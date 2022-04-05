Walmart is one of the biggest companies in the world. When it comes to revenue, Walmart is estimated to have a revenue of $548.743 billion as of 2020. They are also one of the biggest employers in the world. They have more than 2.3 million employees all over the world. Furthermore, they have more than 11,500 outlets throughout the world. All this tells us one thing, Walmart is very successful. But this does not mean that they do not have any competition in their market. There are numerous companies in the market that are very similar to Walmart. Here, we are going to be discussing a few similar companies to Walmart, and we will be seeing their revenue, the number of employees, etc. Finally, we will also be seeing a few issues with companies like Walmart. We have a lot more posts about Walmart and Companies like it. Please take a closer look at our article on Walmart’s TV return Policy right here.

About Walmart

Before we start talking about, a few similar companies like Walmart. Let us talk a bit about Walmart and have a brief look at its history. Walmart was founded by Sam Walton, who was a former JC Penny employee. He purchased a branch of Ben Franklin stores from the Butler Brothers. Sam Walton has one focus with his business, which was to sell his products at a much lower rate than his competitors. This would result in higher sales with a lower profit margin. After a lot of struggle and work, he finally found suppliers for lower costs and started his business. With the help of this, he was able to beat his competitors with pricing.

The sales of Walmart started to shoot up rapidly and by their first year, sales had increased by 45%. Their revenue went from $105,000 to $140,000. The company's revenue kept increasing and by the fifth year, its revenue was $250,000. During this time, his leasing contract had expired, and was unable to get a renewal. So, he later decided to open a store in Bentonville, Arkansas, and named it Walton's Five and Dime. This store is now the Walmart Museum.

Incorporation

In the year 1962, Sam Walton opened the first Wal-Mart Discount City store in Rogers, Arkansas. It was in the year 1969, that the company got incorporated as Wal-Mart, Inc. The company changed its name by the next year to Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. During this time, the company opened its first home office in Bentonville, Arkansas. The company was a big brand by now and was operating 38 stores and had more than 1,500 employees. The company’s sales were estimated to be at $44.2 million. In the year 1970, Walmart became a publically traded company and was also listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

By this time, the company was operating in 5 different states. They had stores in Louisiana, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Wal-Mart’s sales kept growing, and by 1975 they had made an estimated $340.3 million in sales. The company went over $15.9 billion in the year 1987 and had more than 200,000 employees. Walmart as a company had become very successful and never stopped growing. By the year 2005, they were estimated to have more than $312.4 billion in sales and became one of the world’s largest cooperation. As of 2022, Walmart is the biggest company when it comes to revenue and is estimated to have more than $572.8 billion. They also have 2.3 million employees with over 11,500 stores worldwide.

What Are Some Companies That Are Similar to Walmart?

Though, Walmart has such a big revenue and is considered to be one of the biggest companies in the world. They still have a lot of competition from other companies which are pretty similar to Walmart. Here, we will be talking about 10 similar companies, and we will be comparing them to Walmart. A few companies similar to Walmart are,

Target Costco Home Depot Reliance Retail Amazon Kroger IKEA eBay Aldi Lowe’s.

Let us talk about each of these companies briefly before comparing them to Walmart.

Target

Target is one of the biggest retailers in the world. It is one of the biggest competitors of Walmart. The company has similar features to that of Walmart. Target has a similar layout and size for its stores. Not only this, but the company also sells similar products. Furthermore, Target is also one of the largest retailers throughout the world. The company operates throughout all the 50 states in the United States of America. Target has also an official website for International customers, and this website functions in over 200 countries. As of 2020, Target was estimated to have revenue of $93 billion and is also on the path to becoming one of the world’s largest e-commerce companies. When compared with Walmart, Target might be similar but is nowhere near Walmart. Walmart’s revenue, number of stores, and employees are much higher when compared to Target.

Costco

This company is not very similar to Walmart, but is the company’s biggest competitor. Costco as we all know is a wholesale and membership-only retail company. The company operates its outlets with warehouses and has over 804 warehouses throughout the world. 558 of those warehouses are located in the United States of America. The company’s business is also slightly different when compared to Walmart’s. Costco sells products in bulk for a lesser price. The company’s revenue as of 2020 was $122.14 billion. They operate their store in various countries such as the United Kingdom, China, Japan, Australia, Iceland, France, South Korea, etc. Costco offers a wide variety of products in their stores such as electronics, food, clothing, jewelry, etc.

Home Depot

When it comes to home improvement stores, Home Depot is unbeatable. They are the largest retailer of home improvement goods in the United States of America. Home Depot is the only competitor for Walmart for their home improvement goods and Do It Yourself (DIY) products. When it comes to revenue, Home Depot has an estimated revenue of $132.1 billion as of 2020. Home Depot might be very close to Walmart as of revenue, but is one of their biggest competitors.

Reliance Retail

Walmart not only has competition in the United States of America, but they also have it in other countries. Reliance Retail is one of the biggest retailers in India. Reliance Retail offers a huge line of products. They give everything such as electronics, home improvement goods, groceries, etc. Reliance Retail also offers very economical prices for their customers and has become one of the biggest competitors for Walmart because of this. Reliance Retail also has a website through which customers can shop and became a bigger competition for Walmart. As of 2020, Reliance retail had an estimated worth of $22 billion and was the biggest retailer in India.

