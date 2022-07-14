Walmart is the largest big-box retailer in the United States. Sam Walton found Walmart in 1962. Walmart’s motto is “Save Money. Live Better”. Walmart is quite famous for its everyday value deals and prices which help customers save a few bucks. It has 10,585 active stores and clubs in over 24 different countries. It is the world’s largest company based on its revenue. Most of Walmart’s operation sales come from the United States. Walmart even owns Sam’s Club and operates the warehouses successfully.

Everyone is aware that customers visit the reviews before every purchase. Who does not love the free stuff with the purchases? And a non-bill created mail is also comfortable for many people. So, Walmart has joined these 2 loved aspects and made it into a program named it Spark Reviewer Program. This program rewards the customers of Walmart who are trusty.

Have you never heard of this program? Wondering what the Walmart Spark Reviewer Program is? Then you are one in a crowd. Come let’s know everything related to the program in this article.

Walmart Spark Reviewer Program in 2022

It is a program introduced by Walmart to gather all the authentic reviews of their customers on the products in their stores. These are just randomly picked customers who have written good reviews about the brands available at their stores. They are all selected to take part in this review program. All the selected participants will receive free samples of the eligible products in the store. They are just expected to write an honest review in this Spark Reviewer Program on the Walmart website.

Take a closer look at this article to get more information about the Walmart Spark Reviewer Program. I will be dealing with all the questions like how to join this program, perks for the reviewers, and other programs similar to this.

Spark Reviewer Program: How Does It Work?

Reviews are a good way to increase sales and build the confidence of the customers in the product. The Spark Reviewer Program was introduced by Walmart to gain the trust of the customers who shop on their website by visiting the reviews. Loyal customers and reviews are selected in this program to give out honest reviews about the brands and products on the Walmart website. They are asked to write the reviews on the Walmart website for all the buyers to view and purchase the product. This helps in boosting sales.

The Spark Reviewer Program is a voluntary program and is not a paid review program. However, there are a few benefits for the customers who give these reviews. This program has successfully helped in boosting the sales of the products on Walmart’s website for real. This is a simple program which is introduced by Walmart and has become successful in a short span.

These positive reviews are viewed by the potential shoppers which help to gain their confidence in the Walmart product. Walmart does not stand in the way of the reviewer and lets them give out an honest one. Finally, these reviews are given a time duration in which the candidates have to write the review.

Benefits Offered at Walmart’s Spark Reviewer Program

It is easy to get free items when you get selected for this Walmart’s Spark Reviewer Program. This is a mutual benefit program that helps Walmart gain customers. And Walmart provides free items and samples of the products that the select customers have to review. These free samples are sent to the customers through the mail. Additionally, Walmart is responsible for all the shipping and postage charges of the products sent to the customers.

How To Join The Walmart Spark Reviewer Program?

This is not like any other program and cannot be joined from the customer’s side. It is as simple as it sounds, and this program is unavailable like other signup programs. Walmart is responsible for selecting and inviting honest and trustworthy customers itself.

However, there are ways to be under the good looks of Walmart for this program. Walmart is just looking for good review writers. But you don’t have to be a professional writer to get selected for this program. Walmart looks for active reviewers on its official website.

How to Get Invited to the Reviewers Program?

In order to gain the attention of Walmart, just start reviewing products n their website. Keep in mind the products you are writing a review about and also the aspects you need to talk about in the review. Be thoughtful and write about the uses and needs of the product, to be a positive reviewer and help Walmart get a potential buyer.

Don’t be crisp and give short reviews on the products. Be it a negative review but be clear and honest with a good explanation about the reason why you love or hate it. This helps the customer choose wisely while shopping.

Is the Spark Reviewer Program Authentic?

This program is 100% real. It is not a fake program by Walmart. Walmart selects and invites customers to this program who write reviews on their website regularly. It gives instructions to these customers to write more reviews on products and brands on the website. Walmart does not tamper or stand in the way of the customer while reviewing a particular product. Walmart is not responsible for the reviews if they are negative or positive.

Several customers and reviewers verified that they were invited to the Spark Reviewer Program by Walmart. They have also confirmed that they have received free samples and gifts for the products they have given reviews on. Customers added that there would be a time frame for a particular product to complete its review. This is an authentic program by Walmart which gains reputation and also provides benefits to the reviewers in return.

Pros and Cons of Walmart Spark Reviewer Program

Many customers/ reviewers love this spark review program. Walmart is happy to provide such an opportunity which is beneficial for both parties. I am listing below all the advantages and disadvantages of this program.

Pros of Spark Reviewer Program

Increases the reviews on the Walmart website. Also, it increases comments under some seasonal and limited addition products which may have zero to a few comments only. Builds a good relationship between customer and retailer. Honest reviews help the seller understand better about the product.

Cons of Spark Reviewer Program

Walmart does not tamper with these customer reviews, so they are totally honest. Sometimes this may even affect the retailer or sales badly. Walmart gives the spark reviewer a time limit to review a product or brand. Failing to complete it may cause negative effects on the membership in the program. Walmart does not pay the reviewer, but sends all the free products/ samples and also pays the shipping charges. This may take a lot of money for Walmart. Anyone connected to Walmart such as employees, their families, etc. cannot participate in this program.

What Is a Spark Community at Walmart?

There is no exclusive spark community at Walmart. But as I have already discussed there are ways to join Walmart as a spark reviewer. Walmart has a special department in marketing that helps them understand the customers and vice versa. It has many programs under it to make sure they understand the reviewer/ customer and know their need of them. Some such programs are board discussions, surveys, shop-along, focus groups, and interviews.

Walmart schedules these activities for customers occasionally. They can learn so much from these programs and activites. Additionally, they are provided samples, gift cards, and gifts while they review on the Walmart website.

Programs Similar to Spark Reviewer Program

Walmart is not the only big-box retailer which has programs like the Spark Reviewer Program. There are several other retailers and businesses that have introduced such review programs to gain customers and boost sales of their products. You can sign up for the programs below and become a reviewer on their website. I am listing out some such programs with other retailers/ businesses which provide gifts and benefits in return for honest reviews. They are

AMZDiscover PINCHme Amazon Vine Producttestingusa.com Cashbackbase Hometester.com

Final Thoughts

It is essential for the customer to know about a product before buying them. So they visit the review section to know about it more. Walmart has introduced this spark review program for the customers to have honest reviews on their official website. The selected customers or reviewers receive free samples and gift cards from the retailers for them to review the products.

This will gain Walmart customers and increase sales. This is not a volunteer program. Walmart filters regular and detailed reviews from their website and sends them invites to attend this program. They will also conduct programs and activities for the reviewers to understand them better. Finally, Walmart gives the customers free samples in return for the reviews.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Name some other websites which have programs like the Walmart Spark review program. Amazon, Producttestingusa, Cashbackbase, AMZDiscover, etc. also have review programs like the Walmart Spark reviewer program. Are these reviews real or fake? The reviews from the customer through this program are 100% real and are not tampered with by Walmart. Does Walmart have a Customer Spark Community? There is no official community like the spark community at Walmart but all the selected and invited reviewers to attend programs forms a customer spark community. What are the benefits of this Walmart Spark review program? Walmart provides free samples, gift cards, and gifts for the customers under this program. They will also not charge shipping costs from these customers.