Anyone who is currently working at a company or an organization, or was previously employed at one, would know what a W-2 form is. In case you don’t already know what it is, then let me enlighten you. A W-2 form is basically a form filed by your employer. This W-2 form contains information about your withheld tax and annual wage provided by the employer. It is submitted to you(employee) and IRS(Internal Revenue Service).

What Is W-2 Form Used for?

The employer is to submit this W-2 form by end of every year. This form is a crucial piece of information that also contains benefits offered by your employer. An employer files the W-2 for reporting the FICA(Federal Insurance Contributions Act) taxes of an employee. If you are unaware of the term FICA, it just means your Medicare and Social Security tax of a year. This 1.45% of your Medicare tax and 6.2% of your Social Security tax constitute the FICA tax.

Both these taxes are deducted from your overall wages. When you add these two, they become your FICA tax which amounts to 7.65% of your wage. These percentages for the FICA tax are from 2021 and may be subject to change. In case if still don’t understand why you need a W-2 form, let me make it even more simple for you. An employee needs this form to submit their taxes to the IRS, both state and federal taxes.

As mentioned earlier, every organization or a company makes this W-2 form for their employee. Even Walmart does the same. So if you are employed at Walmart, say for a year now, you will get a Walmart W2form in the next year. This Walmart W2 form is given at the beginning of every year to their employees. After you submit your Walmart W-2 form, you will get your tax return statement.

How to Find Your Walmart W2 Form?

Finding your Walmart W-2 form is pretty simple. All there is to do is log in to your OneWalmart account. Every employee of Walmart is provided with an employee account in their portal, which is OneWalmart. Employees can then log in to this portal to find out all kinds of work-related info. This portal also contains info on your income, taxes, and of course, your W-2 form.

Usually, every employee of Walmart will start receiving their W-2 form by the end of January. In case, if anyone doesn’t get their W-2 form by the end of February then they should contact Walmart’s department to get help. This too can be done from your employee portal account which is the OneWalmart account. Now, if you want to set up a 2 step verification for your Walmart account and some help setting it up, we got you covered. You check out this Wmlink/2step article that breakdown this complete process into an easy procedure.

Now, coming back to Walmart’s W-2 form, both former and current employees can access this. They can take help from the payroll services department of Walmart to get their hands on the W-2 form if it is not available in their OneWalmart account.

Cannot Find My Walmart W-2 Form

This is something that happens quite often with Walmart employees. When you log in to your account to find the W-2 form, you might not be able to find it. As mentioned in the above section, you can get help from the payroll department for this. The other way is to file a formal request to help them find your Walmart W-2 form. To this, login to your Walmart employee account(former or current employee). Use this OneWalmart link to log in.

One thing you should know is that the W-2 form may not be available for self-employed people or those in a contractual position. Their taxes will be filed in a different form. In case a former employee cannot access their old/new W-e forms then they can log in to My Tax Form. Use this link and enter your employer code/name to log in. When you are logged in successfully, you will find the option to access your W-2 form. Though you might have to pay a certain fee for that.

Can I get My Walmart W-2 Form Through Mail?

Employees can directly download your Walmart W-2 form from the OneWalmart portal. If for some they cannot or do not, then they can even get their W-2 forms from mails. All they have to do is put a formal request to Walmart’s payroll department stating the need for the W-2 form through the mail. Their request will then be met based on the employee. In case there is a delay or trouble then you have to talk to the personnel at Walmart directly regarding the issue.

The delay in receiving the W-2 through the mail is a pretty common thing. While it is supposed to reach by January 30, the delay is quite a common thing with Walmart. You might even receive the mail by the early or second week of February. Suppose you want it a bit earlier than that, head to Tax Form Management. Enter the appropriate details like date of birth and employer code to log in and get the form ASAP.

It’s already February and you haven’t gotten your W-2 yet. Apart from contacting your employer about the missing W-2 form, you can also contact the IRS. While a paper form is required, you can even make do with a digital form as well. Only for a certain time though till you get the paper one. Now, you can contact IRS to get the form but make sure that you have exhausted the other option(contacting employer).

There is a toll-free contact number of IRS – 800-829-1040. When you dial this number, you will be connected to an executive at IRS. Now, you have to provide a few personal details like your address, name, phone number along with your social security number. Not just yours but also your employers too(except his social security).

Then provide then the employment dates(time period you worked for your employer). The crucial piece of info you need to provide will include your wages and the last year’s withheld federal income tax. In case you do not know this info, just check your pay stub from last year. Leave the rest to IRS and they will get your W-2 form.

One other thing you can do is, use Form 4852. This form can be used in place of W-2, but you will need to provide an estimate of your wages and the taxes withheld value.

What is Walmart’s EIN? Where is the EIN Located on your W2?

There is a good chance that many of you might have not even heard the term EIN. Well, EIN means Employer Identification Number. Every business in the United States has an EIN number which is assigned by the federal government for tax purposes. It is a 9-digit number which is also called a taxpayer ID or a tax ID number.

Walmart too has a unique EIN which can be found on their W-2 forms. Look at your Walmart’s W-2 form and you will find it in Box B. The EIN for Walmart is 71-0415188, and like every business EIN, is given by IRS.

Wrapping Up

Walmart W2 form may seem like things made of complex stuff but it is a simple form that contains your wage and withheld tax info. If you ever had trouble understanding this form, then check this article as we have explained things in a simple manner. We have also talked about Walmart W2 former employee access, Walmart one portal, and a few other things. Just read the article and all your doubts will be cleared.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What is the login procedure for the Walmart W2 former employees? Former employees of Walmart can use the employee portal to access their current/old w2 forms. Who can use the Walmart one portal? Current and former employees of Walmart can use their login credentials to access their account in Walmart one portal. This portal has info on their work hours, vacations, W-2 forms, and a few other things. Can I use One Walmart login for paystub? Yes, you can log in to your One Walmart to get info on your paystub. How to get W2 from Walmart? As mentioned in this article you can use the OneWalmart login portal to get your W-2 form. If there’s trouble, contact the payroll department to get help. There are other ways mentioned in the above article, so check it out.