Walmart is well known for the services they are providing to its customers. In addition to this, it is popular for its everyday low prices. According to the Walmart return policy, customers can return or exchange any item that they are dissatisfied with. Walmart accepts any such returns within 90 days from the date of purchase. Although they are some limitations to the return policy, customers find it easy. Walmart even accepts certain returns without a receipt, provided some conditions.

Walmart return policies are one of the most searched questions. As it is complex in understanding what items are eligible for return and under what conditions. But not all the items bought from Walmart can be eligible for their return policy. Walmart does not accept certain items to exchange or return. What are those items? What are the steps to returning items at Walmart? Some websites will allow you to sell these non-returnable items. To know this information, keep reading ahead.

What Are the Items That Cannot Be Returned to Walmart?

Walmart’s basic return policy is known to everyone. Customers dissatisfied with any item can return it to Walmart within 90 days. Not only does Walmart accept some items, but also has a list of products that it is not acceptable for return or exchange. Let’s look into some of those items

Cell phone cards

Ammunition includes guns, bullets, airsoft, etc.

Gift cards

Alcohol and Tobacco products

Sanitary Products

Fireworks

Gas-powered products

Perishable products

Opened video games and DVD/CD’s

Prescribed medicines, Diabetic supplies, and medical home test kits

Toiletries

The above are some items that Walmart does not accept return or exchange. Walmart does not even accept items which opened and used. Perishable items and meat products which are opened are unlikely to be taken aback by Walmart. Although this may be true, Walmart lets its customers return them under certain conditions.

Steps to Returning Items at Walmart

Online returns can be initiated by logging into the account and selecting the item you want to return. Select Return or Replace and select the reason for the return. After selecting the reason, it will initiate a return. You can use the free mail provided by Walmart to send it back.

Return to the store is the easiest of all. Customers can just visit the nearest Walmart store with items and the required document. They can take help from the associate near the customer help desk.

A marketplace return is only initiated when you message them to get assisted. You can print the barcode and take it to the store along with the product. Or just attach it to the package and send it back through USPS. You can even courier it through FedEx yourself.

Can You Return Items to Walmart Without a Receipt?

Walmart accepts returns of items bought from them, with or without a receipt. But there are some terms and conditions. The customer should bring along a photo ID card for verification, or provide the card or mobile number through which they bought the item. After the verification process, Walmart may accept returns. Also, the customer can exchange the item with a similarly priced item or receive a refund. Refunds are given in cash when the amount is less than $25. If the amount is more than $25 then the refund is offered to the customer as a Gift card.

Different refund methods at Walmart

The items returned or exchanged at the Walmart store and online are refunded through the online payment method.

Card payments can take up to 10 business days to get a refund back. Debit card payments are refunded into the card if available, if not, cash is provided. But credit card payments are refunded back only to the originally paid card.

If the card is not with you at that time, then a refund can be given as a Walmart gift card.

Only transactions below $10 are refunded in cash. If the refund value is more than $10 then it is provided as a Gift card for future use.

If the customers do not have the receipt for the purchase, then they need to provide with valid ID. However, when a return is not accepted for the item, customers can exchange the item with a similar product or similarly priced item.

What Can You Do With Non-returnable Items?

The list of items mentioned above in this article is not accepted by Walmart for return/ exchange. Most of them are usable items, so can be reused or just repurposed. Besides, they can be sold out. Or even some third-party websites which allow their users to sell/buy items online. I have researched some of such websites & listed them below.

Facebook.com can not only be used as a social networking site, but also has a marketplace of its own. It helps the users sell and buy different items. The Facebook marketplace can help sell items by just posting an ad with descriptions and details of the product. eBay.com is an exclusive website for selling and buying all kinds of products. Posting an ad is just the thing users have to do. eBay charges a non-refundable amount as a listing fee. But this is one of the best sites to sell online, just like Amazon. amazon.com doesn’t need any special introduction to sell and buy items. It is one of the most popular among its users. handshake.com is a wholesale marketplace. If you want to sell anything in bulk, then this is the best website for you. etsy.com is a best-selling site for handmade and vintage items. Initially, $0.20 is charged as a listing fee. After the sale, 5% is charged as transaction fees. nextdoor.com is just like Facebook and is a local selling marketplace. This mainly focuses on community selling. This is a free forum and no transaction charge is collected from the seller. bonanza.com is one of the fast-growing selling websites in the U.S. It doesn’t charge anything from its user while listing, but collects a little amount once the item is sold. aliexpress.com is a cross-border e-commerce marketplace. Users can sell/buy items from all over the world. It charges the users from 5-8% for every item sold.

Above are only some of the websites which can be used to sell/buy. There are many other websites like Flipkart, Ruby lane, my Deal, swappa, Rakuten, etc.

Retailers Who Allow the Return of the Above Listed Non-returnable Items

Academy sports+ Outdoors is one of the few stores which accepts returns of fireworks and ammunition.

Amazon accepts the return of any kind of DVD/CD video game within 30 days of purchase with a refund.

Target allows returns for gasoline-powered products till 90 days of purchase from the store.

Target may accept the return of alcohol in certain states, depending on the laws of that state.

CVS lets its customers return the toiletries and beauty products in its store if they are not satisfied within 60 days of purchase. They have a “no questions asked” return policy.

Conclusion

Walmart may be one of the biggest retailers, but it does not accept some items for return. Those items are listed above in this article. Some sanitary products are not accepted after the pandemic. The non-returnable items can be repurposed or reused. Or else, they can be just sold out on third-party websites like facebook, amazon, and aliexpress. The third-party websites provide a platform for the sellers to sell the items, with or without any listing fees. Some of these websites may charge the seller transaction fees once the item is sold.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can I return the Walmart Gift card? No, Walmart does not accept returns of the gift card and some other items listed above in the article. What are the different ways to get a refund? You can get it online, in-store, and marketplace refunds. Debit/Credit card purchases are refunded to the original payment method or cash if the card is not available. What can I do with a non-returnable item? All items which are not returnable are usable items. So they can be reused or repurposed. If you don’t want them, then you can sell them through third-party websites listed in the article. Can I return an opened pack of beans? Beans are a perishable item and Walmart does not accept returns of such products. It may accept exchange only if the item is spoiled when it is opened. Can I Ice cream in Walmart? Walmart accepts returns of frozen foods if the particular store has a frozen food section.