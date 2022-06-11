Almost everyone thinks of “Walmart” whenever they want to buy anything? Why? Because it’s one of the most trusted and best places to buy stuff at a reasonable price. As of today, Walmart operates with more than 10,500 stores, which are spread across the world. The company was founded by the later American entrepreneur Sam Walton. Walmart’s headquarters is located in Bentonville, Arkansas, and its branches are spread over 24 countries. You will be stunned to know that the Walmart stores generate more than $570 billion in returns every year, and it currently has over 2.3 million employees. Walmart Inc. is so successful, that its stocks have been declared “Most Profitable”.

So have you ever wondered who controls Walmart and its operations? Well, the answer is the Walton Family. Do you have any idea What is Walton Family net worth? If your answer is “No”, then you must read this post till the end, as we will tell you Who are the Walton Family? What is their net worth? and What are some of the Walton Family’s biggest financial losses?

Name The Walton Family Net Worth $247 Billion (Combined) Members Rob Walton, Jim Walton, Alice Walton, Christy Walton, Lukas Walton, Ann Walton, and Nancy Walton Nationality American Company Walmart Inc. Known For Inherited Sam Walter's Fortune

Who Are The Walton Family?

I Am going to keep it simple. The Walton Family are the descendants and family members of the late American businessman Sam Walton. Sam Walton and his brother James Lawrence founded Walmart way back in 1945 and Sam continued to guide the company for many decades. After Sam Walton’s death, the business was taken over by his surviving family members i.e, his wife Helen Robson Walton and children Rob Walton, late John Walton, Alice Walton, and James Carr. The family also includes Christy (John’s widow), Lukas (John’s son), Ann and Nancy (Daughters of late James Lawrence).

You might (or might not) know this, but the Walton Family is one of the richest families in the entire USA. You may also want to know that the Walton Family are also the holders of Arvest Bank. For instance, they are said to have ownership and control over at least 16 banks, which are operating in places like Arkansas and Oklahoma. Arvest Banks are also located in Missouri and Kansas. Now let’s take a look at the Walton Family net worth.

What is Walton Family Net Worth?

Get ready to get stunned, as the information I Am about to give to you can be overwhelming. The Walton Family net worth (combined) is reckoned to be at least $247 billion (more or less) as of 2022. Yes, you have read it correctly, the family has amassed a collective net worth of more than $247 billion (while I struggle to even imagine these numbers in my head). I know you are wondering “How did they get so rich?” Well, the brief answer is that the family are the holders of 50% of Walmart stakes, and almost every penny they earned is derived from Walmart Inc. Let me tell you the net worth of each major member of the Walton Family.

The Net Worth Of Walton Family Members

In this section, you will read about the net worth of major members of the Walton Family. The prominent members of the Walton Family include Rob Walton, James Carr, Alice Walton, Lukas Walton, Ann Walton, Nancy Walton, and Christy Walton. The net worth of each individual has been given below.

Samuel Robson Walton A.K.A. Rob Walton

Rob Walton is the eldest son of the American business couples Sam Walton and Helen Walton. Helen gave birth to her eldest child i.e, Rob Walton on the 28th of October 1944 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA. He was sent to the Wooster College and later on he came out with a degree in business administration from Arkansas University in the year 1966. After this, he went to Columbia Law School and earned Juris doctor certification in 1969. Then in 1978, Rob joined Walmart Inc. as the Sr. Vice President and later took over the position of Vice Chairman in 1982. After the death of Sam Walton, Rob was appointed as the Chairman of Walmart. Sources reveal that Rob Walton’s net worth is $62 billion (more or less) as of 2022.

James Carr Walton A.K.A. Jim Walton

Next on the list is the third child (and the youngest boy) of late Sam and Helen Walton. Sam and Helen welcomed their third child on the 7th of June 1948 in Newport, Arkansas, USA. Jim was sent to Bentonville High School. During his time in high school, he served as the class president and also played football. After passing out of high school, he joined Arkansas University to pursue a degree in business marketing. After completing his graduation in 1971, Jim joined Walmart as a realtor the following year. A few years later, Jim Walton took over the President’s position at Walmart in 1975. After the untimely passing of his elder brother i.e, John Walter, Jim took over his position as a member of the BOD (Board Of Directors) of Walmart. Reports reveal that Jim Walton has a staggering net worth of $62.5 billion.

Alice Louise Walton

She is the youngest child (and the only daughter) of Sam and Helen Walton. Helen gave birth to Alice on the 7th of October 1949 in Newport, Arkansas, USA. Alice was sent to Bentonville High School. After completing high school studies in 1966, Alice joined Trinity University and earned a degree in economics. According to an estimation, Alice Louise Walton’s net worth is $60 billion.

Lukas Tyler Walton

Lukas is the son of the late John Thomas Walton and Christy Ruth Walton. Christy and John Walton welcomed their son on the 19th of September 1986 in San Diego, California USA. Unfortunately, Lukas Walton lost his father John Walton in a fatal plane crash on the 27th of June 2005. In 2010, Lukas graduated from Colorado College majoring in “environmentally sustainable business. After graduating he found a job at the American capital firm called “True North Venture Partners”. Lukas Walton currently serves as the chairman of the Walton Family’s charitable trust called “The Walton Family Foundation”. As of today, Lukas Tyler Walton’s net worth is amounted to around $16 billion.

Ann and Nancy Walton

These two are the daughters of the late James Lawrence Walton and Audrey Walton. Ann Walton Kroenke opened her eyes on earth on the 18th of December 1948, while Nancy Walton Laurie was born on the 15th of May 1951. Both the sisters inherited stocks worth billions of dollars after their father’s passing. Ann and Nancy are renowned businesswoman and has a net worth of $9.1 billion and $9 billion respectively.

Christy Ruth Walton

Christy Ruth is the widowed spouse of the late John Walter. After John’s unfortunate passing away, Christy became the owner of his (John’s) wealth. Sources reveal that Christy used to have a colossal net worth of $41.5 billion. Later on, she transferred a major part of her wealth to her son, Lukas Tyler Walton. According to reports, Christy Ruth Walton has a net worth of approximately $8 billion as of 2022.

What Are Some Of The Walton Family’s Biggest Financial Losses?

Recently, the Walton Family received a massive loss of an estimated $34 billion in just 2 days. So how did they lose so much money in a span of just 2 days? Well, according to various reports, it is estimated that the Walton Family lost their fortune due to high inflation, labor costs, and product costs. The continuous rising prices led to the 25% fall in the company shares value in 2021.

Recently the market saw an 11.4% fall in the company’s share value in just 24 hours. If sources are to be believed, the three children of Sam Walton incurred a heavy loss of $9 billion each, while Lukas incurred a $2 billion loss. As for Christy, Nancy and Ann, they too incurred a huge loss of $1 billion each. Though the losses are devastating, the Walton Family still have some pretty big figures in their bank accounts.

Conclusion

Thanks to Sam Walton and James Lawrence, their children are now one of the richest personalities in the world. It’s interesting that each major member of the Walton Family is worth billions of dollars. The Walton Family has been taking care of Walmart Inc since Sam Walton passed away. Though the family has suffered some heavy losses in the past few weeks, I think it is safe to assume that they will recover in no time.

