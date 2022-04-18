Wayne Brady Net Worth: Career, Age, Height, Weight, Assets, Earnings, Cars

If you are a fan of “How I Met Your Mother”, then you might remember the dynamic duo of Barney and James Stinson. The character of James Stinson was played by none other than Wayne Brady, who is also popular among the audience for his appearance in “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”. In addition to this, Wayne Brady is also known as the presenter of a talk show known as “The Wayne Brady Show”. Apart from this, he is also recognized as the presenter of other popular shows like “Don’t Forget the Lyrics!” and “Let’s Make a Deal”. If you are looking to know What is Wayne Brady worth? How old is Wayne Brady? And How much does Wayne Brady make? then look no further, as this post has answers to all the above questions.

What Is Wayne Brady Worth?

The James Stinson fame Wayne Brady net worth is reported to be around $12 million as of 2022. Brady has amassed most of his wealth by hosting television programs. Furthermore, he has also acted in some movies and has also given his voice to animated and video game characters as well. Now let us have a look at how much does Wayne Brady make?

Name Wayne Brady Net Worth $12 Million Birth 2nd June 1972, Columbus, Georgia Nationality American Age 49 Years Old Height 6 Feet Weight 78 Kg Partner Diana Lasso (div), Mandie Taketa (div) Profession TV Host, Actor, Singer, Comedian Career 1990-Present

How Much Does Wayne Brady Make?

The Wayne Brady Show host takes home around $1 million to $2 million every year. Wayne’s income is mostly generated through his television and acting career. He also makes money by lending his voice to animated and video game characters. Apart from this, he has also entered the field of music and has released 2 albums and 9 singles so far. According to reports, Wayne Brady gets a stipend of at least $100k to $200k every month, and his weekly earnings are estimated at $30k to $40k. Below are the details of Wayne Brady’s earnings.

Wayne Brady Earnings

The television show host has amassed millions of dollars just by presenting shows. You will be shocked to know that Wayne Brady received a massive paycheck of more than $5 million for appearing in Vinyl Justice. Also, Wayne Brady has received a massive amount of $2 million from the television program called “Don’t Forget the Lyrics!”.

Who can forget his portrayal of James Stinson in How I Met Your Mother. Your mind will blow away when you will read the money received by Wayne Brady for his portrayal of James Stinson. Wayne has featured in a total of 13 episodes of How I Met Your Mother, and his salary for appearing in just 13 episodes was more than $4 million. Another famous program hosted by Wayne Brady is Let’s Make a Deal from which he took home a hefty payment of $1.7 million every year.

Wayne Brady Music

Wayne Brady also has roots in the music industry as well. Brady released his debut album titled “A Long Time Coming” in 2008. The album managed to earn the 183rd spot on Billboard 200, but it later rose to $157th position. Similarly, the album earned the 30th spot on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums list and later climbed to the 20th spot respectively. Then four years later i.e, in May 2011, Wayne Brady launched his 2nd album called “Radio Wayne” in the market.

Apart from this, he has also released singles like The Weekenders (2000), Unsung Heroes (2004), Between (2004), Beautiful (2005), Don’t Stop (2005), and Ordinary (2008). Then in 2009 he released F.W.B. and later in 2013 Whistle While I Work It. Lastly in 2019, Wayne released a single titled “Flirtin’ With Forever”.

Wayne Brady Real Estate

The actor has also invested millions of dollars in real estate. Back in 2015, he bought a mansion in Sherman Oaks for a whopping amount of $2.5 million. The house is reported to cover an area of 4,200 square feet, and it has 5 bedrooms. However, in 2017 Wayne put his house on the market and demanded a huge sum of $3 million. Eventually, the house was sold in 2018 for $2.65 million.

Wayne Brady also took over another house in Sherman Oaks in 2013, after paying $1.8 million for it. In the same year, Wayne Brady bought a house in Pacific Palisades. The house reportedly has 3 bedrooms and Wayne gave $1.75 million for it. However, he listed the house on the market in 2015 and earned a profit of at least $25k when the house was sold for $1.8 million.

