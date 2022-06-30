Walmart is the perfect place to shop for the locals and also tourists and visitors. It sells several kinds of merchandise, right from apparel to electronics, Footwear to home decor, etc. Additionally, it provides all the merchandise at low prices or provides exclusive discounts every day in their stores. It ensures its customers the best in the retail industry by providing what they need.

Not only is it famous for daily groceries and household items, but customers can also get hold of a good deal of other merchandise in their stores and their online website. Likewise, it provides a good range of camping equipment with them for outdoor enthusiasts.

Walmart’s Tent Return Policy in 2022

Walmart has a tent return policy through which they accept returns of tents purchased from them within 90 days from the original date of purchase. But, the tent which has to be returned should not be used and is defective. Also, Walmart checks for the original packing, valid receipt, and accessories included while purchasing along with the tent before issuing a refund for the return. If the customers are unable to produce a valid receipt during the returns, then Walmart may issue their refund in the form of store credit.

What Are Some Different Kinds of Tents That You Can Purchase at Local Walmart?

Walmart sells various kinds of tents in their stores and online. They are sold based on the capacity, brand, and type of tent customers need.

Customers can purchase tents from Walmart based on the capacity, such as tents that can be used by 4 people, 6 people, 8 people, 12 people, and cabin size.

Furthermore, they can also be classified by the type of tent required like

Popup tent, which can be set up in time less than 3 minutes. Instant tents are automatic and take 2 minutes to set up.

Other Tents at Walmart

Family tents

Backpacking tents

Bivy bags

Camping tents

Brands of Tents Available at Walmart

There are various types of tents available at Walmart. They provide a wide range f variety with them. Some brands which provide tents at Walmart are

Ozark Trail Coleman Wakeman Core equipment Best goods Novashion Decathlon MaxKare Alvantor VEVOR

What Is Walmart’s Return Policy When It Comes to Used Tents?

Generally, Walmart does not accept used tents from their customers who purchased from them. They do not accept dirty and used tents, as most of the people who purchase them use them one or twice and return them to the store. So Walmart stores situated in busy camping areas and tourist places strictly prohibit their store managers and workers to not accepting any kind of tent returns. The stores located in these places can reject the returns even within the return policy which is 90 days. It is strictly followed, as Walmart observed that many customers are misusing the policy.

But, if the tent is identified as a defective piece or has any kind of manufacturing damage, then Walmart accepts the returns of that tent. The cases in which Walmart accepts returns are poor quality products, or if the item is not as described.

What Is Walmart’s Return Policy When It Comes to Damaged Tents?

If any customers identify the tent purchased from Walmart as damaged, then they may directly walk to the store and demand a return or exchange. The tent should be unused for it to be eligible for this policy. And Walmart accepts returns and exchanges of eligible tents under its return policy within 90 days, along with the valid receipt. Tents that are eligible under damaged are covers that are poorly stitched and opened or torn.

Process of Returning Tents to Your Local Walmart

I have looked into the process and described it in steps for all to understand and follow easily

Customers can walk directly into the Walmart store with the tent purchased. The package should have the tent along with the original package, accessories, and valid receipt. The package should also have original tags. Request the returns at the help desk of the Walmart store. Provide them with government-issued ID proof for verification.

Process of Returning Tents to Walmart Online

Search the order for tent purchased from Walmart. Select “Start the Return” which can be found below the order/ item which is to be returned. Select the item and the reason for return under the item. After selecting the reason, select return or exchange. Submit Customers will receive an email with a barcode. Walmart schedules a pickup from your house or can also be mailed to them by the customer.

Tents purchased from the marketplace with third-party sellers cannot be exchanged with Walmart. The return policies for those may vary, and third-party sellers should be contacted for returns.

Returns of Tents to Walmart Without a Receipt?

Yes, Walmart accepts returns of tents purchased from them without receipts, but it has some limitations. The tent should be in its original package along with all tags, it should be unused and undamaged, and the return should be done within the policy duration which is 90 days.

Walmart also verifies the identity of the customer by asking them to provide a government photo ID, such as a driver’s license or social security card. The returns may vary from store to store, and Walmart holds the right to deny customers’ requests for returns.

Does Walmart Accept Returns of Tents Without the Original Packaging?

Yes, it is absolutely necessary for the customer to bring the tent along with the original package for Walmart to accept for returns. As long the original packing is there, the product can be returned even if it is unpacked. It can be returned if it is unpacked, but should be unused.

Does Walmart Allow Exchanges for Tents Purchased From Their Store?

Yes, Walmart allows the exchange of tents purchased from them within 90 days from the date of purchase. Also, Walmart allows exchanges of tents only in the following situations,

The tent should be unused, unopened, and clean (dirt free).

Customers who have purchased tents from them with no knowledge of the product damage while purchasing.

The product should be bought along with the original package and original tags.

It is recommended to provide the store workers with the original receipt and government-issued ID for verification.

Even if the customer provides everything in the above list, then also Walmart can reject an exchange.

Tips to Keep in Mind for Easy Returns at Walmart

Read the description of the product and its return policy before purchasing. Returns are easy when the customers pay with their debit/ credit cards at the stores, as the store has a purchase history for card payments, unlike cash payments. Walmart may reject the returns in their peak hours, so customers should pick a time when the associates are free. Patiently provide the store associates with all the required information needed for the return process.

Other Retailers Who Accept Returns of Tents

Almost all the major retailers who sell tents accept returns or exchanges for them at their stores. Some such retailers are

Amazon

Home Depot

Target

Best Buy

Costco

Best Tents Available at Walmart

Ozark Trail 8-Person 2-Room Modified Dome Tent, with Roll-back Fly- $90 Ozark Trail 4-Person Canopy Tent with Lightweight- $39.97 Coleman Evanston 6-Person Dome Tent with Screen Room, 2 Rooms- $172 Firefly Camping Gear 2-Person Camping Tent- $29.74 Coleman 6-Person Weather master Cabin Camping Tent with Screen Room- $239.99

Camping Accessories Along With Tent

Tent with footprints and stakes

Sleeping bags

Sleeping pads

Camping pillows

Headlamps/ flashlights with batteries

Camping chairs and table

Lantern with fuel/ batteries

Basic tools and repair items

Kitchen and cooking items such as stove, lighter/ matchbox, utensils, knives, can/ bottle opener, plates/ bowls, mugs, etc.

Conclusion

Walmart accepts tent returns at their stores and online website within 90 days of its original purchase. The return should be claimed by bringing the tent with its original package, accessories which are provided with the product, original package, and original tags.

Walmart even accepts returns without the valid receipt of the purchase, but customers have to provide all the above information along with the government-issued ID proof for verification. But Walmart has the right to deny the return request of any customer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

