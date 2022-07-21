USPS is the world’s largest postal service provider. It offers its services in the United States. The mail sorting in USPS is done by machinery, which makes it more reliable and effective. These machines have the capacity to sort nearly 36,000 mail/ letters per hour. This machine can quickly sort the standard size mail.

What if the mail is not of standard size? They would not fit in the machine, making it difficult to sort them. All such mails have to be hand-picked and canceled manually. This takes a lot of time. Some mail can’t be delivered through the automated machines used nowadays.

USPS charges this process under the surcharge payable with Non-Machinable stamps. Confused? Or don’t know what non-machinery stamps are? Don’t worry, I have explained it all in this article.

What Are Non-Machinable Stamps?

All the mail which don’t have a standard designated size is provided with these Non-Machinable Stamps. These are provided by USPS to all the First-Class domestic mail pieces that don’t have a particular size standard. For example, the mail contains square-shaped greeting cards, building letters that have things like keys, pens and other things, and hard letter packages. They do not fit in the mail sorting machine and make the USPS employees pick them up and hand cancel them. This makes USPS charge an extra surcharge.

This is the introduction. The following article has a clear description of all the things related to Non-Machinable Stamps. Read further to know everything about them.

What is the Cost of Non-machinable Stamps at USPS?

At present, USPS is charging $0.88 for a single Non-machinable Stamp. It is a bit on the costlier side. Whereas a standard-sized First-Class letters mail is charged $0.58 with a non-machinable mail surcharge of $0.30 only.

Above are the prices of a single stamp. Additionally, bulk sheets and booklets cost $17.60 for 20 non-machinable stamps. Online and phone orders are taken for bulk stamps only.

Non-Machinable Mail

Non-machinable stamps and non-machinable mail are interrelated, so it is a good idea to learn about non-machinable mail before we start talking about Non-machinable stamps.

As the name describes, Non-machinable mail means all the USPS mail that cannot be sorted by the sorting machines. They may not be sorted due to reasons for their unusual size and shape. The most common example given by the USPS for non-machinable mail is the square-shaped greeting cards.

For reference, the standard size of mail which is accepted by the sorting machine is

Rectangle-shaped

Should have a minimum of 3.5 inches high x 5 inches long x 0.007 inches thick

Should not exceed 6.125 inches high x 11.5 inches long x 0.25 inches thick

When the machine has mail that is not of the above-mentioned size, then it may be stuck and jam the machine or else slow down the machining process. To avoid this the USPS workers pick up the irregular-sized mail and cancel the stamps manually. This also reduces the machinery issues.

Clearly, manual cancellation takes more time than machine sorting. This is the reason why USPS charges this process with a surcharge. This mail is categorized as Non-Machinable mail.

How Much Does USPS Charge as the Non-machinable Surcharge for First-class Mail?

I have already explained clearly above about the non-machinable mail and non-machinable stamps. USPS charges extra for all those kinds of unusual mail in the sorting machines. This charge is for the extra time it takes to sort them and cancel them manually by one of the USPS workers. This mail is ineligible for the automated process of sorting mail at USPS.

Furthermore, this is expensive compared to others at the USPS. Because it takes a lot of time and labor to pick them up by hand and cancel their stamps manually. Hence a surcharge is laid.

Following are the type of first-class mail that is categorized as non-machinable mail in USPS. All the following are charged extra by surcharge by USPS.

Mail with more than 4.25 inches in height or 6 inches long and is less than 0.009 inches thickness. Firm and hard mail. Uneven mail that has rigid objects like pens, keys, and other items. Letters that have an uneven length-to-height ratio. For example, square-shaped mail (less than 1.33 and more than 2.5) Mail with closure devices such as clasps, buttons, and strings. Letter with an address that is larger than the shorter side of the letter. Polythene covers wrapped mail which may be wrapped with poly-bagged, poly-wrapped, or any plastic wrapped. Mail that is wrapped with material that is not paper.

Are Non-Machinable Stamps Come Under Forever Stamps?

