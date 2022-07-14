We all love discounts, It is only natural to try and cut down the cost of buying something. One of the best and most common ways to get discounts is through coupons. There are many people that use coupons when shopping. People also try to get discounts at Walmart, when they go and buy some stuff. As the largest retailer in the United States and also the world, it is only logical to assume that Walmart accepts coupons. Walmart is best known to sell a wide variety of items at low prices. But despite these low prices, customers still try to find different ways to get discounts.

Walmart has huge stores and supercenters that sell goods catering to every need of the customer. When you visited a Walmart store for the first time, I am sure you were amazed by the range of goods they sell. It is no wonder that Walmart is the largest retailer in America, earning more than $500 billion in sales annually. Such a sales record is only possible when its stores receive tens of millions of customers every year. So, What is Walmart’s coupon policy? Does Walmart accept coupons in 2022? Read the article to find out.

Does Walmart Accept Coupons at Its Stores?

Yes, Walmart accepts coupons at it all its stores for a wide range of products. They accept coupons provided by manufacturers, digital entities, and many other sources. You can use these coupons to get discounts for many eligible items that you are purchasing. You will be able to avail your coupons at both self-checkout aisles and cashier counters. There are many people who are looking to save money, Coupons are one of the best ways for them to do that. Walmart does not only accept official manufacturer coupons, it also takes internet coupons, BOGO coupons, and digital coupons. These coupons help people to save some money, every time they go shopping at a Walmart store.

What Is Walmart’s Coupon Policy in 2022?

Despite the many economic challenges the country and its private businesses are facing, there is no change in Walmart’s coupon policy. The retailer still accepts coupons and gives many discounts on its products. As far as the coupon policy of Walmart goes, there haven’t been any changes since November 2017. But there are some guidelines when using coupons at any of the retailer’s stores. Here’s a list of guidelines set by Walmart for manufacturer coupons.

Walmart only takes coupons from one manufacturer for an item, meaning that it doesn’t accept coupons from multiple manufacturers for a single item.

It depends on the manufacturer’s limitations on how many of its coupons can be used for an item at Walmart.

For Walmart to accept a manufacturer’s coupon, it should clearly mention “manufacturer coupon”.

The coupon needs to have a GS1 barcode that can be scanned by the cashier or at the self-checkout counter in Walmart.

There should be a valid remit billing address on the coupon for the item you are purchasing.

The coupon should be valid and not cross the expiration date.

These are things that coupons need to have in order for Walmart stores to accept them. Without the coupons fulfilling these guidelines, you cannot use them at Walmart to get discounts on the items you are purchasing.

What Is Walmart’s Policy for Internet (Print-at-home) Coupons?

Walmart also accepts Internet coupons from its manufacturers. Just like with the official manufacturer coupons, internet coupons also need to have the same guidelines. Here are something to keep in mind when using Internet coupons

Walmart does not accept Internet coupons for free items that don’t require you to purchase them.

Walmart does not accept internet coupons that appear to be blurry, out of proportion, or have been altered in some way.

Keep these rules in mind, the next time you think of using internet coupons at Walmart stores.

How to Use Buy One, Get One Free (BOGO) Coupons at Walmart?

Walmart does not only accept coupons that give discounts on items, but it also accepts BOGO coupons. Using these coupons will let you get one item for free when you purchase the same item. But there are separate guidelines on using these coupons. Here are the things which you need to keep in mind when using BOGO coupons at Walmart.

You cannot combine two BOGO coupons on two items to get both of them for free.

You can only use one type of coupon for an item. That means won’t be able to use a BOGO coupon and a dollar/cent off coupon on the same item. You can only use either one or the other.

Walmart also does not accept BOGO coupons that give a percentage discount on the second item. Meaning that you won’t be able to use BOGO coupons, which require you to buy one item and then get a 50% discount on the 2nd one.

These are the things you need to consider when you are using the BOGO coupons at a Walmart store.

How to Use Coupons to Get Discounts at Walmart’s Cashier Counter?

The process of using coupons to get discounts on items at Walmart stores is a fairly simple process. The first thing, you need to check is if the coupon is valid. Once you have the right coupon, then you are all set to use them either at the cashier counters or self-checkout aisles. Here are the instructions on how to use coupons at Walmart stores.

Once you have the right coupons for the items you want to use them for, go to the cashier counter.

Present the coupons to the cashier at the time of scanning the items. Coupons can’t be applied after the transaction is completed or for previous purchases.

The cashier will take scan the GS1 code on the coupons and then adjust the pricing of the item after the discount has been applied.

Take note that Walmart stores won’t accept coupons that are already scanned, copied, altered, transferred, or sold.

There are some select instances where Walmart may give you cash once the overages are applied to the total value of the transaction.

Once the scanning of all the items has been done, you will receive a discount on the total purchase.

This is the way you use coupons to get discounts on items at the cashier counters at Walmart stores.

How to Use Coupons at Self-checkout Centers at Walmart Stores?

If you want to save time during checkout, you can just go to the self-checkout centers and scan the items yourself. As I have mentioned before, you can also use coupons at these centers without any complications. Using the coupons at Walmart’s self-checkout centers is a fairly simple and easy process. Here are the steps on how to do that.

Scan the items at the self-checkout centers just like the cashiers do at their counters.

Once you scan the barcodes of each item, the machine will add those items to the bill.

If you are new to using self-checkout centers, then ask for the staff there to assist you.

Then scan the GS1 code on your valid coupons. Remember that you can only use one manufacturer’s coupon for a single item.

The self-checkout will recognize the valid coupons once you scan them and then provide discounts as listed on the coupons.

As you can see, Using coupons to get discounts at self-checkout centers is an easy process. The number of coupons that you can use for a single item depends on the limitations set by the manufacturer. If in case you are facing any trouble over scanning the coupons, then ask for a Walmart employee to help you. By doing this, you can get discounts on items while also saving time that you may spend on the cashier counters.

What Is the Return Policy at Walmart for Purchases Made Using Coupons?

When you need to return an item for which you used coupons at a Walmart store, you may have doubt whether Walmart will accept its return. So, here are the rules regarding returning items that were purchased using coupons at a Walmart store.

Walmart will accept the returns for items that were purchased using the manufacturer’s coupons. The retailer will then return the coupon value of the amount in the original form of tender.

Walmart will not return the coupons for the items that you returned.

Keep in mind that Walmart stores can reject your return for an item that you bought using manufacturer coupons.

Conclusion

Walmart accepts various coupons at its stores, You can use manufacturer coupons, internet coupons, and even BOGO coupons to make purchases at Walmart. There is a whole range of items that you can purchase using these coupons to get discounts. Both the cashier counter and the self-checkout center in the retailer’s stores accept coupons. But there are some guidelines that you can read in the article which you should keep in mind when using those coupons. You may even return the item that you purchased using coupons.

