegetables, ORG means organic. Can you get a duplicate Walmart receipt if you lose the original? Yes, you can download or print a duplicate receipt from the Walmart receipt lookup tool by providing details such as the date of receipt, the total amount paid, the ZIP code or name of the city and state of the store you purchased, the payment card type, and the last four digits of your card.