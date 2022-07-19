When you talk about major retail chains in the United States, Walmart is by far the biggest and most popular one. There are plenty of retailers in America, but Walmart occupies the top spot. Millions of people go to its stores every year to purchase whatever they want or need. The company is famous for selling a variety of items at low rates. People who want to get quality goods while also saving money tend to do their shopping at Walmart. The company has a huge loyal customer base, who only do their grocery shopping at retailer’s stores. People from all communities and races visit its stores to purchase the thing they need. But just like with any major company, Walmart also has a target market that it caters to. So, What is Walmart’s target market? What is the average age of shoppers at Walmart? Read the article to know.

What is Walmart’s Target Market to Which It Most Caters?

As I have said, Walmart has a huge customer base and occupies nearly 10% of the total retail market in America. There are more than 4,700 Walmart stores in all states of this country. These stores tend to target the local population. As per reports, 60% of the people that shop at Walmart stores are Caucasian. As the company offers premium goods at low prices, people from all social standings come to its store to get items at deal prices. The people who usually visit the Walmart store are middle-aged. The ratio of women shopping at the retailer’s stores is more than men. But no matter the gender, it is obvious that Walmart has the highest number of customers than any other retailer in the country and maybe the world.

There are more than 329 million people living in America, and also nearly 149 million of them use Walmart’s website or visit its store to buy the stuff they need. People from all cultures and backgrounds shop at the stores of the largest retailer in the world. If you want to know more about Walmart’s target market, then continue reading the article.

What is the Gender Ratio for Shoppers at Walmart?

There is not much difference in the gender ratio of customers shopping at Walmart stores. But generally, women occupy a larger segment of the overall customer base at Walmart stores. As per reports, more than 60% of the shoppers at the retailer are women with the rest being men and other genders, which I don’t know of. But this is nothing unique to Walmart, most major retailers have more women as customers than men. Although Walmart tends to all genders, they cater to women more as they are the largest segment.

What is the Average Age of Customers at Walmart?

All age groups visit Walmart stores to buy the stuff they need. No matter the age, everyone wants to get discounts and deal prices when purchasing something. By shopping at Walmart, people are saving money by buying stuff at low prices. According to various surveys and reports, the average age of shoppers at Walmart is 45 years old. But this age is not accurate, but just a speculated guess after checking the ages of major of the customers. The largest age group of customers at Walmart stores are between the ages of 24 and 35 years old. They account for more than 25% of the total customer base at Walmart. The next largest age group is senior citizens. Most old people look to save money wherever they can, and shopping at Walmart provides the perfect opportunity for them. But as I said, people of all age groups tend to shop at Walmart stores.

How Much is the Average Household Income of People Who Go Shopping at Walmart?

People of all economic statuses go to Walmart stores to buy the stuff they need. Mostly for saving money, but also to have the option of selecting from a whole range of products. People who go shopping at the retailer’s store usually have more than the average individual income in the United States. If one has to take an educated guess, then the average annual household income for people shopping at Walmart is between $75,000 and $100,000. But people who have less than these salaries also go shopping at the largest retailer in the world. This shows the prevalence of Walmart in America. The people with lower annual incomes between $25,000 and $50,000 are the second-largest customer base at Walmart.

What is the Target Group for Walmart?

Walmart’s main customers belong to the low-income segment of society. These people try to save as much money as possible. Walmart entices these people by offering quality goods at prices lower than most retail stores. Knowing this, the retail company offers various discounts to make people buy from its stores. People who fit statement paycheck-to-paycheck are the ones that visit the Walmart stores regularly. In these times of inflation and the rise in oil prices, Walmart still offers goods at low prices. That is why people are looking for methods to save money. The multinational conglomerate offers a way for these people to purchase groceries, clothes, etc. at prices that are lower than what most other retailers offer. Major retailers like Costco, Target, Sam’s Club, Kroger, etc. are also following the same strategy as Walmart and increasing their sales and customers.

How Many Customers Purchase From Walmart Every Day?

There are plenty of people that visit Walmart stores around the globe every day to buy stuff. When you go to any Walmart store, you will most likely never find it vacant or empty. As per a few statistics reports, more than 17 million people go shopping at the retail company’s stores every day. And this is not counting the millions of others shopping from Walmart’s website. If you were to include the people that order from Walmart’s app and website, then the tally reaches 220 million customers per week. Take note that these statistics are on a global scale, and not only for the United States. This paints us a picture of the huge number of people buying stuff from the retailer’s stores.

Why Do Most People Go Shopping at Walmart?

The company has crowned itself as the leader of retail chains across the world. By using various strategies marketing and pricing strategies, Walmart has become the largest retailer in the world. Millions of people visiting its stores every day prove the point. There are many reasons why people tend to do their shopping at Walmart. Here’s a list of reasons why Walmart is so successful.

Walmart is known for offering products at the lowest rates possible. There are plenty of people buying stuff from the retailer at low rates than at local businesses.

They offer a wide variety of products at their many stores. This allows people to choose from a whole range of goods.

With more than 4,700 Walmart stores in America, it is easy for most people to find one of its stores near their location.

The retailer offers clearance sales and seasonal discounts on already low-priced products.

These are the reasons why Walmart receives so many customers at its stores. There are plenty of other retailers in America which also offer products at low prices, but Walmart remains at the top.

What Are Some Other Major Retailers in America That Have Many Customers?

There are many major retailers in America that offer products at low prices, the same way Walmart does. When you go to any of these stores, you’ll find many people buying stuff from there. Each of these retailers’ target market is similar to that of Walmart. Here’s a list of those retailers.

Amazon

Costco

Kroger

Target

Best Buy

Aldi

Dollar General

Macy’s

Kohl’s

7-Eleven

These are some of the retailers that sell a variety of items at low and affordable rates. There are many other retailers that I have not mentioned in the list that are also popular that are similar to Walmart. Each of these retail companies has a target customer market to which they cater.

Conclusion

Walmart is one of the largest companies in the world, and is the largest retail company in the world. Millions of people visit its stores every year to buy whatever they need. 60% of the customer base in Walmart are women, and a longer part of the customers are Caucasian. The average age of customers at the retailer’s stores is 45. The average household income for the largest customer base in Walmart is from $75,000 – $100,000. The second-largest customer group has an annual income of $25,000 – $50,000. This shows that the largest customer base at Walmart is low and middle-income households. As Walmart sells a variety of items at low prices, it makes sense for these households to visit Walmart to save money.

FAQs – What is Walmart’s, Target Market?

