Have you bought a Video Game for Walmart Stores recently, and if you are planning to apply for a return? Then you are in the right place, as here in the below article, we will talk about the Walmart Video Game Return Policy in much more detail. In addition to this, we will provide a description of the type of video games one can buy at Walmart Stores or the online platform. Besides, we will discuss the price range of the video games at these stores. Furthermore, we will list out some of the best places to digitally purchase a video game.

What Is The Return Policy?

All the retail stores in the country, including Walmart have a return policy employed to help out the customers who are willing to return the products they have purchased from the respective retail stores. However, the return policy on a product might directly be depending on the policy employed by the said retailer, and it means that if the customer follows certain instructions set by the company, he/she can return the product to the company or retail stores and get a refund for it.

What Is Walmart’s Video Game Return Policy?

The Walmart Company has employed a generous return policy for the customers who have bought video games from the Walmart Stores or the Online platform. Currently, according to this policy, the customers can return their videos games even after a period of 90 days. However, they must remember that the product will only be accepted for the return policy if it remains unopened and without any defects.

Although, if the video game has already been opened and used, the customers will not get any refunds, they can still apply for the replacement of the product, and that too only the same product that was originally bought by the customers will be offered as a replacement. This is why the customers must make sure that the product or the video game that they bought is not opened/used so that it can be eligible for the return policy offered by the Walmart Company.

What Kind of Video Games Can You Purchase at Walmart?

Here at the Walmart Stores located across the country, or their online platform, the customers can purchase video games from different popular genres, based on their interests such as Racing Games, Action Games, Adventure, Apocalyptic Games, Sports Games, Battle Games, Shooting Games, and many more. Additionally, the customers can also find some of the most popular videos games like the Show 22, Lego Star Wars, Terraria, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto 5, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and many more.

Besides, the customers visiting these stores can only purchase the limited edition games here, which are only playable with certain gaming consoles. However, due to the popularity of certain video games, they might often run out of stock. In such cases, the individuals will be able to find the video games on the Online Shopping Platform operated by Walmart, much more easily and order them directly from the comfort of their homes. Apart from this, currently, the Walmart Stores and Online Platform are also selling exclusive game passes for the interested customers, with greater discounts and amazing deals.

What Are the Particulars of the Walmart Video Game Return Policy? Please Share the Different Components of This Return Policy?

First of all the customers must know that Walmart is very strict about its return policy, so the customers must make sure that they are following all the rules and regulations set up by the company so that their products will be accepted by this policy. Firstly, the video games must never be opened or active within the return due period, if they are used they will not be accepted for the return policy. Secondly, the customers must make sure that there are no damages or dents on this product, or else the user might end up paying additional charges.

Furthermore, you must know that for certain exclusive video games, the Walmart return policy might vary, as it might have fewer days for the return. Thus, it is better to contact the customer care executive to find out about the return policy on the product. The customers should know that the returns from a product returned to the Walmart Store will be sent in different payment methods. Therefore, if the customer used a credit/debit card to pay for the product, the refund amount will be directly added to the cart.

What Is the Average Cost of a Video Game at Walmart?

The price of video games might vary depending on the genre, features, gaming experience, gaming company, and popularity. Thus, we cannot be sure that the video game will be at the same price all the time, as it may increase or decrease over time. However, the average price of all the video games available at the Walmart stores and Online platforms is said to be $60. Which is very cost-effective compared to buying video games from other popular retailers across the country.

Furthermore, the Walmart company frequently offers discounts and amazing deals on various products including video games for the customers, especially through the extended discount periods that occur during the holidays. Besides, if the customers have a Walmart Plus annual membership, they can save further on the purchases of the video games at these stores or on online platforms.

What Are Some of the Best Places That You Can Digitally Purchase a Video Game?

From the above sections, you learned all about purchasing video games from Walmart stores and their return policy. Now let us talk about in great detail about some of the best alternatives to the Walmart stores, and why they are the best places to purchase video games here in this section.

Xbox Live

If you are a person who spends most of your time playing games on Xbox gaming consoles, then the Xbox Live online platform might be the best option for you. Besides, all the exclusive Xbox games are first released here on this platform, so that the customers using this website, will be able to find purchase all the exclusive games first. Furthermore, the Xbox live being the main seller of all the Xbox games, the customers can get the best deals on the games here. However, you must remember this platform only sells the games that can be played on Xbox gaming consoles.

PlayStation Network

This is the most popular gaming network platform, of all time, as the majority of the hit and exclusives get released through this network. Thus, many people as well as gamers often prefer to purchase video games directly on this platform. Furthermore, many people across the world use this platform, to get exclusive game passes that include access to various popular PlayStation games. And lastly, the platform offers the best discounts on exclusive video games often for the customers to make use of.

Best Buy

The Best Buy stores are located all across the country in multiple states, similar to that Walmart stores. So for the customers who prefer to purchase video games manually from the stores, this might be one of the best options, as they can find a wider variety of video games here. Besides, the company also operates an online platform, for the customers who prefer to purchase video games online and order them to their location easily. Like all other retail stores, Best Buy also offers frequent discounts period, during which the customers can get amazing deals and discounts on video games.

Game’s Stop

As the name itself suggests, this is the best place for a gamer to purchase a video game online, as the platform offers all types of video games for different types of gaming consoles for the customers to choose from. Here on this platform, the customers will be able to access the latest video games all the time. And not just that, the platform is also popularly known for the refurbished games and gaming consoles that are cost-effective compared to the new ones. Lastly, the website offers amazing deals and discounts on different types of video games.

Amazon

These days, Amazon has become the most important application on your device, as the people across the country and the world order everything online on this platform, from the comfort of their homes. Thus, it is also one of the best places to find video games, as well as gaming consoles. Besides, this online shopping platform frequently offers discount periods, when the customers can get additional discounts and better deals. And if the customers have the annual membership offered by the Amazon company, they can get much better deals as well as other perks and benefits.

Conclusion

Here in the above article, we have helped you learn all about the Walmart Video Game Return Policy as well as the rules and regulations one must follow in order to submit a video game return at these stores or on the online platform. In addition to this, we have listed out some of the popular video games one can buy here, as well as the price ranges of these video games. Besides, we discussed in detail the various important aspects one must keep in mind when they apply for a video game return policy at Walmart. And in the last section, we talked about some of the popular alternatives to the Walmart stores for purchasing video games.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Walmart’s Video Game Return Policy? As explained in the above article, the Walmart Video Game Return Policy is established by the said company, so that the customers can return the video games purchased here at the stores and get refunds on them.

What are the alternatives to the Walmart Stores for Video Game Shopping? There are many alternatives to Walmart, in the case of video game shopping such as Amazon, Best Buy, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Game’s Stop, and many more. Does Walmart Accept Opened Video Games for the Return Policy? No, the Walmart company does not accept returns of the used and opened video games, only they accept the replacement for such types of products.