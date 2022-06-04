Baby formula, diapers, toys, and clothes are the most bought items for newborns from any retail store. But if any of these don’t work well with your kid, Will you return them? Can you return baby formula to Walmart? Will any of the retailers accept those returns?

Walmart has a flexible yet complex understanding of return policy. It always tends to work for providing better quality to its customers. Walmart accepts returns for baby formula at its store, like many other non-perishable products. This article talks about the Walmart return policy when it comes to baby formula, the process of returning the baby formula, and other information related to it.

What Is Walmart’s Return Policy for Baby Formula?

Walmart accepts the customer’s return of baby formula within 90 days when the package is not opened, along with a valid receipt. Baby formula can be returned in-store, online, or by free mail service provided by Walmart. If the receipt of the order is lost, then you can just carry any government-approved ID card for verification.

Items coming under WIC and SNAP require a receipt. Walmart will offer a refund only when the item is not purchased under WIC and SNAP categories.

What Are the Different Brands of Baby Formula You Can Find at Walmart?

Baby formula is found under the feeding section of the Walmart store or website. There are many formula brands associated with Walmart. I have searched for some of them and listed them below.

Similac

Enfamil

Gerber Good Start gentle pro

Burt’s Bee

Enfagrow

Parent’s choice

Nestle NIDO kinder

Earth’s best organic

Pediasure

Nutura organic

Happy Baby

Is It Legal to Return Baby Formula at Walmart?

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) there is no regulation on the return of baby formula. So, you can return baby formula to Walmart. All the other retailers have entitled to their return policy based on this law. Baby food is listed under the non-perishable food and accepted to take returns. However, if any brand does not accept a return of their formula, it would be mentioned on your receipt.

When Can You Return Baby Formula To Walmart?

Customers can return the above-mentioned baby formula to Walmart with a valid receipt or online invoice within 90 days of its purchase. Walmart doesn’t accept returns of baby formula after 90 days. It is up to the store in-charge decision to make a call of return within 90 days.

Some Reasons Why One Would Need to Return Baby Formula at Walmart

There are several reasons why customers wouldn’t need the baby formula, but here are some of the most common reasons explained to you

Not every baby has the same taste and appetite. They might not tolerate certain formulas or may be lactose intolerant.

Damaged product This is a practical reason for anyone to return the baby formula. If the product is received to be spoiled or damaged, Walmart accepts returns with no questions asked.

Don’t need it anymore Not all babies need the formula to feed on. There are some of them who feed exclusively on breast milk. And there are babies who refuse to feed on bottles, so the formula would go to waste. It is best to return that formula, to just leave it to get spoiled.



Can You Return Baby Formula To Walmart Without A Receipt?

Walmart always accepts returns within 90 days of the purchase, with or without a receipt. But that would be based on whether the product is under the receipt-less criteria. Based on these criteria, the package/ product should be returned with a valid government-issued ID like a passport, license, state ID, etc.

If the verification is successful, then the refund is processed. Other than return, you can exchange the baby formula for any other similar-priced item.

Payments under $25 are refunded as cash, and above $25 are reimbursed as a Walmart gift card.

The order which is unverified may be rejected to accept as returns or given score credit less than the original paid price by the manager of the store.

How Can You Return Baby Formula to Walmart Store?

Returning baby formula at a Walmart store is the easiest compared to others. Customers can just visit the nearest Walmart store with the item, valid receipt, and government authorized photo ID proof for verification. Customers can take the help of an associate or just use checkout lanes to return the product. The refund is paid in cash immediately. But if the payment is by debit or credit card, it would take up to 10 days for the refund to be credited.

Mobile express lanes can also be used to return baby formula which is purchased from a Walmart store or website.

How Can You Return Baby Formula to Walmart online?

Online returns can be done through the official website or application, Walmart.

Visit the official website or app of Walmart and open order history. Return package and reason for return schedule a pickup time

Walmart will email you confirmation about the same. It will arrange a free pickup from your doorsteps.

How Can You Return Baby Formula to Walmart Through Mail?

Customers can also return the baby formula by mail through their official website or app.

Start by visiting “order history” in your Walmart app or walmart.com for initiating a return Choose the baby formula order for returning and select the reason for return Select “return via mail” receive a shipping label through mail attach the label to the package and drop it at USPS or FedEx office.

Refunds will be initiated only after the verification of the product by Walmart, so it may take up to 10 days.

Can You Return Opened Bottles of Baby Formula at Walmart?

Most retailers, along with Walmart included, will accept the return of opened baby formula within 90 days. However, the product can only be returned if it is damaged or spoiled when it is opened. If this is the case, then Walmart accepts to replace or refund the product. Or the customer may contact the helpline number to get assisted by a Walmart associate to get information about the store’s return policy.

What Are Some Other Retailers That Allow the Return of Baby Formula?

Most of the retailers who sell baby formula will accept the return of it until it is not a perishable product. Different stores and retailers have different policies and conditions when it comes to returns. Some popular retailer and baby formula return policies are listed below

Walgreens accepts returns within 30 days of purchase. Customers can return baby products in a nearby store or fill out an online form for the same. eBay has no specific return policy for baby products. Customers can just contact the seller to find out about returns of the product. Amazon has 30 days time limit for returns. This may differ if the seller is a third-party individual. Target accepts baby formula returns until 90 days for refund or exchange. Customers can return the product to the store or can it through the mail.

Conclusion

Baby formula can be returned to Walmart within 90 days of purchase, with or without a valid receipt. But the store manager may ask you for a verification document in the form of any government ID proof. Baby formula can be returned or exchanged in-store or through the mail. According to the United States FDA, there is no regulation on returning baby food to Walmart.

WIC customers can get store credit or exchange for baby formula. As the baby formula is a non-perishable item, it can be returned to the store or online.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can I return the unopened pack of baby formula at Walmart? Yes, Walmart accepts the unopened baby formula with or without a receipt. Don’t forget to carry a photo ID proof for verification. Can one return opened bottles of Baby formula at Walmart? Yes, you can return opened baby formula at Walmart within 90 days time limit. With valid receipt or documentation, mentioned in the article. Name some other retailers who allow the return of baby formula. Some of the retail stores which accept returns of baby formula are Amazon, Target, Walgreens, etc. Explain steps to return baby food online. I researched and explained clearly the steps to return baby food in-store, online, and through the mail in the above article.