Non-machinable stamps have on them a note “Non-Machinable Surcharge”. This is credible for the present Non-Machinable surcharge.

That means a non-machinable stamp purchased once is valid even if they have increased the price in the future. Customers can use them even after the fluctuation in the price of the Non-machinable stamp.

Can a Non-Machinable Stamp Be Used to Send a Regular Mail?

USPS allows its customers to use a non-machinable stamp on regular mail. Because it can cover the First-Class postage charges in it for all one-ounce letters along with the present Non-Machinable surcharge.

Also, if the mail is of standard size, USPS does not charge any surcharge on that mail. So, if a customer has a Non-Machinable stamp on their regular mail, they will be charged extra for no obvious reasons.

Can Forever Stamp Be Used if a Non-Machinable Stamp is Unavailable?

Yes, customers can use forever stamps to shield the Non-Machinable surcharge. At present, a forever stamp costs $0.58 each. Customers have to attach 2 forever stamps to the Non-Machinable mail. So, it costs $1.16 for single postage.

Additionally, Non-Machinable stamps have a price of $0.88. So, the cost of 2 forever stamps covers a non-machinable stamp easily. This covers the surcharge. Additionally, the cost of 2 forever stamps is more than that of a non-machinable stamp. Also, it is slightly on the higher side.

So, it is better to get a non-machinable stamp instead of 2 forever stamps even if they are acceptable.

Where Can You Purchase A Non-Machinable Stamp?

Non-Machinable stamps are available at any post office. The following are the places where customers can purchase non-machinable stamps.

Nearest post office

On the official USPS website, store.usps.com

On the phone by calling on 1-800-STAMP-24 (1‑800‑782‑6724)

Customers can buy single stamps only when they walk to the nearest post office and purchase them by themselves. On online and phone they can only purchase bulk stamps like sheets and booklets.

How Do Non-Machinable Stamps Look?

Non-Machinable stamps also have another name that is butterfly stamps. The reason behind this name is that they have a butterfly on them. This started in 2010 when USPS collaborated with the Greeting Card Association.

This helps the customers/ users clearly distinguish the Non-machinable stamp from all the other stamps. These can be easily identified as the postal stamps used for unusual and irregular mail/ letters.

Hence the USPS started featuring a butterfly as their symbol for all the non-machinable stamps. Additionally, all the greeting cards also started printing butterfly symbols. This is done for all the greeting cards which come under the non-machinable mail. So that they don’t need any other extra non-machinable stamp.

USPS is printing two butterfly stamps at present. In which one is the California Dogface butterfly and the other is the Colorado Hairstreak butterfly. Along with the butterfly, the stamps have “USA” and “Non-Machinable Surcharge” printed on them. They also have the year in which they are released.

Final Thoughts on Non-Machinable Stamps

Non-Machinable stamps are postage attached to uneven and unusual mail which is surcharged by the USPS. All the mail which do not pass the mail sorting machine is hand-picked and stamps are also canceled manually. This process takes extra time which has to be done by a USPS worker. So USPS charges extra for this reason.

The mail which does not pass the sorting machine is called non-machinable mail. For example, USPS considered a square-shaped greeting card as non-machinable mail and has to be attached with a non-machinable stamp. Finally, all the non-machinable stamps are represented with a butterfly on them.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the charge USPS collects as a Non-Machinable surcharge for First-Class Mail? A non-machinable stamp costs $0.88 each. Whereas a standard-sized First-Class letters mail is charged $0.58 with a non-machinable mail surcharge of $0.30 only. Can I attach a Non-Machinable Stamp to send a regular mail? Yes, USPS accepts non-machinable stamps for regular mail because it can cover the First-Class postage charges in it. But they would be charged extra. How many forever stamps can I attach for Non-Machinable mail? You have to attach 2 forever stamps to a non-machinable mail for it to be accepted. But 2 forever stamps cost more than a single non-machinable stamp. What all does a non-machinable stamp have on them? A butterfly symbol that features all the non-machinable stamps, the year in which it is released, “USA”, and “Non-Machinable Surcharge” (printed on it).