Awards and Honors

Wayne Brady has been honored with many prestigious awards throughout his career. He earned his first Primetime Emmy Award for his role in a show called “Whose Line Is It Anyway” in 2003. Then, later on, Wayne Brady took home not one but two Daytime Emmy Awards for his talk time show called “The Wayne Brady Show” in the years 2003 and 2004 respectively. Then in 2014, he was again honored with a Daytime Emmy Award for the lyrics of “Let’s Make a Deal”. Later in 2018, Wayne was again presented with a Daytime Emmy Award for hosting Let’s Make a Deal. Apart from this, Wayne Brady has also received numerous nominations including a Grammy Award nomination in 2009.

Early Life

Wayne Brady is the son of Mr. Wayne Brady Sr and Lindamarie Newton. His father used to serve as a Sergeant in the army, while his mother had a job at a hospital. Wayne Brady Sr and Lindamarie welcomed their son on the 2nd of June 1972 in Columbus, Georgia, USA. However, Linda was just in her teens when she gave birth to Wayne Brady, and as a result, couldn’t take care of her son by herself. Though Wayne and Linda gave birth to Wayne Brady, he was raised by his grandmother “Valerie Petersen” and his aunt.

Wayne Brady was enrolled in Dr. Phillips High School, and he completed his studies in 1989. During his time in school, Wayne Brady started to learn acting. After completing high school, Wayne Brady joined the University of Miami, and later he relocated to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career.

Career

Wayne Brady’s first appearance on television was “John” in Superboy in 1990 and later his major appearance was as a participant in a comedy program called “Kwik Witz” in the year 1996. Brady went on to become part of the show until 1999 and during this, he also started presenting another comedy series called “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”.

Then in 2001, Wayne managed to start a show under his name i.e, The Wayne Brady Show. He has also presented television programs like That’s What I’m Talking About, Celebrity Duets, Vinyl Justice, Don’t Forget the Lyrics!, Let’s Make a Deal, and many more. Wayne Brady has featured in several television programs as a guest.

He has been featured in TV programs like Everybody Hates Chris, How I Met Your Mother, American Dad!, Trust us with Your Life, Psych, Aftermath, The Masked Singer, and many more. In addition to this, he also gave his voice to several characters in television programs like The Electric Piper, Robot Chicken, Batman Beyond, Sofia the First, The Loud House, The Cuphead Show!, etc.

Personal Life

Wayne Brady was married to Mandie Taketa who is a dancer. The couple was in a romantic relationship and later tied the knot on the 3rd of April 1999. Nearly after 7 years of marriage, Wayne and Mandie got separated. Later in the following year, the couple ended their marriage on the 2nd of July 2007. During their marriage, they became parents to a daughter named Maile Masako Brady on the 3rd of February 2003.

Before Wayne married Mandie Taketa, he was previously married to a woman called Diana Losso. Wayne Brady and Diana Lasso exchanged wedding vows on the 31st of December 1993. However, just 2 years later on the 21st of September, the couple parted ways.

Conclusion

Wayne Brady has made it big in the television industry with his spectacular talent in presenting programs. He has gone on to host popular shows like Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Let’s Make a Deal, The Wayne Brady Show, and many more. Apart from this, he has also given his voice to many cartoon and video game characters as well. His work in television has earned him not one but 5 prestigious Emmy Awards (which is quite an achievement). Furthermore, he has also stepped into the world of music and has released 2 albums and 9 singles so far. The television show host is mostly busy with either presenting shows or lending his voice to cartoon characters.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Wayne Brady worth? A. Wayne Brady net worth is estimated at around $12 million as of 2022. Wayne has collected most of his wealth through hosting television shows. 2. How old is Wayne Brady? A. Wayne Brady is 49 years old. 3. How many Emmy Awards did Wayne Brady win? A. Wayne Brady is the holder of 5 prestigious Emmy Awards and several nominations including a Grammy. 4. What is Wayne Brady’s height? A. Wayne Brady is 6 Feet tall.