Home Depot is one of the world’s largest home improvement stores having 2300+ stores across the US, Mexico, and Canada. The store is well known for offering amazing home decor products in addition to appliances, electronic items, furniture, HVAC services, DIY products, etc. Home Depot covers all your needs and provides incredible products when it comes to decorating the home or improving the aesthetics. If you are a new customer to this store, you must be unaware of their working hours, and wondering what time does Home Depot open?

Also, if you have made any purchase and want to return it, you might be interested in knowing the return hours of the Home Depot. So, to get detailed information on Home Depot’s operational hours and the time duration when you can return the products at Home Depot, just keep reading the article.

What Are the Home Depot’s Working Hours in 2022?

Home Depot stores are open for all seven days a week. The operational hours of most of the Home Depot Stores are from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Saturday. On Sunday, the store timings vary and stores are open between 7 or 8 am to 8 pm. Also, you can contact the nearest local store to have information on their operational hours. Though most of the Home Depot stores have the same working hours, it may vary depending on the state. You can also check the nearest store’s working hours by finding it through the store locator.

So, you may visit the store any time during the above-mentioned hours. Furthermore, if you are interested in knowing the best time to return products and their return policies, then just stick to the article till the end.

What Is the Best Time to Return Items at Home Depot?

At Home Depot, you can return the products during its operational hours. There are no restrictions on return timings, so you can return your product any time between 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Saturday and between 7 or 8 am to 8 pm on Sunday. Though most of the Home Depot stores have the same operational hours, the timing may vary depending on the state, so it’s better you contact the store before making a visit.

To make easy returns, you can visit the store in the morning hours during the weekends, which may save you from the crowd and process your transaction quickly. Also, if you are busy for the entire week, you may return on Sunday during its operational hours.

What Is the Return Time Frame On the Purchase Made at the Home Depot?

You can return items at Home Deport during its operational hours, but there are time limitations within which you have to make a return. Most of the products you buy at Home Depot have a return time frame of 180 days from the date of purchase or the delivery. The products with 10 day return time frame include Furniture, Home decor items, power tools, hardware, etc.

If you have made a purchase of a product from the Design Center in Home Depot then you have to return it within 90 days of purchase. Moreover, if you have made the transaction through a credit card, for your purchase at Home Depot, you have a time frame of only 90 days for your returns.

Additionally, few products such as rugs, generators, gas-powered equipment and tractors, consumer electronics, etc. can be returned within 30 days of purchase.

Home Depot also offers 365 days of return time frame on selected products only if the customer holds the Home Depot Commercial account or the payment is done through the Home Depot Consumer credit card. So, having a Home Depot Consumer credit card or having a Home Depot commercial account is beneficial when it comes to returning the product at Home Depot.

What Are the Hours During Which You Can Return Items at Home Depot on Holidays?

Home Depots are operational even on Sundays from 7 or 8 am to 8 pm. You can surely make the returns during this period. Apart from Sunday, Home Depot may remain closed or operate at alternative hours on national holidays.

Don’t think of visiting the Home Depot store on Christmas day, as it will remain close. On Easter Sunday and Thanksgiving, the store may be operational for a few hours. So, if you want to make any return during this period, then you are advised to call the local Home Depot store to check its operational hours.

For other national holidays such as Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Boxing Day, and Black Fridays, the stores are operational at their normal timings.

If you have any query related to returns or return policies at Home Depot, you can get it answered without visiting the store. Home Depot has a Customer Care helpline number, that you can call on to clear your queries about the returns.

You can find the Customer Care helpline number on Home Depot’s website. If you have any queries regarding the returns at Home Depot, you can call on customer care helpline number that operates for 12 hours during the weekdays from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 8 pm.

On Saturdays and Sundays, the operational time of the customer care service varies. You can call them between 9 am to 6 pm on Saturdays and on Sundays, their operational timing is between 12 pm to 6 pm.

Calling the Customer care helpline number may clear your doubts regarding any policy at the Home Depot, thereby saving the time and energy required for visiting the store.

What Are the Different Days That Home Depot Is Close for Returns?

At Home Depot, you can return the items during its operational hours. There is no limitation on returns unless the store is open. The store remains open with alternative timing seven on Sunday.

Ultimately, you can’t return the items at Home Depot, only if the store is closed. Even on various national holidays, the store operates with special timings during which returns can be made. You can’t return any item at Home Depot on Christmas day as the Home Depot stores are closed on that day.

What Are the Return Hours at Some Known Retail Stores?

the return hours at the stores vary depending upon their return policies. So at Walmart, which is one of the largest retail stores, you can return the products between 7am to 11pm from Monday to Friday, and 8 am to 10 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Similarly, you can return items at the Target store between 7 am to 10 pm from Monday to Saturday, and between 8 am to 9 pm on Sunday. Also, you have to wait for 24 hours to make a return at Target.

As we have discussed the return hours at Walmart and Target, they sound to be similar to Home Depot’s returning period.

Conclusion

Home Depot stores are open all seven days a week, though their operational hours vary. Most of the Home Depot stores are operational between 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Saturday, and 7 or 8 am to 8 pm on Sunday. These are the standard timings, but they may vary depending upon the location, so you can locate the nearest store through the store locator and find the operational timings.

At Home Depot, you can return the products during its operational hours, as there is no prescribed time for the returns. Depending upon the products, Home Depot offers different time frames for returns. You can return certain products within 180 days of purchase, while some products must be returned within 90 or 30 days. Moreover, if you have a Home Depot Commercial account or the Home Depot Consumer credit card, then the purchases made by you can be returned within 365 days. Additionally, any doubts regarding the returns can be cleared by calling the customer care helpline number, whose working hours are explained above.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What time does Home Depot open? Most of the Home Depot stores open at 6 am from Monday to Saturday, whereas on Sunday, the stores are open at 7 am. These timing may vary depending on the location of the store. What are the Home Depot’s working hours? Most of the Home Depot stores are operational between 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Saturday, and 7 or 8 am to 8 pm on Sunday. On national holidays, the working hours may vary What is the return time frame on the purchase made at the Home Depot? Home Depot offers different time frames for returning different products. You can return certain products within 180 days of purchase, while some products must be returned within 90 or 30 days. Moreover, if you have a Home Depot Commercial account or the Home Depot Consumer credit card, then the purchases made by you can be returned within 365 days.