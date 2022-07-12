When you are thinking of returning an item, you need to know when you are going to return it. As returning an item is more complicated than buying it, you have to be aware of the details of returning the item. Every major retailer may have different timings on when they will accept returns. So, you first need to be aware of the return hours before you take your item there to avoid inconvenience later on. Nowadays, many retailers accept returns to keep the customers satisfied and give them an incentive to come again to their stores. Target is one such company that also accepts returns. As one of the largest retailers in the United States, it’s only logical to conclude that Target accepts returns. But when do you have to return your purchases at Target? What are the return hours at Target? Read the article to know the answer.

What Are the Return Hours at Target?

If you are returning something that you bought at a Target store, then you can return it on all 7 days of the week. The return hours at Target are from 7 AM to 10 PM on all weekdays, which is Monday to Saturday. And on Sundays, Target accepts returns from 8 AM to 9 PM. The timings for the return hours are the same as the timings for the store. It is also important to take note that these hours may vary for each of the Target stores. So, it is better to contact the store first and find out about the timings for return hours. In case you don’t know the number for the store, then just go to target.com and use the store locator interface to find out the number.

What Time Is the Best to Return Your Purchases at Target?

There is no fixed best time to return your purchases at Target. But it is always easier and more convenient to visit the store when there aren’t many people. When you go to the Target store when there are not many people, you won’t have to wait in line to return your products. It is better to visit the store in the afternoon after lunch, as that’s the time which has a low number of people at the store. When you go at this time, the staff will be able to assist you in processing your order faster.

Where Does Target Accept Returns Inside Its Stores?

You need to go to the guest service desk to return the purchase you made at the store. The guest service desk will process your return once everything checks out. In case you are wondering where that desk is located in the store, then just ask the staff to assist you. You cannot return your purchases at the cash counter. That section is only for people buying stuff, not returning them. Not all the staff members have an idea of processing the returns. So, the best thing to do is to go to the guest service desk and let the staff there help you out.

What Is the Return Period at Target Stores?

The retailer accepts returns up to 90 days from the date of purchase. There are many people who return the items, especially electronics, in case they don’t work. If you are a Target Red cardholder, then you can get an additional 30 of time to return the item in addition to the initial 90 days. This way you can simply use an item for 3 months and then decide if you want to return it or not. But this 90-day return period is only applicable to some generic items that are sold at Target stores.

Items like electronics have a return period of only 30 days. And for Apple products, the return period at Target is only 15 days. All brands of mobile phones and drones must be returned within 14 days. In case you have still having doubts about the return period for your item, then inquire at the store you purchased it from. The next time you purchase something, then ask about the return period at the time of purchase.

What Do You Need to Make the Return at a Target Store?

The most important thing that you need to return an item is a receipt, without it, you cannot return any item at Target. That is why it is a must for you to keep the receipt with you, especially if the item is electronics. There are plenty of people parading into the stores carrying with them the item they want to return, but don’t bring the receipt for it. Without a receipt, the store management cannot verify the purchase, and this makes it impossible for them to accept the return. When you submit a receipt, then the staff will verify that purchase in their database, if that is done, then you can return your product without much complication. It will also help if you have the transaction record for your purchase, whether it’s with a card or a digital payment app.

Can You Return an Item at Any Target Store?

Yes, you can return an item that you purchased from a target store at any of the retailer’s locations in America. Let’s say you visit some other city or state and buy something at the Target store. If you are back in your own city or state and want to return it for whatever reason, then you can do it at your local Target store. There won’t be any problems as long as you have the receipt for the product. As all the purchases made at Target are collectively stored in their database, it would be simple for a different location to verify your purchase. Once they verify your purchase, you can conveniently return the product either for a refund or exchange. This is provided by the retail company to give people the convenience of returning an item. So, you don’t need to fret if a different Target store will accept your return. But make sure to have the receipt with yourself.

Does Target Accept Returns Outside the Return Hours?

As I have mentioned before, to return an item at the Target store, you need to take it to the guest service desk that is located there. When you go to that desk, you can simply return the item by just showing the receipt. These guest service desks inside the store will be open as long as the store is open. As the store timings are from 7 AM to 10 PM on all day except Sundays, on which days, timings are from 8 AM to 9 PM. You will most probably find it difficult to return an item outside these hours. If in case, a guest service desk is closed, then you can ask for the staff to assist you in returning the product.

How to Return a Target Product Online?

Returning a Target product that you purchased online is a fairly simple process. When you order some clothes, etc. from the retailer’s website, you are bound to receive a wrong size item at some time or the other. The only option you have is to return it back to the retailer. Here’s how you do that.

Log in to your target account.

Then go to the “view your orders” page on the website and click on the order that you want to return.

Then click on the return option, you also have the option to replace it with another item.

To return an item, you can do it either at a target store or through the mail. If you ask me, it is easier to return an item to a Target store rather than mailing it through a carrier service.

If you decide to return an item through mail, you will receive a return mailing label by Target.

You need to attach the return label to the package, which has the item inside.

Drop off the package at a UPS location. If you don’t know which UPS location you need to drop the item at, just visit www.ups.com/dropoff.

Once the item returns to the warehouse, you will receive a confirmation for your return and soon the refund will be processed.

This way, you can simply return the item without facing many complications. Keep in mind that you can return an item that you purchased from Target’s website to a physical Target store.

Conclusion

The return hours for the product that you brought from a Target store are from 7 AM to 10 PM on weekdays and Saturdays. Whereas, the return hours on Sundays are from 8 PM to 9 PM. These hours are the same hours as the Target store. So, basically, you can return an item as long as the store is open. If you need to return an item, then you should take it to the guest service desk, which is located at every Target store. These are the desks that will process the return for your product. Take note that you have 90 days after the date of purchase to return an item. It is an additional 45 days in case you are a Target Red cardholder.

Although, this rule is not the same for returning electronic items. You need to return the electronics within 30 days from their date of purchase. It is 14 days for mobile phones and some other devices. In case you have any doubts regarding the return hours at the store, just contact them and clear your doubts.

FAQs – What Are the Return Hours at Target?

What are the return hours at Target? The return hours at Target are from 7 AM to 10 PM on weekdays and Saturdays. And it is 8 AM to 9 PM on Sundays. Although, the return hours may vary for each store. What is the return period for the products purchased at Target? The return period for most items at target is for 90 days from their date of purchase. But the return period is only 30 days for electronics and only 14 days for mobile phones. Can you return an item at any Target store? In case you purchased an item from a Target store and want to return it later. Then you can return that item at another Target store as long as you have a receipt for the item.