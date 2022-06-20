Phones and smartphones that are launched in the market will soon find a place in Walmart Shelves. Walmart wants to help its customers buy all the items in one place, quickly and without any hassle. This is the reason, why Walmart always keeps an eye on what people want currently or in the future. The phones belonging to a range of brands are sold at Walmart, including ATT Phones Walmart. However, we will have a better shopping experience if we get to know about Walmart’s Cell Phone return policy. So, in this article, I will be explaining the Walmart Cell phone return policy in detail. Continue reading to know more.

What Is Walmart’s Cell Phone Return Policy?[Short Answer]

If you have bought prepaid phones from Walmart, according to the return policy, you have 14 days. In other words, you should return the phone within the 14th day from the day of purchase. As far as postpaid contract cell phones are considered, you can return them within 30 days of purchase. Be it whatever phone, it should be in original condition. Along with the phone, you should also provide the accessories, original packaging, and the purchase receipt. This is to give you a brief picture regarding the cell phone return policy of Walmart. Now, I will elucidate further the cell phone return policy of Walmart.

What Are Things That You Should Keep in Your Mind While Returning the Phone at Walmart?

Before you rush to the Walmart store, you have to compose yourself and keep the following things in mind. It will help you return the phone without any stop or hassle. First, let me tell you something that you should know if you have bought Prepaid Phones. You can return the Prepaid Phones within 14 days of purchase, however, the phone cards, PINs, and minutes are not eligible for return. Further, these products are non-refundable as well.

Now, let us discuss the case of Contract phones. According to the return policy of Walmart, you have around 30 days. However, the phone is expected to pass a few eligibility criteria. I have listed the criteria, please take a look at them.

You must possess the original purchase receipt.

Please retain the original packing of the product.

Keep the accessories such as chargers, earphones, and protective screens in a safe condition.

Similar to accessories, the phone should be in good condition as well. No defects such as cracks, hardware damage, or liquid damage will be accepted.

In case the phone you bought has been damaged, Walmart will accept, but for one condition. You should have subscribed to the Walmart Protection Plan.

How Long Before I Return the Cell Phones to Walmart?

Walmart doesn’t yield so easily when it comes to the return period of the cell phones. The Postpaid and Prepaid phones must be returned within 30 and 14 days of purchase. Otherwise, the phones will not be accepted unless you have bought a Walmart protection plan.

Can I Return Damaged Cell Phones at Walmart?

The answer to this question will be “Yes” if you have purchased the Walmart Protection Plan. The Walmart Protection Plan allows a customer to return phones even if the screen is cracked or the phone is damaged by water. The plan is very much like an insurance policy. Similarly, if you bought a phone at Walmart.com, and later you found the phone defective upon delivery, you get to return the phone within 14 days. However, while returning the phone you bought at Walmart online store, you should return it via mail only. You cannot return it at Walmart in-store. Most probably, Walmart will take care of the shipping charges.

Can I Return an Opened Cell Phone at Walmart?

Unfortunately, you will not be able to return it. However, still, you have the choice to exchange. Since the phones come under Walmart’s category of “Exchange Only Items”, you can exchange the phone for the same or similar model phone. Similarly, if the phone has been used, or unlocked, you will be able to exchange but not return it.

Is It Possible to Return an iPhone at Walmart?

Walmart doesn’t differentiate between iPhones and non-iPhones. The cell phone return policy of Walmart is the same for phones of all brands it sells, including the iPhone. Therefore, if you want to return an iPhone follow the guidance that I have given for returning phones in this article such as ensuring to bring accessories such as charger adapter, cable, manual and original packing.

Is It Possible to Return a Prepaid Cell Phone at Walmart?

Yeah. It is possible to return the prepaid cell phone that you bought at Walmart if you bring it to Walmart within 14 days of purchase. Unfortunately, the return policy of Walmart for contract phones is different. You will face certain restrictions when it comes to returning contract phones.

Is It Possible to Return a Phone at Walmart Without the Original Receipt?

According to the general return policy, a customer can return most of the products within 90 days with or without a receipt. However, the original receipt is essential for an easy return of the cell phone. By losing the receipt, you are just making the return process more complex and difficult. The original receipt is considered as proof of purchase by Walmart. Without proof, Walmart will not be able to accept the return or refund the amount.

However, if you have used your debit/credit card for buying the cell phone at the store, consider yourself lucky. When you use the debit/credit card, Walmart will be able to check for your proof of purchase in its database. In case Walmart finds your proof of purchase, you either return the phone or get a refund. If the staff of Walmart is unable to find it, they will refuse your cell phone return. Moreover, the company policy gives them the right to deny the return.

How to Return the Cell Phone if I Bought It Online?

Well, in the case of online purchase, the only option you have is shipping the cell phone back to Walmart through the mail. No Walmart in-store will accept the cell phone that you bought at Walmart.com. Before shipping the package, you have to do some work at your Walmart account.

Log in to your Walmart account and go to “Purchase History” on the website. Select the item you wish to return, which is a cell phone in this case. After selecting, click on the option “Start a Return”. Once you click that option, you will be able to print the shipping label for free. After packing the cell phone, attach this shipping label and send it to the nearest Walmart store or to a place where they want you to send it.

How to Return a Cell Phone if I Bought It in-store?

Returning cell at Walmart in-store feels more comfortable for me. It is because, I am interacting with a real person and not some digital entity (of course there is a man behind it, still this is how I feel). Now, straight away, head to the Walmart store with your phone and its accessories. In the Walmart store, look for the customer care desk. If you find it, go there. You will find Walmart staff standing there. After checking the phone, the staff will tell you if the cell phone is eligible for return or not.

Final Thoughts

Usually, Walmart is very lenient when it comes to product return policy. As I mentioned before, it gives 90 days for most of its products before customers return them. Unfortunately, Walmart has a very strict policy when it comes to Cell phones. Especially, with opened and used phones, Walmart has taken a hard line. This is understandable considering the fact that, the possibility of selling a used cell phone is very low. Despite all this, Walmart is still a very good place to purchase. I hope the information provided in this article regarding Walmart’s mobile phone return policy was useful to you. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)- ATT phones Walmart

1. Does Walmart have a different return policy for the iPhones it sells? No. The Same Walmart cell phone return policy will be applicable for iPhones as well. 2. How many days do I have before I can return my postpaid contract cell phone to Walmart? If you had bought it from Walmart, you have 30 days from the day of purchase. 3. Can I return a phone that I bought on Walmart.com at Walmart in-store? No. If you had bought a phone from Walmart’s online store, you have to return it to them through the mail. You have to pack the phone and other accessories along with the original package. Later, attach the shipping label before you send it. 4. What is considered proof of purchase by Walmart? Walmart accepts the original purchase receipt as proof of purchase. In case you lost your purchase receipt and if you had used your credit or debit card, the purchase detail present in Walmart’s database will be considered proof of purchase by Walmart.