Multinational corporations companies like Amazon are almost in every major country. They are well known for their e-commerce services. In some parts of the world, they don’t even have proper competition and are ruling those markets. That’s not the case in the US though because we got Best Buy, Costco, Target, and Walmart. These other retail competitors are a huge competition to Amazon on US soil.

One good thing that comes out of competition is the necessity to provide better services to the customer. So the company tries to expand its services and reach. One way to do that is to set up more warehouses and better delivery. To do this, you will need a good amount of workforce. When it comes to hiring at Amazon, they are always on the lookout for talented and enthusiastic people.

In the year 2007, the e-commerce company had only a mere 17,000 employees. Now, you will be a little shocked to know that the workforce count is 1.6 million. And this number just keeps increasing every day. So you can imagine the kind of opportunities one can get from Amazon. Now, this would definitely entice you to look for a job at Amazon.

The natural question that would follow after this, is at what age does Amazon hire? Well, that’s the reason we are here with an entire article to provide you with all details about the Amazon’s hiring policy.

At What Age Does Amazon Hire Employees?

In case you want to apply for a job at Amazon, you have to be 18 years and older. If you are younger than the said age then there you are not eligible for any kind of position or role at Amazon. So teenagers who are still in high school looking for a way to make extra cash cannot apply for an Amazon job. So why does Amazon has this age restriction?

Isn’t that obvious? The federal states that any employee at a company should be of legal age. The age restriction is to make sure that the employee is equipped with physical and mental skills for the job. While a 16-year-old might have the physical abilities to be able to work, he may not have the discipline or the thinking of an adult. Also, Amazon has various heavy equipment and machinery that require a bit of care to work with. Hence the age restriction.

Other than the age restriction, anyone who is applying for a position at Amazon should possess a high school degree or diploma. The person should also have legal rights to work on US soil. Without these things, Amazon will never even accept your application for any role.

Do High School Students Have Job Opportunities at Amazon?

While the retail giant doesn’t hire high school students for any of their full-time roles, there are other options. Amazon does have multiple internship options for high school students or anyone who is under 18 years old. This helps students get hands-on experience of work at Amazon. It can also go on their resume as work experience which will further increase their chance of getting a job at Amazon or any other company.

If you do not have an idea about how to apply for an internship or a full-time role at Amazon, read along. We shall list the steps on how to apply for any kind of role at Amazon in the latter part of this article. Till then, check out this Amazon students page to understand what kind of opportunities they offer students.

Things to Know Before Working at Amazon

Applying for any role at Amazon is quite simple and the best part is that they are an equal opportunity provider. This means that the company doesn’t discriminate against their applicants or employees based on their race, sex, nationality, color, sexual orientation, disability, gender identity, or any kind of difference.

There are a few other things you should know if you want to work at Amazon or are already working for them.

Other than the age requirement and the legal aspects, Amazon looks for employees who like to take initiative and are quick learners.

You should be able to handle stress.

The work culture is truly amazing if you don’t already know this.

There are a lot of opportunities and open positions at their work locations. Find the ones that suit you and apply for them at the Amazon jobs website.

The company offers a lot of employee benefits like various insurance and health benefits, the 401(k) plan, paid time off and vacations, etc.

There is a lot of scopes to learn and grow in any role at Amazon. All you have to do is interact with others and do not be afraid to ask questions and learn.

These are a few things that anyone who wants to work at Amazon should be aware of.

Amazon’s Hiring Policy and Process

We have already mentioned multiple times that a candidate applying for a role at Amazon should at least be 18 years old. This condition is for any position, from warehouse employees to any technical and non-technical role at their offices. Now, let us see their hiring process for a candidate.

A candidate should first apply for an open position at any location of their choice at Amazon. They have to do that by providing appropriate info.

After the job application is submitted to Amazon, the application will be then processed there.

The candidate will soon receive a mail that will contain a link to an online assessment for the role.

Finish the assessment and submit it within the given time frame.

If you pass the test then the next step involves a telephonic interview.

The last part of the hiring process will involve an in-person interview, which could also be an online one after the whole pandemic situation.

If you get the job, the same will be notified through mail.

Common Issues When Working at Amazon

Doesn’t matter if you are working for a billion-dollar multinational corporation, there are certainly going to be some issues. Despite having a great culture, people working at Amazon still face certain problems.

At Warehouse

Amazon has a lot of its employees working at warehouses, which is around 950,000 employees in the US alone. The problem here is that many employees have complained that they are tasked with more than they can chew. Other than way too much workload, people are a bit annoyed with the over-the-top surveillance.

Injured Employees

It was reported by public health experts that many employees were injured from 2017 to 2020 at Amazon warehouses. This had led the company to provide them with time off or assign them a little easier work. If you compare the number of injured employees at Amazon warehouses with other industries then the number is twice as many.

Workplace Politics

While this is a pretty common issue in many workplaces, it’s not something to be taken lightly. Many employees at Amazon have complained that their superiors/managers will prefer a bootlicking employee over a hard-working one. A friend of mine has to face a similar situation where he didn’t get promoted for 2 years due to office politics.

Pros and Cons of Working at Amazon

Pros

A lot of opportunities for all kinds of people.

Great workplace culture and if you are lucky, you work under a supportive manager.

The company provides a great workplace to learn, grow, and gain experience.

A lot of health, dental, and other benefits.

The pay is great for their warehouse employees as they get $15 an hour.

Flexible work hours with multiple shifts.

Cons

Even they offer good perks for employees, they aren’t as great as other companies like Facebook or Google.

Certain roles at Amazon like customer support and other office roles don’t provide work-life balance.

Sometimes unfair treatment due to office politics.

Some roles require strict client confidentiality so employees are not allowed to use mobile at the workplace.

How to Apply for a Role at Amazon?

As mentioned in the earlier parts of this article, we are here to help guide you on how to apply for a role at Amazon. The next few steps will help you in that area.

Head to amazon.jobs.com and you can see a search bar to find jobs.

and you can see a search bar to find jobs. Enter the job title or a related term along with the location to find open positions.

This will show you a bunch of positions at a location. Use filters on the left to get more accurate results.

Click the required job role and apply to it by logging into your Amazon jobs account.

Follow the instructions and fill in the required details to apply for the role.

Wrapping Up

Despite the age restriction for their various roles and a few other cons, it is still a great place to work. The article does a few of those pros and you should definitely check out the info to understand what age does Amazon hires. Check their jobs portal to find if there are any work from home Amazon roles.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Can you work for Amazon from home Yes, you can work for Amazon from home for many of its office roles. After the pandemic, many employees are still working from their homes. What age does Amazon hire in texas? The answer for what age does Amazon hire in texas or any place in the US is the same. They only hire if you are of legal age is which is 18 years old. Who hires a 14 year old? Many kids think who hires a 14 year old. While the options are slim, there are a lot of ways to make money at 14. Babysitting, newspaper delivery, and acting are a few such options. Can a 15, 16 year work at an Amazon warehouse? No, Amazon doesn’t hire 14,15, or 16 year olds for warehouse positions.