For all the parents who are spending lots of money on buying toys for their children, here’s an interesting alternative for you, which is the Wonder Lab platform offered by Walmart. Learn more about this Walmart Wonder Lab here in the below article, as well as its various functions and features. In addition to this, we will provide comprehensive instructions for the parents on how to use the Walmart Wonder lab platform. While also verifying whether the toys purchased at the stores can be tested in the Walmart Wonder Lab or not. And lastly, we provided a brief description of how long a person can stay on the wonder lab platform, and also detailed the process of canceling wonder lab.

What Is Wonder Lab?

First of all, the Wonder lab is an interactive digital platform established by the Walmart Company for kids of various ages. The main purpose or function of this online platform is to help the kids unbox and play with different types of toys virtually from the comfort of their homes. And not just that, here on this digital platform, the children can even interact with the toys, and have amazing gaming or play experiences. Besides, this platform helps the parents to discover their children’s interests in toys, beforehand, so that they don’t end up buying toys that are not very interesting to their kids.

And as you can guess, this way the parents can save a lot of money on toys for their kids. Furthermore, this helps the children to discover new features of the toys on the platform, so that they can request their parents to buy them if they are interested. And lastly, as this is a platform designed to be used by the children, it is very easy to use and interactive, which further improves the children’s experience.

How Does One Use Walmart Wonder lab?

In order to use the Walmart Wonder Lab platform, the parents must first create an account on the official Walmart website or log in to the existing account. Then on the Walmart wonder lab platform, the children can simply start playing with the toys virtually. Moreover, they can use the “fun-troller” option to browse through the various toy options available on the platform. Besides, the children can interact with the toys and characters on the platform.

Once they have selected the toys they want their parents to buy, the children can simply add them to the digital wish list, which can be shared with their parents. Then there is also the option of interacting with the platform virtual host, Burt, through the Don’t Push Button. Similarly, the platform has many other unique features and benefits, that the children can discover, during their playtime on the said platform.

Is the Walmart Wonder Lab Only Available Online?

As you can guess, from the above sections, the Walmart Wonder Lab is a digital platform, which means it cannot be accessed by the customers offline or at the stores. Moreover, the company has no plan to offer this platform offline, as it has become more popular these days. And because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the online shopping and orders on the Walmart platform increased, so many parents want their children to remain safe in their homes. So testing out new toys for the children on the online wonder lab can be a positive experience for the children to escape from the boredom, while it also saves the expenses of purchasing the wrong toys.

How Can You Get Toys Tested in Walmart Wonder Lab?

If your kid is planning to test a new toy he/she wants to buy from the Walmart store on the Wonder Lab platform. Then you must first know, that not all the toys can be tested on the platform, mainly because the wonder lab’s main feature, Walmart Toy Lab already has a selected list of toys available on the platform. These toys are the most popular ones at the Walmart stores, as rated by all the kids who used this platform.

Furthermore, the company publishes all the top toy rankings in different categories, every year. So the children can find out whether their toy is on the list or not, if it is, then they can play with the toy on the platform. If not, the children can request the host on the platform, for the toy you are looking for. However, most of the time, the children often love playing with the most popular toys on the platform, which are usually on the rankings list.

What Age Group of Children Will Have the Most Fun With Walmart Wonder Lab?

The Walmart Wonder Lab platform has no restrictions on the ages of the children who access this platform to play with different types of toys. However, generally, once kids are above the age of 12, they commonly do not associate with toys anymore. Although, even the kids above 12 can access this platform and play with toys, and add them to their wish list. Moreover, the company specifically designed this platform, for children under the age of 12.

Besides, on this platform, the children can find out the different types of toys, based on their age and interests. So that they won’t have any trouble finding the right toys for themselves, and it is very important for the children to play with the toys, that are suited for their age. Furthermore, in this case, the children can even request help from the host, Burt, on the platform in finding the right toys for themselves.

How To Cancel the Walmart Wonder Lab?

As you know, the Walmart Wonder Lab does not require children or customers to create an account or download a mobile application. So they can only access the platform by opening the website on the installed web browser on their device. Thus, if they want to end the play sessions on the said digital platform, all they have to do is, close the respective tab. Besides, the company has not added any time restrictions on the use of the website by the children.

However, as you know, the children will usually get bored after some time, and they will no longer want to play with the toys on the platform. Although, sometimes if the website is busy with traffic, then the company may request certain children who have been on the website to exit the platform so that other kids can enjoy the game experience. Besides, the parents also need to make sure that their children are not getting attached to this platform, as it may affect their behavior and studies.

How Long Can One Stay in Walmart Wonder Lab?

As stated in the above sections, there are no time restrictions on the usage of the digital platform. This means that the children can easily spend hours on this platform trying to find the right toy for themselves. However, as said above, many parents do not feel comfortable with children playing on the platform for many hours, as it may affect the children and their education, so they usually restrict them.

Besides, most of the time, children often lose interest in the games they are playing all the time after a few minutes, so they will automatically exit the platform after a few hours of playing. So the parents don’t have to worry about them playing on the platform for long hours. And as explained in the above sections, if the platform is suffering shortages due to a large number of users, then the platform may request the customers to exit the platform.

What Are Some of the Different Kinds of Toys You Can Find on the Walmart Wonder Lab?

As the title itself suggests, the Walmart Wonder Lab offers various types of popular toys, for its users who are mostly children under the age of 12. Besides, the company often releases an official ranking list which includes the list of the most popular toys sold by the Walmart stores, according to the children who use this platform. And not just that, the company distinguished the toys into different categories and ranks them.

Firstly, the different categories on the list are, the toys that inspire imagination, toys that express creativity, toys that encourage outdoor activities, interactive toy pets, toys with popular movie/TV characters, classic toys, etc. Here are some of the most popular toys according to the children who visit this platform often or visit the Walmart store to purchase toys regularly, such as Barbie Extra Doll & Vanity Play Set, Crayola Creative Fun Double Easel, 12V Jeep Gladiator Children’s Ride, Lego Creator 3 in 1 Fish Tank, Jurassic World Stomp N’Escape Tyrannosaurus Rex, Flybar 6V Exclusive Bumper Car, and many more.

Conclusion

In the above article, we have helped you understand all about the Walmart Wonder Lab, along with its various functions as well as features. Besides, this, we provided comprehensive instructions on how to use the Walmart Wonder Lab, and How to Cancel the platform after using it. Furthermore, we talked about the different types of toys one can buy at these stores and the digital platform, as well as the most popular toys ranking list released by the company every year. Moreover, we have explained in detail how long can a user stay on the Walmart Wonder Lab platform.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Walmart Wonder Lab? As explained in the above section, the Walmart Wonder Lab is a digital platform set up by the Walmart company, for the kids to test out various types of toys online. What are some of the most popular toys at the Walmart Wonder Lab? There are many popular toys one can access on the Walmart Wonder Lab such as Marvel Spider-Man Web-Slinger, Paw Patrol Movie Tower, Magic Mixies Cauldron, Halo Supreme Big Wheel Scooter, and many more. How To Cancel the Walmart Wonder Lab? The customers cannot cancel Walmart wonder club, they only just have to exit the tab to stop the playing session on the said digital platform.