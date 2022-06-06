Walmart’s Team Lead – Pay, Job Role, Job Description

Walmart is one of the largest employers in the world and keeps hiring for different positions. Also, Walmart is known to provide a good pay scale for entry-level jobs in addition to various perks and benefits. There are various job profiles at Walmart that you can apply for depending on your qualification, skills, and knowledge. One of the job profiles that Walmart offers is the Team Lead job.

What Is Walmart’s Team Lead Job Description in 2022?

The main duties of the Team Lead at Walmart are to train, lead and support the sales associates in their respective departments. They have to look after the activities of the associates and keep a track of their work. Additionally, they have to maintain the records, track the merchandise, and look after the sales and the financial aspect of their department. Furthermore, they may also be required to answer the customer’s query in case of any doubts or queries.

What Are the Roles and Responsibilities of Team Lead at Walmart?

A Team lead is someone who is responsible and answerable to the activities of the associates working under him. So he has to make sure that everyone under him works efficiently without creating any problems at the workplace. Some of the roles and responsibilities of a Team Lead mentioned below will help you get an idea about their job.

To provide training to the new associate and guide them throughout their training period.

To ensure that all the associates are working efficiently and following the company policies and procedures while interacting with the customers.

He is also responsible for conducting performance reviews of the associates on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis.

Keeping the track of the merchandise, as well as the financial aspects of the department he is working for.

Staying updated with the new products and motivating the associates for achieving the sales goals.

Ensuring that the associates are working by following all the safety measures and wearing the safety equipment wherever necessary.

Setting goals and motivating the team of associates in achieving them.

To make sure the store is fully stocked, if not, then contact the suppliers and work in a team to get the things in a place at the right time.

To provide quarterly training to their associates to enable their skills and boost their performance.

How Much Does a Team Lead Earn at Walmart?

The Team Lead’s salaries at Walmart will vary depending on the experience, skills, and the location of the Walmart he is working in. On average, the Team lead at Walmart earns $20.55 per hour. Also, with the experience, the salary may increase. Speaking on a yearly basis, Team Lead at Walmart may earn between $25,000 to $100,000.

What Is The Eligibility For Team Lead at Walmart?

If you want to apply for a Team Lead Position at Walmart, you must have a minimum of 2 years of experience, working at a retail store. Alternatively, if you have one year of experience as a supervisor along with a year of retail experience, then you may be eligible to apply for the Team Lead position at Walmart.

Apart from the, above experience, the other way you can apply for the team lead position is through your educational qualification by having two years of college.

How Many Hours of Work Does a Walmart Team Lead Need to Put in?

The team lead at Walmart has to work according to the block schedule. Their shift usually starts at 1.30 pm and ends at 10 pm, or it can be from 5 am to 1.30 pm.

They typically have a 9 to 10 hours shift, depending on Walmart’s location and policy. As Team Lead has to manage the team and any problem that arises within, they may have to wait longer if required.

Furthermore, the block schedule for the Team Lead rotates monthly, which means if they have worked in the early block in the first month, they have to work in the later block the other month.

Additionally, if the store has a team lead that accompanies its associate right from the start to the end of the shift might prove beneficial for the organization.

How Is the Interview Process for Team Lead at Walmart?

The main objective of the interview for the Team lead position at Walmart is to check your leadership and management skills and the way you handle the issues as well as the team. For this, you may be asked certain questions which include,

Years of experience as lead or supervisor.

Your strategy to lead the team to obtain the goals.

Details of previous employment and examples of the effective decisions that you have made in the past.

The way you deal with an angry or upset customer.

Steps taken by you when an associate doesn’t perform well.

Whether you are an effective collaborator.

Your reaction when something unexpected situation arises.

Your ideas to increase the sales and attract customers.

If you consider the above points and prepare yourself for the interview, you may answer the questions more confidently and feel that the interview was easy.

What Are Few Other Upper-Level Positions Jobs at Walmart?

Apart from Team Lead, there are few more jobs that you can apply for at Walmart. Please take a look at their job description to know what the job consists of.

Job Description of Inventory Control Specialist At Walmart

if you want to apply for the Inventory control specialist at Walmart, just go through the roles, responsibilities, and duties the position holds.

Efficiently offloading of merchandise from the trucks.

Categorization of products based on department.

Proper positioning and stocking of the merchandise.

Labeling of the merchandise.

Execution of all the inventory programs at Walmart.

To ensure accurate restocking of the merchandise in every department.

Provide assistance regarding the prices of the products.

Monitor the potential risk to merchandise.

Maintaining the safety standards and hygiene in the store.

To verify in stock if customers request certain products.

Additionally, he/she may be involved in other activities that are necessary for the smooth functioning of the store.

Job Description of Customer Service Manager At Walmart

The Customer Service Manager’s job description at Walmart includes the roles and responsibilities that aim to offer the best experience to the customers and includes the following duties.

Deal with all the front-end operations in the store.

To provide cash change to the cashier.

Prepare and audit the cash register tills.

To solve the problems of the customers.

To assist the associates in case of any issues.

Direct the associates with their schedules.

Provide breaks and leaves to the associate.

Involve in the recruitment process of the associates

Ensure everyone follows the Walmart policies.

If your skills match the job description of the Customer Service Manager at Walmart, you can apply for this job profile.

Job Description of Zone Merchandise Supervisor

Zone Merchandise Supervisor at Walmart is responsible for the smooth functioning of the stores under him. Also, it involves a lot of planning to plan and execute things accordingly. The Job description for Zone Merchandise Supervisor is mentioned below.

To look after the functioning of different stores under him.

Develop and execute a strategy to achieve daily and monthly goals.

Provide training and guidance to employees and ensure proper work ethics in the store.

Look after the claims and return files periodically to ensure there is no fraud.

Keep in touch with the security officers and look after the safety of the stores.

Create a strategy to promote the sale of the products at Walmart.

maintain the statistical data to analyze the performance of the stores.

Zone Merchandise Supervisor has numerous responsibilities in addition to the above, which change with time and situation as it deals with managing multiple stores.

Conclusion

The main duties of the Team Lead at Walmart are to train, lead and support the sales associates in their respective departments. Additionally, they have to maintain the records, track the merchandise, and look after the sales and the financial aspect of their department. The Team Lead at Walmart earns an average of $20.55/ hr, and the yearly salary may vary from $25,000 to $100,000. Additionally, we have mentioned the eligibility, the schedule of work, as well a few points that would benefit you if you attend the interview for Team Lead.

Furthermore, you can go through the job description for some other profiles such as Inventory Control Specialist, Customer Service Manager, and Zone Merchandise Supervisor.

Furthermore, you can go through the job description for some other profiles such as Inventory Control Specialist, Customer Service Manager, and Zone Merchandise Supervisor.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