Amazon

As we all know, Amazon is an e-commerce website. The company has become one of the biggest in its market. Amazon, in the past few years, has become one of the largest retailers in the world. The company sells everything. The logo on Amazon tells us that. If you see, there is an arrow going from the letter A to the letter Z in the logo. This means they sell everything from “A to Z”. You can find everything here such as clothing, groceries, electronics, house needs, toys, books, etc. If anyone says online shopping, the first name we get in mind is Amazon. This is one of Walmart’s biggest competitors because of the prices they offer, which are very low.

Kroger

Not many of you will know this, but Kroger is one of the biggest competitors of Walmart. They have their outlets all over the world. It is estimated that they have more than 3000 stores throughout the world. Kroger is one of the largest retailers in the world for house needs, toys and games, fuel, etc. Kroger offers their customers a special loyalty card which helps save more money on shopping. Revenue wise, Kroger was estimated to be around $122.286 billion in the year 2020. Now you might be thinking this is very low when compared with Walmart, and yes it is. But the competition is not for the revenue, it is for the price of their products and e-commerce.

IKEA

IKEA is a retailing company that mainly deals with home improvement goods such as furniture. Though it does not deal with most of the products that Walmart deals with, IKEA is one of its biggest competitors when it comes to furniture and home improvement products. There are 465 IKEA stores in the world. They operate in various countries such as India, the United States of America, Sweden, Russia, the Netherlands, etc. IKEA, as of 2020 has a revenue of 39.6 billion euros. If you are thinking it is too low, then think again. Despite the low number of stores, they have managed to generate such a huge revenue.

eBay

Though eBay has lost its popularity in the market, it still remains to be one of the biggest competitors when it comes to e-commerce. These companies mainly compete in the markets of electronics, consumer goods, etc. eBay is an auction website, which means people bid on the products and the highest bid gets the product. This might make you pay a higher price than usual. But what sets eBay apart from Walmart is that eBay sells limited edition and collectible items which Walmart does not sell.

Aldi

Aldi is one of the biggest low-priced supermarkets in Germany. The company has more than 6,800 locations throughout the world. They operate in countries such as the United States of America, Australia, China, etc. If you are wondering why Aldi is a competitor for Walmart? This is because Aldi offers very affordable prices on groceries than any other supermarket. A few of the prices are much more economical than Walmart. As of revenue, Aldi was estimated to be more than $109 billion in 2019.

Lowe’s

This is another home improvement store that is the second-largest home improvement retailer in the United States of America, after Home Depot. Lowe’s is also a competitor for Walmart with home improvement and consumer goods, etc. Lowe’s gives a wide range of services as well, which makes them a bigger competition for Walmart. As of 2020, Lowe’s has a revenue of $90 billion and is present in more than, 2100 locations throughout the world

What Are a Few Problems With Companies Like Walmart?

Competition

Walmart is in doubt one of the biggest and most successful retailers in the world. They have immense revenue, staff, income, etc. As mentioned before, there are present n more than 11,500 locations and have a revenue of $572.8 billion as of 2022. Even with all of this, companies like Walmart face many issues. The first major problem is the competition they face in their market. Walmart faces extreme competition in Canada, Mexico, the United States of America, etc. We have mentioned a few of their competitors in the market in the previous sections. Due to this competition, they are unable to dominate the markets in other countries. Walmart has only been able to capture 2% of the German food market. All this is because of the competition they have in the country.

Reputation Issues

Companies like Walmart have to give their reputation the highest priority as it affects their business. In companies like Walmart, many people generally complain a lot about low wages, discrimination, sexual exploitation, etc. Companies like this face many problems like these because of poor management in individual stores. If the companies face issues with reputation, they will be unable to expand their business in other countries.

Environmental Issues

Companies like Walmart face issues with sustainability and conservation of the environment. The issue faced here is being able to provide consumers with eco-friendly products. They have to use renewable energy and also have to ensure that every store is taking care of this. Failing to do this might cause issues in expanding and having sustainability in the international market.

Conclusion

Walmart is one of the largest retailers in the world and is surely one of the most successful retailers in the world. Though they are one of the biggest retailers in terms of revenue, they definitely have a lot of competition in their market and in the international market. While most of their competitors do not have as much revenue as them, they have managed to have a lot of the market share in the market. They have been able to do this because of their prices and the type of products they sell. But none of them have been able to reach the $572.8 billion revenue of Walmart, today. This makes Walmart one of the biggest retailers in the world. In the above sections, we have given details and the history of Walmart, a few of their competitors, and the issues companies like Walmart face.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)

1. How many stores does Walmart have throughout the world? As of 2020. Walmart has about 11,501 stores throughout the world. They also have more than 2.3 million employees working for their company. 2. Where is the biggest Walmart store located? The biggest Walmart store is located in Albany, New York, United States of America. The store is spread across 260,000 square feet and has 2 floors. 3. What is the most sold item in Walmart? If you are thinking it is a product from electronics or something from the home improvement section, then you are wrong. The most sold item in Walmart is actually bananas. The company sells billions of bananas every year. It has remained the most popular item in their list for a long time.