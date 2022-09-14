Have you just subscribed to Verizon mobile carrier? Well, you have made a good choice. It is important to know the special offers and promotions that are available to you. If you don’t know about this, you may lose the opportunity of saving a good sum of money. Especially, you should know about Verizon Device dollars. I have done some research and have gathered information related to it. In this article, I will be talking about Verizon Device Dollars and answering various queries related to it. Continue reading to know what I have in the stores.

What Are Verizon Device Dollars?

The Verizon Device Dollars is a reward that Verizon users are eligible for. This reward is given as a part of the Verizon reward program called “Verizon Up”. Verizon customers were joining this reward program through the My Verizon app. The customers of Verizon accumulated the reward received on various occasions. Nevertheless, the Verizon Device Dollar is now obsolete. The reward system, Verizon Up, no provide this reward to the customers. In this article, I expand on Verizon Up and explain Verizon Device Dollar. Read the article till the end for a better understanding.

What is Verizon Device Dollars?

Verizon started offering this reward called the “Verizon Device Dollars” reward program called “Verizon Up” to its clients. The clients were able to convert and accumulate their unused points to Device Dollars. Many people used their Device Dollars for purchasing a new smartphone. Additionally, people used it for a payment plan that was valid for 24 months. This was one of the best rewards that were offered by Verizon to its clients.

How to Get the Verizon Device Dollars?

After looking at the leverage of having Verizon Device Dollars, you may be wondering about the ways of getting this reward. Unfortunately, we cannot get this reward anymore. This is because Verizon has stopped issuing Device Dollars. However, people who still have the rewards left on their accounts can access and use them. They can use the Device Dollars for buying a new phone if they wish.

Why Did Verizon Stop Offering Verizon Device Dollars?

In order to convert their customers into a loyal customer base, most companies offer attractive rewards. However, when they gain built a significant customer base, companies come up with new marketing strategies. We can assume Verizon to have followed a similar path by discontinuing old rewards and launching new forms of rewards for its customers. Verizon is still issuing various types of rewards under its reward program named “Verizon Up”. If you don’t have any Device Dollars left with you, it is better to check out the new rewards that Verizon is offering to its customers.

What is the Application of Device Dollars?

Device Dollars are predominantly used for buying new devices, which are mentioned as follows. Please have a look at the list of devices whose payment can be made using Device Dollar.

Tablet

Smartphone

Smartwatch

Basic Phone

Nevertheless, the list is incomplete. You can use the Device Dollars for purchasing various other connected devices from Verizon. The reward can be used to purchase the aforementioned items if you were on an existing line. Another advantage of Device Dollar is, that you have the leverage of buying a phone right away without making full payment. However, for this, you should be a part of the device payment plan. After purchasing the device, when you are checking out, you should use your device dollars. Once you apply the device dollars, you will get a revised total or discount total.

Is It Possible to Use Device Dollars to Pay My Bill?

People were not able to use the Device Dollar for settling their bills. One can use only regular to pay out the bill. Nevertheless, those who have the Verizon Visa credit card with them were able to exploit Device Dollars to pay the bill. They used the Verizon Visa for converting the Device Dollars into Verizon Dollars. Later, the Verizon Dollars were used by them as regular money to pay

Why Am I Not Able to Use Verizon Device Dollars?

Verizon will not allow you to use the Device Dollars on ineligible products or services. Hence, you will not be able to use Verizon Device Dollars for,

Buying accessories

Buying a mobile hotspot

Purchasing connected devices which you don’t have on a line of service

Settling your Verizon Fios monthly bill (customers who have Verizon Visa Credit Card are an exception to this)

Settling the Verizon monthly phone bill. However, if you have a Verizon Visa Credit card with you, you can pay the monthly bill.

How to Use My Verizon Device Dollars at Checkout?

The process of using Verizon Device Dollars while checking out after buying a new phone is very simple. Moreover, you have different ways of using it such as in-store, online, and the My Verizon app.

Let us assume that you are using the My Verizon app, then you have to select the option “Spend in the shop”. Once you have clicked on that option, you can start your new phone shopping. After getting the new phone, when you are checking out, you will see a box pop up saying “Apply Device Dollars to this purchase”. Now, enter the amount of your wish in the box. You have the option of completely utilizing your Device Dollars at once or on multiple occasions. In other words, You can apply the Device Dollar to the monthly payment or the total price of the phone.

Finally, after clicking on the option “Done” you will receive a confirmation notification regarding the usage of Device Dollars at the top of your screen. After receiving this, scroll down the page and finish the process by clicking on “Place Order”. Apart from this, you have another other option for using your Verizon Device Dollars, which is visiting the in-store personally.

Is It Possible to Use My Verizon Device Dollars on Headphones?

Firstly, you should note that customer of Verizon cannot use their Verizon dollars for only phones and connected devices. Hence, you cannot use your Device Dollars to buy headphones. Currently, Verizon is not rewarding Device Dollars, yet the company still prohibits the customers from using the Device Dollars on any product other than phones and connected devices. However, there is a chance of Verizon changing its policy in the future.

Verizon has been offering special deals, discounts, and rewards to its customers for a long time. Especially, many people benefited from the reward program “Verizon Up”. The customers enjoyed the rewards given to customers under this program, which includes Verizon Device Dollars. I feel bad that Verizon discontinue this particular reward which helped people in buying a new phone and various other connected devices. This reward benefited several people, and it would have been useful for many people in the future as well. However, the fact that Verizon still allows people to use the Device Dollars consoles me. Until recently, Verizon hasn’t come up with a reward that was as beneficial as Device Dollars. I just wish it launches quickly. Or else it will lose many customers along with me.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Verizon Device Dollars

1. Can I use the Device Dollar to buy a Tablet? You can use the Device Dollar to buy tablets. Additionally, it can be used for different types of connected devices such as Smartwatches, Basic phones, smartphones, and many more. 2. Is it possible to buy a mobile hotspot using Verizon device dollars? The Mobile hot spot falls into the product category that cannot be bought using Verizon device Dollars. Along with this, you have a few other services and products for which you cannot purchase using the Verizon Device dollars. 3. Can I use my Verizon Device dollars on Verizon Online? One can use the Verizon Device Dollar on various platforms such as My Verizon App, Verizon in-store, and of course Verizon online(Website).