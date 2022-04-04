Walmart TV Return Policy – Everything You Need To Know

Do you think any company that works by providing certain services, would still stand if its customers aren’t happy? No, right! There is no way that a business can run if its customers aren’t happy with its services. So when we talk about a multinational corporation like Walmart, there are reasons why it is one of the top retail giants in the industry. One reason that comes to mind is their customer satisfaction policy.

This customer satisfaction works when they have a lenient return policy on their products. Well, luckily for them and their customers, they do have a pretty good return policy. That’s what we are going to discuss in this article, especially Walmart’s TV return policy.

What is Walmart’s TV Return Policy in 2022?

As mentioned earlier, its return policy is in favor of its customers. Generally, they have a return window of 90 days for returning any purchase made from an in-store or an online store. If you are not happy with any product bought from them, you can return them online or at a local store with a receipt. Customers can either go to their store to return the product or send it through the mail.

There’s also another option where you can get help from them with the pickup of return items. Like every retail company’s return policy, there are a few conditions for returning items. The return policy dictates that the time period to return an item depends on the item. Since we are here to talk about Walmart’s TV return policy in 2022, let us start with that. So when it comes to returning electronics like TV, you have a 30-days time to return them.

So if a customer wants to get a refund or a replacement for a TV, they have to get that done in 30 days. After that, Walmart will not accept a return nor provide a refund to a customer. Walmart has a different return policy on various categories of products, so we shall learn a little more about their return policy in the latter part of this article.

Walmart’s TV return policy without receipt requires customers to go through a refund verification process.

Does Walmart Accept Damaged TVs?

Yes and No. Confused? Let me elaborate. It is common knowledge that you should always check a product before buying. Every customer should make sure that the product they are buying is not already damaged in any way. If for some reason they buy a product– here a TV– at Walmart and it’s damaged, they can return it.

Since it came that way and it’s not the customer who damaged it, they can get a refund. In case a customer bought a perfectly fine TV, and it was damaged due to them, Walmart will accept a return nor provide a refund on it. One more thing, all this has to be done within the 30-days return period.

Similarly, customers can also return a TV that was already opened. The reason is the same, the fault doesn’t lie with the customer. Hence they can get a refund on the TV. One more thing, customers don’t have to bring in the TV box or any of the packages that it came with for the return. As long as you have the receipt, it’s fine.

Can You Buy and Return Refurbished TV at Walmart?

Yes, it is possible to buy and return a refurbished TV at Walmart. The same return policy of a normal TV applies to a refurbished TV as well. Get the purchase receipt and return the refurbished TV at Walmart and you can get a refund. Now, there’s one thing to keep in mind though. In case you bought the TV from a 3rd party seller on Walmart then you have to talk to the seller. In such cases, Walmart is not responsible for a refund of the refurbished TV. The seller has to provide you with a refund.

Product Return Procedure at Walmart

This is something that we talked about earlier. When you have to return a product to Walmart for a return or a refund, here are things you can do. If you want to make a return at a store, head to your nearest store and talk to the person at the cash register. Explain the situation and submit the purchase receipt to initiate the refund.

You can also initiate the return from Walmart.com, where you have to select the “Return to Store” option and select a reason for the return. The refund time depends on the payment mode you used while making the purchase. If it’s cash, you can get the refund immediately. In case you used a credit or a debit card then it might take up to 10 business days.

Another method is to mail the item back to Walmart for a refund. This is possible from their website and the Walmart app. Simply choose the item that you want to return and click on the “Return by Mail” option. If you choose this option, you have to pack the item along with all the accessories and add a shipping label. After that, you can submit the package to your desired mail service to start the return.

Walmart’s Return Policy

Return policy is an essential part of any retail business, be it Walmart or any other retail company. There are a lot of details one should know to shop. While it is not absolutely necessary, it comes in handy when things don’t go your way. So we are going to talk briefly about all the necessary things to know about Walmart’s return policy.

Most of their products have a 100% return policy and can be returned within 90 days to get a refund/replacement. Now, there are many other products that don’t come under this 90-days return time frame. Some products have a 60-days return time, some have to be returned within 30 days, while others should be returned within 14 days. Below, we have listed products based on their return time frame.

In 60 days

If the customer has a receipt then he can return the following products in 60-days.

Hearing Aids

Prescription contacts

Prescription drugs

Only these 3 products have the said time frame for return.

In 30 days

The 30-days return time is mostly for various electronics sold at Walmart. This is also a common time frame in many other retail companies. Here are the products that you should return in 30-days.

TVs, digital cameras, tablets, cell phones(Verizon postpaid), audio systems, e-readers, camcorders, drones, portable video players, etc. There are a few other electronic and PC products like laptops, PCs, video game hardware, and GPU units. Other than these, there are also heavy electronics like electric scooters, electric bicycles, hoverboards, etc.

All the electronic products that are mentioned above have a 30-days time limit for return. This also applies to Applecare+ and Walmart protection plans.

In 14 days

Well, most cellular phones other than the previously mentioned Verizon postpaid ones, have a 14 days time limit for return. Just to give you a better idea of what all products come under this, here they are.

Any prepaid cellular phone(wireless)

Postpaid contract cellular phones.

Also, wireless phones that were already opened or the used ones. Tough this don’t get a refund, but only replacement. Also, requires a receipt.

Remember, all the products mentioned above must be undamaged. Only then will the store initiate a refund.

The 90-days return time limit

Anything that’s not mentioned above, or doesn’t come under the category of products mentioned above, will have a 90-days return time. Tires, automotive batteries, photo prints, photo products, personalized photo items, home & garden equipment, and funeral products, all have a 90-days time frame for return.

Exchange-only items

There are certain products that when opened or used, can only be exchanged and not refunded. For example, unlocked phones, air mattresses, Airbeds, and medical equipment are only exchangeable items. They all have a different exchange time limit though.

Note: Customers can even return a product/item without a receipt and still get a refund. This will require a refund verification process. Also, Walmart has the right to decline a return/exchange/refund from the customer.

Wrapping Up

This covers every aspect of Walmart’s TV return policy with the receipt and without. The do’s and don’ts have been explained in detail to help customers and our readers a better customer experience. Simply head to their store or send the TV through mail to get your money back. Just remember that you have only 30 days when it comes to returning electronics. For the return policy on other items, read the article.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What is Walmart’s TV return policy without the receipt? Walmart’s TV return policy without receipt does demand customers to go through a refund verification process. Only then a refund will be initiated. What was Walmart’s TV return policy in 2021? Walmart’s TV return policy in 2021 is the same as the current one where you have to return the TV in 30 days to get a refund. This works with and without a receipt. Can you return refurbished and damaged products to Walmart? Yes, customers can return a refurbished or even a damaged product to Walmart for a refund. For the latter situation, there is a catch though. A refund is initiated only if the damage is caused by shipping or by the company. What brand TVs are available at Walmart? Sony, Samsung, Philips, TCL, RCA, and Vizio are a few of the TV brands sold by Walmart.